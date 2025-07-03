Barger went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Barger opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-out, RBI double before extending the lead to 6-3 in the fifth with a 401-foot solo blast off Clayton Beeter, his 11th this season. The 25-year-old Barger has been red hot at the plate recently, going 7-for-17 with three homers in his last five games. Overall, he's slashing an impressive .272/.332/.521 with 34 runs scored and 32 RBI across 233 plate appearances.