Adesanya: 'You can never erase' Ngannou's legacyShakiel Mahjouri
White says McGregor won't fight in 2024Brent Brookhouse
Spivac submits Tybura in Round 1Shakiel Mahjouri
White says Aspinall 'doesn't deserve anything'Shakiel Mahjouri
Ngannou vs. Ferreira set for October on PFL PPVBrent Brookhouse
Nurmagomedov takes win over Sandhagen in Abu DhabiBrent Brookhouse
UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya odds, picks, best bets
By: CBS Sports Staff
SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani reveals his picks for the UFC 305 fight card featuring Dricus...
Best bets to consider on the main card of UFC 305
By: Brent Brookhouse
The main card offers an interesting mixed bag of options to look at for a wager or two
UFC 305 fight card, info, rumors
By: Shakiel Mahjouri
The grudge match between Du Plessis and Adesanya headlines UFC's return to Australia
Du Plessis says he beat Whittaker better than Adesanya
By: Shakiel Mahjouri
The UFC middleweight champion claims Adesanya's anger toward him was a flight-or-fight res...
Top fights to watch at UFC 305 beyond main event
By: Shakiel Mahjouri
The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305
Five biggest storylines to follow at UFC 305
By: Brian Campbell
The middleweight title is on the line in Perth on Saturday with one of the most anticipate...
Updating UFC schedule for 2024
By: Shakiel Mahjouri
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2024
