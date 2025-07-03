Last Game
Top Blue Jays News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Stays hot Thursday
Barger went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.
Barger opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-out, RBI double before extending the lead to 6-3 in the fifth with a 401-foot solo blast off Clayton Beeter, his 11th this season. The 25-year-old Barger has been red hot at the plate recently, going 7-for-17 with three homers in his last five games. Overall, he's slashing an impressive .272/.332/.521 with 34 runs scored and 32 RBI across 233 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Locks down 21st save
Hoffman earned the save in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Hoffman's now converted four straight save chances while going 7.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run. Overall, the 32-year-old Hoffman is 21-for-25 in save opportunities this season with a 4.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB across 37.1 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt: Hangs on for eighth win
Bassitt (8-4) earned the win Thursday over the Yankees, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.
Bassitt had to contend with traffic for most of his outing, though he managed to hold the Yankees to three runs while posting his highest strikeout total since April 16 en route to an eventual 8-5 Toronto victory. It was a step in the right direction for Bassitt, who gave up nine runs (eight earned) in just two innings in his last outing against the Red Sox. Overall, the 36-year-old right-hander sports a 4.32 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 102:28 K:BB across 18 starts (100 innings) this season. Bassitt is currently scheduled to face the White Sox on the road his next time out.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Two more homers Thursday
Springer went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and three total runs scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.
Springer put the Blue Jays ahead 3-1 with his first homer off Clarke Schmidt in the third inning before extending the lead to 8-5 in the eighth with a 421-foot blast off Luke Weaver. Springer has been on a tear, going 8-for-12 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last three games. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran is slashing .281/.378/.513 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored and 10 steals across 321 plate appearances this season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Saturday
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (thumb/forearm) will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Scherzer battled right thumb fatigue and also some forearm tightness during Monday's start versus the Yankees. However, the 40-year-old threw his normal between-starts bullpen session Thursday without any apparent issues, clearing the way for him to take his regular turn in the rotation Saturday. Scherzer's start against the Yankees was easily the best of his three this season for Toronto, as he struck out seven, didn't walk anyone and permitted just two runs over five innings. He threw only 71 pitches in that outing, however, and is unlikely to be ready for a full workload Saturday.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Out with ankle injury
Gimenez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees due to an ankle injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Gimenez had to be removed from Wednesday's win versus the Yanks in the ninth inning after hurting his ankle. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Gimenez should be available off the bench Thursday, suggesting he'll have a shot to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels. Leo Jimenez is filling in at second base Thursday.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Absent from lineup again Thursday
Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Bichette tweaked his right knee when he stepped on a ball during batting practice prior to Monday's game versus the Yankees, and he will wind up being out of the lineup for all four games of the series. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Bichette should be available off the bench, however, and it's "very realistic" the shortstop will be back in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Angels, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. Ernie Clement will again handle shortstop, while Will Wagner will be to Clement's right at third base.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Idle Thursday
Gimenez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Gimenez will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after going 5-for-8 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored over his last two games. Leo Jimenez will fill in at the keystone for Toronto and bat ninth.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Blows lead but snags win in return
Garcia (1-2) was charged with his fourth blown save of the season but picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-9 victory over the Yankees, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.
Making his return from a shoulder issue that had sidelined him since May 22, Garcia looked a little rusty as he served up a homer to Aaron Judge and tossed just 18 of 34 pitches for strikes, but after blowing a two-run lead he got bailed out by the Blue Jays offense in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander topped out at 97.2 mph with his fastball and appeared to be healthy, so despite the stumble, he should reclaim the setup role that has seen Garcia collect three saves and six holds in 22 appearances this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Three more hits Wednesday
Gimenez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.
Bumped up to the leadoff spot in the absence of Bo Bichette (knee), Gimenez delivered his second straight multi-hit performance. Since returning from a quad injury in early June, the second baseman is slashing .250/.341/.350 with two homers, a steal, nine runs and 12 RBI in 24 contests, but his lack of activity on the basepaths remains puzzling -- he's 10-for-11 on steal attempts in 2025, after swiping 30 bags in each of the prior two seasons for Cleveland.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers twice in win
Schneider went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees
Schneider hit a two-run homer in the first inning and went deep again in the seventh. The 26-year-old went 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits and four runs scored in the series against the Yankees after entering it just 3-for-23 over his previous 10 games. For the season, he's slashing .228/.380/.421 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored across 71 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Fills stat sheet in win
Barger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees.
Barger crushed a three-run homer in the first inning and later added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. The 25-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, a stretch that includes four extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .263/.325/.493 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 229 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Secures 20th save
Hoffman earned the save in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Hoffman was called upon to protect a two-run lead and closed out a back-and-forth contest on just 14 pitches. Since June 1, the 32-year-old has allowed only two earned runs across 13 appearances while converting seven of eight save chances. For the season, he's 20-for-24 in save opportunities with a 4.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 50:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Falters late in no-decision
Berrios did not factor into the decision in Wednesdays 11-9 win over the Yankees, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Berrios was cruising with an 8-0 lead through four innings before surrendering six runs and failing to escape the fifth. It was just the second time in 18 starts the 31-year-old hasn't completed at least five frames, though he's now allowed six earned runs in a game three times this season. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 92:37 K:BB across 106.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Sitting against righty
Lukes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Lukes was on the bench for both of the past two contests while the Blue Jays faced lefties, but his absence from the lineup Wednesday comes while New York sends a right-hander (Will Warren) to the hill. With Lukes sitting again, Toronto will go with a starting outfield of Davis Schneider, Myles Straw and Addison Barger from left to right.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Out of lineup, but improving
Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that the shortstop is "feeling better than he did" Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. "Hes going through a little bit more of a regular day, and the hope would be that he'd be available [off the bench] if we need him," Schneider said.
Bichette will miss out on a third consecutive start while he continues to tend to a sore right knee, but the 27-year-old appears to be trending in a positive direction and still looks on track to avoid a stint on the injured list. Ernie Clement will step in at shortstop Wednesday, but if Bichette checks out fine after his pregame workout, he could be available as a pinch hitter off the bench.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.259
(2nd)
|
401
(11th)
|
92
(16th)
|
4.26
(23rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Bichette SS Bo Bichette SS
|Knee
|A. Santander DH Anthony Santander DH
|Shoulder
|A. Gimenez 2B Andres Gimenez 2B
|Ankle
|D. Varsho CF Daulton Varsho CF
|Hamstring
|B. Francis SP Bowden Francis SP
|Shoulder
