Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Plans to sign with Timberwolves
Ingles plans on signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ingles is all set to re-sign with Minnesota to provide a veteran presence as well as frontcourt depth off the bench. The 37-year-old swingman logged just 6.0 minutes per game across 19 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, so his fantasy value will likely remain restricted while the likes of Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are healthy.... See More ... See Less
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Expected to sign with Minnesota
Randle intends to sign a three-year, $100 million deal with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.
Randle is set to return to the Timberwolves on a long-term pact after being traded to the club prior to the 2024-25 campaign. The three-time All-Star delivered a productive first season in Minnesota, averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field across 32.3 minutes per game in 69 regular-season outings. His contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.... See More ... See Less
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: To sign five-year deal with Minny
The Timberwolves will sign Reid to a new five-year deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Reid is coming off another stellar season for Minnesota, as his numbers improved across the board during the 2024-25 campaign. The LSU product missed only two games during the regular season and put up career-high totals in points (14.2), rebounds (6.0) and assists (2.3) per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep.... See More ... See Less
Timberwolves' Rocco Zikarsky: Lands with Minnesota
Zikarsky was selected by the Bulls with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bulls then traded his rights to the Timberwolves.
A 7-foot-3 center with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, Zikarsky offers tremendous potential as a rim protector. The 18-year-old from Australia possesses good mobility for his size and is a strong finisher, but a lack of lateral speed and an unreliable outside shot could prevent him from emerging as a starter at the NBA level. With Rudy Gobert on the books for at least two more seasons and with the Timberwolves investing a first-round pick in another center in Joan Beringer, Zikarsky won't be needed to contribute right away. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, Zikarsky will sign a two-year, two-way deal with Minnesota, meaning that he'll likely see most of his playing time over the next two seasons in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.... See More ... See Less
Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Heading to Minnesota
Beringer was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Beringer boasts plenty of experience despite his age, as he has represented France at the youth level and posted decent numbers in Slovenia. The 18-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes across 54 appearances while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup. Beringer needs to fill out his frame and adjust to the physicality of the NBA to make an impact at the next level, but he should have a good mentor in Rudy Gobert, another Frenchman. Beringer figures to be a depth option in the frontcourt for Minnesota and isn't expected to make a major impact in fantasy as a rookie.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
114.3
(13th)
|
109.3
(5th)
