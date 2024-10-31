UFC 310 needs a new main event. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad announced his withdrawal from the Dec. 7 pay-per-view due to a bone infection, leaving title challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov with no opponent.

"Caught a bone infection in my foot," Muhammad captioned an Instagram post on Thursday. "Had to put a PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line in my arm for IV antibiotics the next six weeks with no physical activity.

"Allah's plan is the best plan. I'm sorry to everyone that were coming to see me. I'll be back soon. Inshallah."

The UFC has not announced a new main event or a replacement opponent for Rakhmonov. The promotion has a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura -- a two-time Rizin champion -- set as the co-main event. If necessary, the UFC could elevate Pantoja vs. Asakura to the marquee. UFC 310 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov topped a UFC PPV catering more to hardcore fans than casual viewers. Muhammad was preparing for his first title defense after dethroning Leon Edwards in July. Rakhmonov is an undefeated contender with a 100% finishing rate in 18 professional fights. Rakhmonov has long been labeled a future champion. Other highlights from the card include Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling, Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov and Vicente Luque vs. Nate Diaz.