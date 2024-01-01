EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
SportsMma
SportsMma

MMA

SportsMma
Brian Campbell

Five biggest storylines to follow at UFC 305

The middleweight title is on the line in Perth on Saturday with one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.
shakiel mahjouri

Top fights to watch beyond main event

The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305 when the promotion returns to Australia.
shakiel mahjouri

How the next few months will define UFC

A historic antitrust trial and landmark show at The Sphere are among the causes that will define UFC in 2024.
Shop The CBS Sports Family Of Brands! paramountshop.com
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola