The latest DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus, as of August 2026, allows new DraftKings customers to get up to $150 in bonus trading credits after a first-time qualifying trade of $5+ using real money from their cash balance. DraftKings Predictions allows participants to trade on the outcomes of events, including sports. On this page, we'll review the DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus, explain how prediction markets work and let you know in which states it operates.

DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus: New DraftKings Customers Trade $5+, Get $150 trading bonus

The DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus is now available in 48 states (including Washington, D.C. and all US territories) and may be an option for those in prediction market legal states that do not have access to the DraftKings Sportsbook welcome bonus. The latest DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus offers new customers up to $150 in bonus trading credits after a first-time qualifying trade of $5+.

The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly, with the remaining $100 in trading bonus credits to be awarded over 14 days.

Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every 7 days. Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim and cannot be combined. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus credits expire one year after being claimed. Available bonus credits are non-withdrawable, not redeemable for cash and must be used to make trades before using your cash balance. Bonus credits can be applied to trading fees and trades resulting in profit are transferred to your cash balance.

How to sign up for the DraftKings Predictions welcome bonus:

Be 18+ and located in a DraftKings Predictions eligible state.



Download the DraftKings Predictions app. Register for a DraftKings Predictions account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. You must be a U.S. resident and physically located in an eligible U.S. state or territory. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New DraftKings customers must make a qualifying trade of at least $5 and click to claim $50 in trading bonuses instantly, plus two more click-to-claim $50 trading bonuses every 7 days for up to $150 in trading bonus credits.

Where is DraftKings Predictions available?

The DraftKings Sports and Casino App has recently marketed itself as available in all 50 states†. In totality, DraftKings Predictions is live in 48 of 50 states (including Washington, D.C. and all US territories) with New Hampshire and Maine being the exceptions.

However, sports and other event markets may not be available in some of those DraftKings Predictions states. Sports markets are currently available in 18 states, including all US territories besides Puerto Rico. The states offering sports markets include: AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX and UT.

Prediction Market App DraftKings Predictions* Promo Code None required New DraftKings customer bonus Trade $5+, get up to $150 bonus trading credits (Paid within 14 days)* Available States 48 states (except NH and ME), Washington, D.C. and all U.S. territories Sports Market States AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, and all US territories besides PR Minimum Age 18+ Info last verified August 18, 2026

^Sports event contract trading may not be available in some DraftKings Predictions jurisdictions including AZ, AR, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC, PR and tribal lands.

How prediction markets on DraftKings Predictions work

DraftKings Predictions is a CFTC-regulated platform, separate from DK Sportsbook, that offers customers a chance to trade sports event contracts and predict various other real-world outcomes and events. It is one of the federally regulated prediction market apps.

Any beginner's guide to prediction markets starts with how buying and selling event contracts works. Participants pay a price per contract based on the event happening. For example, if you pick a team to win a game at $0.50 per event contract, and that team wins, you are paid out at $1 per contract, for a profit of $0.50 per contract.

DraftKings Predictions also allows you to view prices in your preferred format. Here's an example of those available formats under account settings for an event contract priced at 50-50 probability of happening:

$0.50 per event contract

50%

+100

The rules for each market are displayed, and the markets are graded accordingly. We recommend always doing your own research before trading. Trading is risky, and a 100% loss can occur.

Available sports markets on DraftKings Predictions

In states where sports markets are available, DraftKings Predictions offers all major sports, including current and upcoming major events such as Major League Baseball, the NFL and college football.

DraftKings Predictions markets vs. DraftKings Sportsbook odds

There are key differences between a traditional online sportsbook like DraftKings Sportsbook and a prediction market platform like DraftKings Predictions. Instead of playing against the house, DraftKings Predictions allows participants to trade event contracts with other customers. Contract prices change in real time based on market demand and other factors. In sports betting, the DraftKings Sportsbook trading team can change odds.

Customers can choose how they would like to view market pricing and can change the settings in their profile to display pricing in their preferred format.

Go to account settings to find this option on DraftKings Predictions.

Available non-sports markets

Customers are not limited to just sports; there are also financial prediction markets such as cryptocurrency, price index, inflation, jobs and economy, stock market and more. There are other real-world events available for trading as well, but the exact offerings depend on the state a player is located in.

DraftKings Predictions is fully available for trading on all markets, including sports event contracts, in: AL, AK, CA, DE, GA, HI, ID, FL, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT and all U.S. territories except PR.

For a full breakdown of what markets are available in each state, visit the "Where is DraftKings Predictions available?" page.

Other DraftKings Predictions features

DraftKings Predictions does not have as many options for each event as DraftKings Sportsbook, but the prices sometimes differ for markets you may be interested in trading due to the mechanics of contract prices changing in real-time based on demand.

For example, in the France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal, DraftKings Sportsbook had the three-way line at France +140/Draw +215/Spain +215. In prediction market pricing, that is equivalent to France 41.7%/Draw 31.7%/Spain 31.7%.

DraftKings Predictions had France 41%/Draw 30%/Spain 30%.

To be clear, this is not financial advice. We recommend always doing your own research before trading.

Note that jurisdictions offering DraftKings Sportsbook will not offer DraftKings Predictions sports trading.

DraftKings Predictions deposit/withdrawal methods

Deposits made on DraftKings Predictions cannot be shared with other DraftKings platforms, such as DraftKings Sportsbook and DraftKings Casino. Funds from those platforms are not available for DK Predictions. Federal regulations require that your trading balances for event contracts remain entirely segregated from other DK platforms.

DraftKings Predictions deposit methods

There are six deposit options available on DraftKings Predictions, with credit cards not allowed among prediction market payment methods. Online banking, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo are all recommended as the fastest methods. The other method is a wire transfer, which takes more time. Payment methods can vary by location.

Deposit Method Daily Maximum Fees Processing Time Online Banking $2,000 No fee Instant Debit Card $2,000 No fee Instant Apple Pay $2,000 No fee Instant PayPal $2,000 No fee Instant Venmo $2,000 No fee Instant Wire Transfer $2,000 Bank fees apply 1-2 business days

DraftKings Predictions withdrawal methods

Online banking is the recommended withdrawal method at DraftKings Predictions, with the processing time being up to two business days. An online banking deposit is not required to withdraw using online banking. Customers can also withdraw using a debit card, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal. Debit cards and Apple Pay take less than 24 hours, while Venmo and PayPal take 1-2 business days. Payment methods can vary by location.

Withdrawal Method Daily Maximum Fees Processing Time Online Banking $100,000 No fee Up to 2 business days Debit Card $25,000 No fee Within 24 hours Apple Pay $25,000 No fee Up to 24 hours and as fast as five minutes PayPal $60,000 No fee Up to 1-2 business days and as fast as five minutes Venmo $20,000 No fee Up to 1-2 business days and as fast as five minutes

DraftKings Predictions app review: User experience

DraftKings Predictions has a smooth interface and easy-to-navigate app. Finding the market you are looking for is simple, and there is also a search bar if you are unable to find something. It has a slightly different feel than Kalshi and Polymarket.

User interface

DraftKings Predictions has a user interface modeled closely after their traditional DraftKings Sportsbook app. It uses a green-and-black theme like all other DraftKings apps and platforms. There are navigation menus at the top of the app and website that make it easy to find the market you are looking for.

App design, speed and functionality

The app design makes it simple to navigate, and there are no issues with delays. It is intentionally designed for customers with previous DraftKings platform experience, and the menus are built with efficiency at the forefront. However, there are not as many advanced prediction market features as there are on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket.

App vs. desktop site

The DraftKings Predictions desktop site provides a user-friendly experience as well. Choosing between the app and the desktop version simply comes down to personal preference.

App store reviews (as of August 18, 2026)

DraftKings Predictions App Ratings Rating Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.9 out of 5 stars 6.8 k ratings Google Play Store 4.8 out of 5 stars 1.39k reviews

How to track your positions

As with the DraftKings Sportsbook app, there is a section at the bottom of the navigation labeled "my trades." Customers can head there to see a full list of open trades along with settled trades. The trades show up immediately after they are made.

Customer support methods

DraftKings Predictions has a support team that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is a chatbot that will answer simple questions such as deposits/withdrawals, promotions, or how DraftKings Predictions works. If the question is more complex, participants can chat with a live agent.

DraftKings Predictions Final Verdict

DraftKings Predictions is ideal for those making the transition to trying prediction markets and sports event contract trading for the first time. The $150 trading bonus credits for $5+ in trades for new DraftKings customers is one of the best prediction market promos we found in researching the highest amounts of bonus trading credits currently offered.

It is a user-friendly experience and offers an easy-to-understand layout in this regulated trading environment. The ability to view the price format they prefer will be a selling point for many participants.

It is also an opportunity for customers stuck in many states without legalized sports betting to trade on sports event contracts and have confidence that it is fully regulated and legal, as DraftKings Predictions is licensed by the CFTC at a federal level.

DraftKings Predictions is not as popular yet as some of the other trading platforms, which means liquidity will generally be lower. Participants can check out the Kalshi promo code for a different option.

The DraftKings Predictions bonus is generous compared to other trading bonuses, like the Kalshi and FanDuel Predicts promo code, where new participants will get $25 in trading credits.

DraftKings Predictions FAQ

What is DraftKings Predictions?

DraftKings Predictions is a prediction market where participants trade contracts on event outcomes, including sports events. For sports markets, these outcomes could be who wins a game or how many points a player scores. Participants can buy contracts and profit real money on correct predictions.

What is the DraftKings Predictions promo code?

The DK Predictions welcome bonus offers new DraftKings customers up to $150 in bonus trading credits after a qualifying trade of $5+. You receive $50 of the bonus trading credits instantly via click-to-claim, while the remaining $100 in trading bonus credit is paid out incrementally over 14 days via additional click-to-claims. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance. You do not need a specific code to unlock the DK Predictions welcome bonus.

What states are DraftKings Predictions in?

DraftKings Predictions is available in 48 of 50 states, with New Hampshire and Maine being the lone exceptions, and age requirements are 18+. However, not all 48 of those states offer sports markets. Sports markets are available in: AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, and all US territories besides PR.

How does DraftKings Predictions work?

DraftKings Predictions is a CFTC-regulated platform, separate from DK Sportsbook, that lets customers trade contracts, which predict the outcomes of events. Prices are listed next to the possible outcomes. Those prices correlate directly to the probability of that outcome happening as determined by the market participants. DraftKings Predictions allows its participants to choose their pricing format in their account settings. The activity from other traders can move prices up or down.

Can you combine trades on DraftKings Predictions?

The feature is officially called "combos" on DraftKings Predictions. This allows customers to combine multiple event contracts into a single transaction for a higher potential payout. You can combine up to six trades into a combo, but every selection must settle with a correct prediction for the trade to pay out. Some markets are excluded from combos and restrictions apply.

Responsible Trading

18+. Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700 or 1-800-MY-RESET.

DraftKings provides a Responsible Trading Center, which can be found at https://rt.draftkings.com/ and includes the following resources.

Deposit Limits

Limit History

Cool Off

Self-Exclusion

Smart Trading Guide

Help for Trading Concerns

Trading Risk & Problem Trading Resources

18+ Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or visit: NCPG | Kindbridge | Birches Health | Evive

*Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Introducing Broker and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Ends 8/23/26 at 11:59 PM ET. CBS Sports + DraftKings Predictions Partnership.

† Nationwide based on Sportsbook, Predictions, and/or Free-to-Play Sports Contest availability. Varies by State.