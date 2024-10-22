The 2024-25 NBA season has arrived, and every team will open its schedule between Tuesday and Thursday this week. The NBA officially unveiled the entire schedule for the 2024-25 regular season back in mid-August. The new season begins with the reigning champion Boston Celtics hosting the rival New York Knicks on Tuesday, before LeBron James opens his 22nd NBA season -- and potentially plays alongside his son -- as the Lakers face the Timberwolves in the nightcap.

Only 80 of each team's 82 regular-season games have announced so far, as the last two games will be determined based on their performance in group play of the NBA Cup. But everything else is now set in stone, including the matchups for opening week, the slate of Christmas Day games, and key meetings between rivalries both old and new.

The regular season starts Tuesday and runs through April 13, 2025. The NBA Cup group stage -- which was previously named the In-Season Tournament -- will start on Nov. 12 and will continue every Tuesday and Friday through Dec. 3. The semifinals and championship game for the NBA Cup will be on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17. All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco, with the Play-In Tournament slated for April 15-18. The playoffs will begin on April 19.

NBA's opening week sees 20 teams open their schedules on Wednesday night. One of the marquee games on Wednesday, 76ers vs. Bucks, lost some luster however as Philadelphia announced both Joel Embiid and Paul George will be sidelined for the opener. The other six teams -- Wizards, Spurs, Mavericks, Nuggets, Thunder and Kings -- will get their seasons started on Thursday.

NBA opening week schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET -- streaming on Fubo (Try for free)



Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 9 p.m. ET



Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET -- streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET



Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m. ET



NBA Christmas Day schedule

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Key dates for 2024-25 NBA regular season

Oct. 22: Opening night of the 2024-25 regular season

Opening night of the 2024-25 regular season Nov. 2: NBA Mexico City Game (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

NBA Mexico City Game (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards) Nov. 12: Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage begins

Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage begins Dec. 3: Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage concludes

Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage concludes Dec. 10-11: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals

Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals Dec. 14: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals

Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals Dec. 17: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

Emirates NBA Cup Championship Dec. 25: Five-game schedule on Christmas Day

Five-game schedule on Christmas Day Jan. 23 & 25: NBA Paris Games (San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers)

NBA Paris Games (San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers) Feb. 6: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET) Feb. 14-16: NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco

NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco April 13: NBA regular season ends

NBA regular season ends April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament April 19: NBA Playoffs begin

Here's other notes on the NBA schedule release: