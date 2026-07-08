Our picks for the best prediction markets 2026: Reviews of Kalshi, Polymarket, other popular platforms

The explosion of sports prediction markets is undeniable. There are typically thousands of trades available daily on prediction market platforms, with sports offerings that go beyond predicting which teams will win games. Our reviews of prediction markets for 2026 give you important details about what differentiates prediction market apps and also explain some of the prediction market promo codes being offered to new users. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Our picks for the best 2026 prediction market sites

Kalshi

The largest and first licensed prediction market exchange in the United States.

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS Kalshi sign-up offer Earn $15 in bonus trading credits after your first $15 in trades Excluded states* AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, NV, OH Platforms iOS / Android / Web Info last verified July 8, 2026

*Either restricted from all trading or limited to select non-sports markets

Kalshi was the first regulated financial exchange dedicated to trading event contracts by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an independent federal government agency that regulates commodity exchanges. Kalshi and Polymarket have become the largest prediction market apps in the country for event contracts in terms of U.S. trading volume.

Kalshi's platform is easy-to-use and intuitive, and it's a breeze to deposit or withdraw your money. Additionally, the site's promo for new users is a good one, offering $15 in bonuses after a user trades their first $15 on Kalshi. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

What we like:

No trade limits: Because Kalshi is a regulated peer-to-peer trading platform, the only limit to how large of a trade you can make is the amount of shares available at the particular price point you're seeking.



Availability of real-time data: Users can see each other's trades live, which can help you predict pricing changes, set trading thresholds, and help you understand what sort of information causes markets to swing.



Easy cash out: During live sporting events, you'll often have the ability to sell shares at a profit or to reduce liability.



Low trading fees: Kalshi's fee structure varies, but on Yes/No events like the ones typically offered in sports prediction markets, the fees average around 1.4% per transaction, and there are no deposit or withdrawal fees for ACH/Wire transactions.

What could be better:

More player prop offerings: Users who come from a sports betting background might notice that Kalshi currently offers a somewhat limited number of player props, and some props like yardage or points scored are heavily banded (yardage slides by 10 yards and points by five points).



Liquidity: For more niche markets, liquidity issues (the amount of total money available) can make it extremely difficult to enter or exit certain positions.

What is Kalshi best for?

Kalshi is currently the easiest-to-use platform in the United States because of its instant deposits, fast withdrawals and a very large catalog of sports markets. It's particularly good for people who want the ability to choose Yes or No outcomes in sports markets. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Polymarket

Polymarket exited the United States market in 2022 because it hadn't registered with the CFTC. However, it acquired a regulated exchange in 2025 and has launched in the U.S. via the Polymarket app. However, some markets on the Polymarket global site/platform may not be available on the regulated U.S. Polymarket app. In summary, the Polymarket global site and Polymarket U.S. app are two separate products.

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket sign-up offer Deposit $20+, get $50 in bonus trading credits Available states* AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Platforms iOS / Android / Web Info last verified July 8, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

Polymarket's return in the United States was launched when they purchased QCEX last year. Now, the Polymarket promo code above allows new users to claim a deposit $20+, get $50 in bonus trading credits.

Because of their trading volume from around the world, Polymarket offers a wide variety of markets and generally benefits from great liquidity (although niche markets always present some problems). Note that many markets globally are not available on the Polymarket U.S. app. However, most sports prediction markets are available.

Like Kalshi, it uses a peer-to-peer trading exchange and offers Yes/No event contracts with plenty of tools to analyze trading volume in real time. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

What we like

Plenty of options: Polymarket offers an incredible variety of trading options.



Phone-friendly interface: The Polymarket app currently only takes up 155 MB of storage on your phone and an incredibly intuitive interface allows you to make trades quickly, which is a huge benefit in reactive markets.



Lowest fees in the industry: Polymarket only charges a 0.01% fee on take orders, so you'll be charged less than a penny ($0.0075) on a $75 trade.

What could be better

Market availability: Polymarket does not offer its full library of markets on the Polymarket US app. However, most sports prediction markets are available.

What is Polymarket best for?

This is a massive prediction market platform, and if you're looking for a large variety of offerings with a lot of money moving, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option. For sports in the United States, Kalshi might have more offerings. However, it's probably only a matter of time before Polymarket develops a competitive market catalog in America. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings is a leader in the DFS and online sportsbook space that has recently expanded into prediction markets with DraftKings Predictions.

DraftKings Predictions promo code No promo code required DraftKings Predictions sign-up offer Trade $5, get $200 in bonuses Available states* AL, AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Platforms IOS/Android/Web Info last verified July 8, 2026

*Not all markets are available in all states. Some are limited to financial markets only, while others exclude sports.

Unlike its sportsbook, DraftKings Predictions is regulated by the CFTC. However, because of its sportsbook operations, the new prediction market platform is not available in all states.

The DraftKings Predictions site launched in December 2025 and offers primarily Yes/No event contracts. Those who are familiar with the DraftKings app will find transitioning to DraftKings Predictions extremely intuitive, as it's set up using the same interface. It also carries the same promotion for new users, giving out $200 in bonuses after a new user trades their first $5.

What we like

Familiar app layout: If you've used any other DraftKings products, using DraftKings Predictions is simple.



Welcome bonus/promo: With a sizable marketing budget as a company, DraftKings typically offers extremely competitive sign-up bonuses and in-app promos across all its platforms.



What could be better

Fee structure and pricing spread: DraftKings Predictions charges $0.01 per share on both ends per transaction, and because its markets are typically less liquid due to its platform size, there's often considerable slippage in pricing (spread) that can prove costly for traders.



Lack of tools: Unlike larger and more well-established prediction market sites, there aren't many tools available, and the lack of order features makes it feel less like an exchange.

What is DraftKings Predictions best for?

If you're a previous DraftKings user of any kind, the familiarity of DraftKings Predictions could help ease the learning curve of trading prediction markets.

FanDuel Predicts

Another prediction market spinoff of an industry leader in sports betting, FanDuel Predicts offers Yes/No event contracts via a familiar platform.

FanDuel Predicts promo code No promo code required FanDuel Predicts sign-up offer Receive $25 in bonuses after completing your first trade Available states* Available in all states Platforms IOS/Android Info last verified July 8, 2026

Once again, familiarity is key here for FanDuel Predicts, as it's backed by online sportsbook leader FanDuel and financial services provider CME Group. Sports prediction markets are only available in 18 states, a major increase from five at launch in Dec. 2025.

FanDuel Predicts, like many other prediction markets, offers a promo to new users. After a new user makes any trade, they receive $25 in prediction bonus funds. This sign-up bonus allows new users to test this prediction market platform without making a significant financial investment. However, users will have to navigate intrusive live-trading prompts, and there is a limited number of withdrawal options available.

What we like

Familiar app layout: While you will have to download a separate app to use FanDuel Predicts, the layout is easy-to-use for anybody who has previously used FanDuel, and the learning curve is small for newcomers.



Strong sign-up bonus: Once you've passed identification verification and the sustainability questionnaire, you're given a $25 bonus in trading credit after making your first trade, regardless of how much money is invested in that trade.



Backed by CME Group: Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings is a longstanding financial services company.

What could be better

Market availability: Sports prediction markets are only available in 18 states, and the limited user pool has led to a general lack of available markets for each game, as well as liquidity issues.



Withdrawal limitations: FanDuel Predicts currently only authorizes certain banks for withdrawals, so getting funds out can be a difficult process, depending on the options available to you.

What is FanDuel Predicts best for?

Generally speaking, this is a product that you'll be most likely to gravitate towards if you have previous FanDuel experience, but if they can use their massive marketing arm to improve liquidity, this is another platform that could grow quickly.

Underdog Predict

The fantasy pick'em app and site recently transitioned into prediction markets, offering a unique experience that allows you to switch between the Underdog prediction markets product and daily fantasy sports product all in the same app and site.

Underdog Predict promo code No promo code required Underdog Predict sign-up offer Spend $5, get $50 in bonuses Available states* AL, AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, KS, ME, MN, MS, MI, MT, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Platforms IOS/Android/Web Info last verified July 8, 2026

Underdog has grown rapidly in the daily Fantasy/pick'em space for years and now has stepped into the prediction market space by partnering with Crypto.com for event contract exchange. Prediction markets are available in their own section of the Underdog app or site. As a result, Underdog's regular signup promotion applies to new prediction market users, allowing them to spend $5 to receive $50 in bonus funds.

What we like

Seamless integration into Underdog app: If you already have the Underdog app, you can navigate to the prediction market section and begin trading immediately if you're in a legal state.



Combo plays: Offers the unique experience of being able to combine trades (and DFS picks) for enhanced payouts.



Flat-rate fees: While the $0.02 per share fee Underdog Predict charges is on the higher end, it's only upon purchase.

Strong signup bonus: Underdog's regular signup bonus is applicable to its prediction page, making it a strong option for new users. New signees can spend $5 to receive $50 in bonuses.

What could be better

Limited deposit methods: You'll need a credit card or debit card to deposit into Underdog.

What is Underdog Predict best for?

If you're already an Underdog player and live in a state where its prediction markets are available, you already have access to them and might not even realize it. Underdog Predict is best for DFS, Best Ball and Pick Em fans who want to seamlessly switch between those games and try out trading on sports event contracts within the Underdog Predict tab of the Underdog app.

PrizePicks Team Picks

A partnership offering Kalshi prediction markets through the PrizePicks app.

PrizePicks Team Picks No promo code required PrizePicks Team Picks sign-up bonus Play $5, get $50 in bonuses Available states AL, AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, LA, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Platforms IOS/Android Info last verified July 8, 2026

PrizePicks got into the prediction markets space in November 2025 by partnering with Kalshi. They simply added a prediction markets section to the PrizePicks app (in the 33 Team Picks states and 48 Culture Picks states), and all of the event contracts are provided by Kalshi. For sports, it is called Team Picks.

So effectively, you're trading on Kalshi through the PrizePicks app. That's obviously convenient for any PrizePicks players, who receive a strong signup bonus in comparison to other prediction market apps because of it. The offer is essentially identical to Underdog's, awarding users $50 in bonuses after they spend $5. However, that integration adds a layer of complication if you're not interested in playing picks lineups.

What we like

Powered by Kalshi: Because event contracts are provided by Kalshi, more liquidity and trading are happening than on other Fantasy and sportsbook apps that have jumped into the prediction market space.



Clear contract details: Unlike on some of the newer sites, PrizePicks provides very clear contract details so it's clear to see how a trade is settled.



Early payouts: Because of Kalshi's liquidity, PrizePicks often offers early payouts that are easy to process.

Good signup bonus: Because PrizePicks' regular bonus can be spent on its prediction market, the spend $5, get $50 in bonuses ends up as one of the stronger prediction market bonuses.

What could be better

Limited team picks availability: Trading on sports might not be allowed based on where you live.



Not exclusively a prediction market: If you're not already a PrizePicks app user and you're exclusively interested in prediction markets, why wouldn't you just use Kalshi instead?

What is PrizePicks Team Picks best for?

Like Underdog, if you're already a PrizePicks user, this is going to be an extremely easy transition. Even better, it's actually backed by Kalshi, which means it's actually peer-to-peer and doesn't suffer from the same liquidity issues as other sites. However, if you're not interested in playing PrizePicks lineup, you might be better off going to the source (Kalshi).

Fanatics Markets

The online retailer has become a major player in online sports betting with Fanatics Sportsbook and most recently has dipped its toe into prediction market apps with its own platform.

Fanatics Markets promo code No promo code required Fanatics Markets sign-up bonus Trade $50+ on World Cup winner, get a share of $250,000 in FanCash Available states* AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WA Platforms IOS/Android/Web Info last verified July 8, 2026

The sports apparel juggernaut has been expanding rapidly in recent years, as it's now a leader in the collectibles industry and has a growing footprint as an online sportsbook. Then Fanatics Markets launched in December of 2025, and the app is designed almost identically to its sportsbook counterpart.

Offerings are somewhat limited at this stage, meaning liquidity and slippage issues are common. However, the app is comfortable to use, and the exchange is CFTC-regulated. It is worth noting, though, that if you prefer wire transfers to fund your account, there's a $1,000 minimum deposit and $10,000 minimum withdrawal. Debit card and ACH transactions can be made for as little as $5.

The market's signup offer is not a particularly strong one. Users who predict the winner of the World Cup correctly win a share of $250,000 in FanCash. However, that FanCash cannot be used on Fanatics Market. Instead, users can spend it in the Fanatics Store or sportsbook.

What we like

Loyalty program: While FanCash isn't usable on Fanatics Markets, they do allow you to accumulate tier points on Fanatics One (available across all Fanatics platforms) that can earn you VIP rewards.



Potential rebates available: In certain states, regular customers who reach certain trading volumes are also eligible for a rebate as high as 40% on qualifying trades that are issued as a non-withdrawable trading bonus.

What could be better

No FanCash incorporation: One of the major draws to the online sportsbook is that you could generate FanCash that could be used on bonus bets or to purchase apparel on Fanatics Retail, but that hasn't yet been incorporated into Fanatics Markets.



Poor signup bonus: The signup bonus does not provide any added appeal for those exclusively looking to use Fanatics Market.

Not wire transfer friendly: There are definitely easier ways to do business, but some people prefer the security of wire transfers and Fanatics Markets has placed a pretty significant barrier to entry on those people with a $1,000 deposit minimum and $10,000 withdrawal minimum.

What is Fanatics Markets best for?

If you're interested in trading a sizable volume and also have an interest in things like collectibles and apparel, the Fanatics One loyalty program is certainly a draw for Fanatics Markets. People who've used Fanatics Retail or Fanatics Sportsbook will also be familiar with the interface.

It's a relatively small exchange at the moment, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a larger marketing push soon and there will likely be significant perks to go with it.

How we rate prediction market sites

Given the relative newness of the prediction markets industry, prediction market apps are constantly evolving to better suit the needs of traders and the markets themselves. So you can expect sign-up bonuses and features to change pretty rapidly, but we've thoroughly evaluated the current offerings from the brands we've listed above.

Our team considered factors like market variety and depth, bonus and promo value, platform user experience (web and mobile), user safety, withdrawal options, payout speed and customer support quality. We also only review prediction market sites that are federally regulated by the CFTC.

Ultimately, we found some common threads among sites and also tried to define what sets each individual brand apart with hopes of helping you make an informed decision about which prediction market sites are right for you. We'll also frequently update these reviews as promos and features inevitably change or as yet-to-be-created platforms gain popularity.

What is a prediction market?

CFTC-regulated prediction markets offer event exchange contracts, which allow you to trade on predictions about the outcomes of designated events. These are typically Yes/No contracts with clearly defined parameters. In sports prediction markets, that usually means that you're trading on the outcome of a future event, like which team will win the game or will a player score 20 points or more.

Prediction market platforms are built as exchanges, meaning you're purchasing or selling contracts to another trader. Those other traders could be individual users or employees of financial corporations trading on their behalf. They're also probability-based in nature, so pricing is meant to correlate with a percentage likelihood of something happening. If you buy 100 shares of something at $0.60 per share, that assumes a 60% probability of a desired outcome, and those 100 shares pay out a total of $100 ($1.00) per share if you're correct.

Are prediction markets permitted in the United States?

Yes, prediction markets are generally permitted in the United States, although availability may vary by state. The most prominent prediction-market platforms available to U.S. users include Kalshi and Polymarket.

Final thoughts on prediction markets

Which prediction market is right for you is dependent upon a number of circumstances, but stability should be a primary consideration given the changing nature of the landscape. For that reason, an industry leader like Kalshi or an offering from established online gaming brands like DraftKings or FanDuel might make the most sense.

Regardless of your personal choice, remember to check out the latest prediction market promo codes and sign-up bonuses to maximize your trading power. This is a rapidly expanding industry with serious growth opportunities, but you have to understand how prediction markets work and the potential risk before trading.

Responsible Trading

All event contract customers must be U.S. residents and 18+. Some event contracts may not be available in every state, and event contract trading carries significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. There is no guarantee against loss offered, and past results are not indicative of future results.

If you or someone you know has a trading problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals. Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Responsible trading tools

Check your prediction market account settings for various tools. Many prediction markets offer ones like:

Trading breaks: Take a temporary pause from trading when you need to step back.

Deposit limits: Set a maximum monthly deposit amount.

Education guides: Understand the risks of trading and how to trade responsibly.

For those who want to self-exclude from prediction markets, visit selfexclude.io for ecosystem-wide self-exclusion. This will permanently remove you from being able to trade on prediction markets.

Prediction markets FAQ

What is our pick for the best prediction market site in 2026?

Kalshi is our pick as the best prediction market app. The site has a massive range of trading options available on a user-friendly, accessible interface.

How do prediction market promo codes work?

Not all prediction market sites offer promo codes, and there are a number of different sign-up bonuses available. However, the best prediction market apps generally require you to either opt in or enter a brand-specific code to collect some form of incentive. Be sure to check the fine print to ensure that you fully understand the requirements before signing up.

What's the difference between a prediction market and sports betting?

The main differences are regulatory structure and market mechanics. Prediction markets are generally regulated at the federal level by the CFTC, while sportsbooks are typically regulated by state gaming authorities. At a sportsbook, bettors wager against the operator, which sets and adjusts odds. In a prediction market, users trade contracts with other participants on an exchange, and prices fluctuate based on buying and selling activity in the market.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.