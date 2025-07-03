Last Game
Top Islanders News
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Heading to NHL
Shabanov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.
Shabanov had 23 goals and 67 points in 65 regular-season appearances with KHL Chelyabinsk in 2024-25. He added another 10 goals and 20 points across 21 playoff outings. Although the 24-year-old was never drafted by an NHL squad, and his size is a concern at 5-foot-8, 156 pounds, Shabanov's success in the KHL makes him an interesting grab for the Islanders. Keep an eye on him during training camp because he might end up on the Islanders' top six.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Emil Heineman: Inks two-year deal with Islanders
Heineman signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.
Heineman was traded to the Islanders from the Canadiens on Friday, and he's now reached an agreement with his new team that will keep him under contract with New York for multiple seasons. The 23-year-old made a career-high 62 regular-season appearances with Montreal last year and logged 10 goals, eight assists, 173 hits, 24 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 11:24 of ice time. Heineman has been considered an intriguing prospect around the NHL and should have a chance to earn a middle-six role with the Islanders.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Signs two-way with Isles
Highmore signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.
Highmore played 41 regular-season games, scoring two goals and four assists, with the Senators in 2024-25. However, the 29-year-old has opted to sign a two-way contract with the Islanders for his next deal. It seems like the center will start 2025-26 in the minors, but he'll likely be one of the top call-up options for the big club.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Cole McWard: Headed for Long Island
McWard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.
After spending the first three seasons in the Canucks organization, McWard has chosen the Islanders as his second team. In the 2024-25 regular season, he posted a career-high 26 points in 67 games played with AHL Abbotsford. He will likely start his time in the Islanders organization at the AHL level with Bridgeport in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Inks two-year deal
Holmstrom signed a two-year, $7.25 million contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Holmstrom will get a significant raise from his $800,000 salary last year. The 24-year-old certainly earned it, logging 20 goals and 45 points over 75 regular-season games while serving in an all-situations role in the Islanders' middle six. The 24-year-old should see similar deployment in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making progress in recovery
General manager Mathieu Darche relayed that Varlamov's rehab from knee surgery in December is going well, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Tuesday.
Varlamov appeared in just 10 games with the Islanders last season, posting a 3-4-3 record, .889 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. New York signed David Rittich to a one-year contract Tuesday, so even if Varlamov is ready for the 2025-26 campaign, he now has some competition for the backup gig to Ilya Sorokin.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Pens two-year deal Tuesday
Drouin signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Drouin made 43 regular-season appearances with Colorado last season, providing 11 goals, 37 points and a plus-4 rating. The 2013 first-round selection won't be insulated by high-end talent like he was with the Avs, but he has a chance to earn a top-six role with the Isles in 2025-26. The 30-year-old will certainly receive time on the power play, with the chance to work his way onto the No. 1 unit alongside players like Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. As such, Drouin could carve out decent fantasy value throughout the life of his new deal.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Ethan Bear: Lands two-way deal
Bear signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Bear registered 10 goals and 46 points in 62 regular-season outings for AHL Hershey in 2024-25. The 28-year-old blueliner will compete for a depth role with the Islanders at training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Pens one-year contract
Rittich put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Islanders on Tuesday.
Rittich will join a crowded goalie room that already includes Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov (knee) and Marcus Hogberg. While it's clear Sorokin will enter the 2025-26 campaign as the No. 1 option, there figures to be a three-way competition for the backup job now that Rittich is in the mix. With the Kings last year, Rittich went 16-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Staying on Long Island
DeAngelo penned a one-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.
DeAngelo returned from his exile in Europe back in January, signing a one-year deal with New York. It seems the blueliner showed enough to keep him around for another year. He notched four goals and 15 helpers in 35 regular-season contests this past year and could push for the 40-point threshold with a full season.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Scott Perunovich: To become unrestricted free agent
Perunovich was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
It looked like the Blues might have had something in Perunovich during his rookie season in 2023-24, when he posted 17 assists in 54 games. However, last year, he became a regular healthy scratch with the Blues, was traded to the Islanders and then ended the season as a regular healthy scratch in Long Island. Now, after being cut loose by New York, the 26-year-old will be looking for a new home in free agency to continue his career.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Aidan Fulp: Does not receive QO
Fulp was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Fulp has played 81 games over the last two seasons with AHL Bridgeport, but he had just 11 points and held a minus-31 rating in those contests. The 25-year-old, who has yet to play an NHL game in his career, will be forced to look elsewhere for opportunities to continue his career in free agency.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Samuel Bolduc: Will hit unrestricted free agency
Bolduc was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will be an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Bolduc was a staple with AHL Bridgeport, appearing in 69 games and posting nine goals and 26 assists. He also appeared in one game in the NHL, but received under six minutes of ice time. Regardless, it wasn't quite good enough to earn a qualifying offer with the Islanders, and he will be forced to look elsewhere for opportunities to continue his career in North America when free agency opens Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Secures max-term deal
Romanov signed an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.
Romanov's deal will make him the highest-paid blueliner on New York's roster, coming in just ahead of veteran Ryan Pulock. In terms of fantasy value, Romanov won't impress offensively, having failed to reach the 25-point mark at any point in his five-year NHL career, but he can produce in banger formats. The 25-year-old Russian dished out 147 hits while adding 165 blocks in just 64 regular-season games last year and should continue to produce in those categories.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Liam Foudy: Signs two-way deal
Foudy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Sunday.
Foudy spent most of the 2024-25 season at AHL Bridgeport, where he had 20 goals and 25 assists in 70 games. He appeared in two games at the NHL level with the Islanders, but he averaged just 7:27 of ice time over the two. The 25-year-old will likely battle for a roster spot in training camp but will likely spend most of the season in the AHL again.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Julien Gauthier: Pens one-year pact
Gauthier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Sunday.
Gauthier notched three goals and eight points over nine regular-season games with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He made one NHL appearance last campaign, logging 7:42 of ice time and registering two hits against Montreal on Oct. 19. The 27-year-old forward has 19 goals and 41 points in 181 regular-season outings at the NHL level. However, he may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Tomas Poletin: Taken in Round 4
Poletin was the 106th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Born and raised in Czechia, Poletin has spent the past two campaigns playing for the Pelicans organization in Finland. He displayed an excellent goal-scoring touch with 13 goals in 25 regular-season games with their junior club in 2024-25, but he was far less effective in 15 regular-season appearances with the big club, failing to record a point and often seeing limited ice time. Poletin plays hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make things happen. The jury is ultimately out on his offensive ceiling because we are yet to see him consistently produce against men, but between his work ethic and defensive awareness, there's potential for Poletin to eventually develop into a bottom-six regular for New York.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Luca Romano: Nabbed in Round 3
Romano was the 74th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Romano is a good skater and is likely to remain a long-term center, making him a worthy selection at this point of the draft. His 25-goal, 51-point showing over 67 regular-season games for OHL Kitchener in 2024-25 wasn't overly impressive, but it was an improvement over his 22-point display in 2023-24. Still, as a late June birthday, Romano has a bit of extra runway compared to some other draft-eligible prospects. His playmaking skills need work, but his speed can take over, and he could develop into a reliable depth option for the Islanders down the middle.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Daniil Prokhorov: Slide ends in Round 2
Prokhorov was the 42nd overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A steady draft riser throughout the season, Prokhorov had a big year in the Russian Jr. league, scoring 20 goals in just 43 games. He's 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds but has soft hands. A lack of straight-line speed is a concern, but Prokhorov moves well enough for a player with his skill set. He also plays hard, which should help mitigate some concerns regarding any potential struggles with the pace of play. There are some similarities here to 2023 Utah first-rounder Daniil But, with the main difference being But went No. 12 overall while Prokhorov slipped to Round 2.... See More ... See Less
-
Islanders' Kashawn Aitcheson: Picked 17th overall at entry draft
Aitcheson was the 17th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Aitcheson grew up in his draft year. Not by size, but by maturity. And he's gone from being a guy who often overplayed his hits and chased to a defender who aggressively and opportunistically chooses his moments. And his offense jumped in 2024-25 -- Aitcheson delivered 26 goals and 33 assists (59 points) and 88 PIM in 64 regular-season games with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. He's smart with elite compete and a solid shot. Aitcheson won't be a primary offensive guy in the NHL, but he could put in time on PP2 in the same way that Jacob Trouba did for a couple of years. And with his edge, he'll be a solid fantasy fit in formats that value defenders who put up 35-40 points along with triple-digit hits and blocks.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.68
(28th)
|
3.10
(21st)
|
12.6
(32nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Horvat C Bo Horvat C
|Ankle
|M. Barzal C Mathew Barzal C
|Kneecap
|A. Duclair LW Anthony Duclair LW
|Personal
|S. Varlamov G Semyon Varlamov G
|Knee
|R. Pulock D Ryan Pulock D
|Undisclosed