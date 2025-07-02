Last Game
Xcel Energy Center
Top Wild News
-
Wild's Ryder Ritchie: Headed for college
Ritchie will join Boston University ahead of the 2025-26 season, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports Thursday.
Ritchie lit it up in juniors this year, racking up 29 goals and 32 assists in 53 games with WHL Medicine Hat before adding another 18 points in 18 postseason clashes. Selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old will attempt to bring that scoring touch to a Terriers squad that came up short in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey National Championship game in April. If he can score anywhere near his junior numbers, Ritchie won't complete a four-year commitment at BU.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Matt Kiersted: Secures two-year deal
Kiersted signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
Kiersted had a goal, 29 points and 40 PIM across 64 outings with AHL Charlotte as well as an assist and two PIM in two appearances with Florida during the 2024-25 regular season. He contributed another eight assists in 13 playoff outings with Charlotte. The 27-year-old defenseman is expected to start 2025-26 in the minors, but he might get some time in the NHL depending on Minnesota's injury situation.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Reaches agreement with Minnesota
Aube-Kubel signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
Aube-Kubel appeared in 22 regular-season games between the Sabres and Rangers last year, his lowest mark since the 2018-19 campaign. He logged a goal, an assist, 40 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 9:25 of ice time, and he'll have to compete for a spot on the NHL roster during the 2025-26 season.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Cal Petersen: Signs one-year contract
Petersen signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Wild on Wednesday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Petersen had a 3.14 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 31 regular-season appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. Although he signed a one-way contract, the 30-year-old still has a tough battle ahead of him for the backup role in Minnesota behind Filip Gustavsson. The 22-year-old Jesper Wallstedt will also be fighting for the No. 2 spot during training camp and is favored to win the job. If Petersen loses that battle, he will probably be the first goaltender summoned in the event of an injury, though Petersen would have to clear waivers before he can be sent to the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Bradley Marek: Inks entry-level deal
Marek signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
Marek was never drafted, but after two seasons with Ferris State University in which he recorded a total of 18 goals and 37 points across 73 outings, Marek started playing in the minors in 2023-24. He had eight goals, 13 points and 67 PIM in 50 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. He's projected to remain in the minors for the start of this coming campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Tyler Pitlick: Signs with hometown team
Pitlick signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Pitlick, a Minneapolis native, will come home for the first time in his career. The 33-year-old was on an AHL contract for much of 2024-25 before earning a two-way deal with the Bruins in March. He rebuilt some value with 46 points in 59 regular-season games for AHL Providence. Pitlick will be in contention for bottom-six minutes for the Wild this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Benjamin Gleason: Inks two-way with Minnesota
Gleason signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.
This is Gleason's fourth organization after previous stints in Dallas, Edmonton and Philadelphia's systems. Between AHL Bakersfield and Lehigh Valley during the 2024-25 regular season, the 27-year-old had three goals and 15 assists in 36 outings. He'll likely remain in the AHL for the start of 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Nico Sturm: Returning to State of Hockey
Sturm agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Sturm rejoins the Wild following his trade to Colorado back in March of 2022. Since his previous stint with the club, the 30-year-old German has won a pair of Stanley Cups, including this past season with the Panthers. Sturm will give the team some much-needed depth, likely in a bottom-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealt for future considerations
Minnesota acquired Tarasenko from Detroit on Monday in exchange for future considerations.
Tarasenko has one more season left on his two-year, $9.5 million contract. He accounted for 11 goals, 33 points, 133 shots on net and 63 hits across 80 regular-season outings with Detroit in 2024-25. As a member of the Wild, he could move up and down the lineup, but a bottom-six start probably makes the most sense.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Undergoes surgery
Brodin underwent surgery "a few weeks ago" and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Brodin was limited to 50 regular-season appearances, picking up 20 points, 71 shots on net and 104 blocked shots. The 31-year-old's absence at the start of the campaign could lead to a larger role out of the gate for Zeev Buium. Brodin has missed at least 20 games in each of the last three seasons, so any fantasy manager interested in drafting him this fall should expect him to miss time.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Carter Klippenstein: Late Round 4 pick
Klippenstein was the 123rd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
From a pure offensive standpoint, nothing in Klippenstein's background screams "future NHLer." Over the past two campaigns with WHL Brandon, Klippenstein has just 24 goals and 49 points across 124 regular-season outings. Yet you have to dig deeper than the box score to recognize Klippenstein's nightly contributions. A big-bodied (6-foot-3 and 180 pounds) center, he is the type of max-effort guy all coaches love. Klippenstein plays every shift like it's his last, and those guys are difficult to find. The upside here is severely limited, but Klippenstein could eventually develop into a useful player for Minnesota as long as expectations are kept in check.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Adam Benak: Stolen by Minnesota in Round 4
Benak was the 102nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A native of Czechia, Benak came over to North America in 2024-25 to play for Youngstown of the USHL. He averaged north of a point-per-game (17 goals and 59 points in 56 regular-season appearances), finishing ninth overall in scoring in a league in which no one seems to put up significant offensive numbers. Benak's skill and creativity have kept him on the prospect map for a while despite being undersized at 5-foot-7 and about 160 pounds. You have to be an exceptional talent to succeed in the NHL at that size. The hope for Minnesota is that Benak can add 15-20 pounds of muscle and still maintain his elusiveness.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Chase Priskie: Acquired in draft-day trade
Minnesota obtained Priskie and a 2025 fourth-round selection from Washington on Saturday in exchange for Declan Chisholm and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Priskie is an AHL journeyman and has only four career NHL outings with Florida in 2021-22 on his resume. He collected 12 goals and 35 points in 61 regular-season appearances for AHL Hershey in 2024-25. Priskie is eligible for unrestricted free agency this Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Theodor Hallquisth: Swede drafted by Minnesota
Hallquisth was the 52nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A lanky (6-foot-2 and 172 pounds), right-shot defenseman, Hallquisth had a nice season (22 points in 41 regular-season appearances) for Orebro's U20 Jr. team in his native Sweden despite not turning 18 years old until mid-June. The No. 10 overall European skater according to NHL Central Scouting, Hallquisth earns high marks for both his mobility and his steadiness in all three zones. A member of Team Sweden at the World U18 Championship, Hallquisth should continue to develop in his home country for at least the next two seasons.... See More ... See Less
-
Wild's Cameron Butler: Traded to Minnesota
Butler was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Wild in exchange for Brendan Gaunce on Thursday.
Butler made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign, logging just 0:54 of ice time in his lone appearance. He spent all of last season with AHL Cleveland and recorded two goals, an assist and 74 PIM over 37 appearances. He'll get a change of scenery for the 2025-26 season, but it seems unlikely that he'll spend significant time in the NHL.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.71
(26th)
|
2.85
(15th)
|
20.9
(21st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Eriksson Ek C Joel Eriksson Ek C
|Abdomen
|J. Brodin D Jonas Brodin D
|Upper Body