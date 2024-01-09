Zach Eflin expected to make O's debut in twin bill vs. Jays

The Baltimore Orioles hope to find some sustained success when they begin a four-game series with Monday's doubleheader against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

If nothing else, Baltimore will be sporting a bit of a new look, as right-hander Zach Eflin will make his Orioles debut after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA) is slated to start the first game of the twin bill.

Eflin's last appearance for the Rays came against Toronto on Wednesday, and the 30-year-old veteran came away with a no-decision after giving up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep against Eflin.

The Orioles are 4-5 since the All-Star break. So, any success might be magnified at this point, including Sunday's 8-6 victory against visiting San Diego that prevented a three-game series sweep by the Padres.

"That was a big win for us," Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. "Hopefully we keep it rolling next series, stay positive and just keep grinding it out."

A six-run third inning on Sunday gave the Orioles reason to be encouraged.

"We put together our best offensive inning we've done in weeks," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "That was good to see and, unfortunately, we didn't score again there until later in the game. Nice to see our guys have a pass-the-baton approach that inning."

Hyde adjusted the lineup by putting Colton Cowser in the leadoff spot and moving Gunnar Henderson to the three-hole.

"I just felt like we needed to mix some things up a little bit and just give guys some different looks," Hyde said. "Sometimes you've got to, when you're stale, a little bit of a funk offensively, mix some guys around a hair."

Toronto finished a nine-game homestand on Sunday, beating the Texas Rangers 7-3 to complete a three-game series sweep. The Blue Jays are 5-4 since the All-Star break.

The Blue Jays are trying to make something of what has been a frustrating season.

"We know we still have to come to the ballpark, do our thing, play the game the right way and try to win the ballgame," Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios said.

The Blue Jays and Orioles have split six meetings this year. The doubleheader stems from a May 14 rainout. The teams will meet three more times next week in Toronto.

The Orioles have different pitching options after acquiring Eflin. Rookie left-hander Cade Povich (1-4, 6.27) is expected to be called up from Triple-A Norfolk to work the second game of the twin bill.

Toronto has Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69) lined up as the starter for the opener. The rookie right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs against the Rays for his second straight no-decision.

Rodriguez has allowed only one home run and nine hits in 22 1/3 innings across four outings this month.

Right-hander Bowden Francis (3-2, 5.82) is likely going to be the Game 2 starter for the Blue Jays. He will need to be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo.

Francis has made 16 major league appearances (three starts) this season.

The Blue Jays, who are embarking on a seven-game road swing, will play 10 consecutive games against Baltimore and the New York Yankees, the top two teams in the American League East.

