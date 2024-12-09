A teddy bear toss game is a commonly utilized promotion by hockey teams around the world. Fans bring teddy bears to the game and throw them over the glass following the game's first goal.

However, Sunday's Ontario Hockey League game between the Ottawa 67's and Barrie Colts didn't provide the heartwarming moment many anticipated as teddy bears rained down on the ice.

Midway through the second period of Sunday's contest, 67's forward Luca Pinelli scored the first goal, and that led to a barrage of teddy bears being launched onto the ice for the sake of charity. While the teddy bears were landing on the ice, the two teams began to engage in one of hockey's most entertaining traditions: a line brawl.

Several players were getting physical and some even fell onto the ice doing so. It was a scene that fans would have to see to believe since "The Grinch" was even skating in the background of the fracas.

When the dust settled, a total of 52 penalty minutes were awarded to both teams. Six minor penalties and four game misconducts ended up being handed out in a game the Colts won, 2-1.

It's not often a teddy bear toss game turns physical, but this wasn't the only chaos in such a game in the OHL this week.

On Wednesday, Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa was handed a one-game suspension for shooting objects out of the playing surface. Misa could be seen lifting teddy bears with his stick over the glass against the Sarnia Sting, who were hosting their annual teddy bear toss game.

According to the OHL rulebook, intentionally throwing objects off the ice and into the crowd results in a game misconduct.

Misa is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft. He currently leads the OHL in points (55) and goals (27) this season.