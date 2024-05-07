The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green as their next head coach, according to an announcement from the team. Green agreed to a four-year contract that will run through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

Jacques Martin had served as the Senators' head coach on an interim basis after the team fired D.J. Smith in December 2023. Ottawa is hoping to end a playoff drought that's lasted since it reached the conference finals in 2017.

"After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group," Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. "As we've routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We're excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community."

Green served as the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils during the 2023-24 season, and he led the team to a 8-12-1 record over 21 games at the helm. The former NHL defenseman, who had been the team's associate coach since June 2023, was elevated to interim head coach after New Jersey fired Lindy Ruff.

Green previously served as the Vancouver Canucks' head coach for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. The 53-year-old tallied a 133-147-34 record in 314 games behind Vancouver's bench while earning a 10-7 record in 17 playoff games.

He also spent time coaching the American Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League. Green led the Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, to an appearance in the 2015 Calder Cup Final. In addition, Green won the Western Hockey League championship while serving as the interim head coach for the Portland Winterhawks in 2013.

Prior to his coaching career, Green was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 1989 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. During his 14-year professional career, the veteran defenseman tallied 455 points (193 goals, 262 assists) in 970 regular-season contests as a member of the Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.