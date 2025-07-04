The Cavaliers traded Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball (wrist) on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Okoro will join the Bulls after spending the first five years of his career in Cleveland. The 24-year-old was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but has seen a fairly steady decline in playing time since his rookie year. Okoro played in 55 regular-season games this past season, missing an extended period due to a right shoulder sprain. He finished the 2024-25 campaign averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.1 minutes per game.