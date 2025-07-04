Last Game
- United Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|vs
Top Bulls News
-
Bulls' Tre Jones: Inks deal with Chicago
Jones (foot) agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jones will return to Chicago after initially being acquired by the team via trade in February. The 25-year-old point guard appeared in 18 regular-season games (nine starts) with the Bulls in 2024-25, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.2 percent from the field across 25.2 minutes per game. Jones missed the team's final 12 regular-season outings after suffering a sprained left foot, though he's expected to be ready for training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Bulls' Wooga Poplar: Signs Exhibit 10 pact
Poplar signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls on Saturday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reports.
Poplar is set to join Chicago for Summer League on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes per game in 36 appearances during his senior season at Villanova.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Headed to Chicago
The Cavaliers traded Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball (wrist) on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Okoro will join the Bulls after spending the first five years of his career in Cleveland. The 24-year-old was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but has seen a fairly steady decline in playing time since his rookie year. Okoro played in 55 regular-season games this past season, missing an extended period due to a right shoulder sprain. He finished the 2024-25 campaign averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.1 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Bulls' Caleb Grill: Lands opportunity with Chicago
Grill agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls on Thursday.
Grill wrapped up his five-year college career with a strong 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three across 29 games. While the Missouri product isn't known for elite athleticism, he's made significant strides as a perimeter shooter.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Lands with Chicago
Olbrich was selected by the Bulls with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Olbrich joins Chicago following an efficient stint in Australia's National Basketball League, where he averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 60.2 percent shooting in 16.7 minutes per game across 29 appearances. With limited playing time overseas and a need to add strength, he profiles as more of a long-term developmental project. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the 21-year-old big man is expected to sign a two-way deal and is likely to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Bulls' Noa Essengue: Lands with Chicago
Essengue was selected by the Bulls with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Essengue is a polarizing prospect with projections varying widely across the first round, but the Bulls were drawn to his athletic upside. Still just 18 years old, the forward showcased his speed and explosiveness in Germany this season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 56.0 percent over 18 games. Though still raw and in need of development as a shooter (29.4 percent from three), Essengue's potential was too enticing for Chicago to pass up. The Bulls hope Essengue can grow alongside 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Bulls' Jevon Carter: To exercise option
Carter will exercise his $6.8 million player option for the 2025-26 season, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.
This was always the expectation for Carter. The veteran guard made a total of 36 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, posting averages of 4.3 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per contest. He could struggle to land a rotation role in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
117.8
(6th)
|
119.4
(28th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|L. Ball PG Lonzo Ball PG
|Wrist
|A. Dosunmu PG Ayo Dosunmu PG
|Shoulder