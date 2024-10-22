The Philadelphia 76ers will be without both Joel Embiid and Paul George for their 2024-25 NBA season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the team announced. There is no definitive timeline for either All-Star to make their season debut.

Embiid did not participate in the preseason as he continues an individualized treatment plan for his left knee. He will not play in any of the Sixers' first two games this week (they play at Toronto on Friday night), but is progressing well and will ramp up his activity in the coming days, the team says. Philly plans to re-evaluate him over the weekend to make a determination on his return to play.

The former MVP underwent surgery for a torn meniscus late last season and returned just prior to the playoffs. He then reaggravated the injury in Game 1 of the team's first-round series vs. the New York Knicks. Over the summer, he helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, which set an expectation that he would be ready for the start of the season. However, the Sixers have chosen to be extremely cautious with the oft-injured big man.

At the Sixers' media day, Embiid said he texted Daryl Morey, "We got to do whatever it takes to make sure that in the postseason I'm healthy." To that point, Embiid lost 25 to 30 pounds and revealed in an interview with ESPN that he "would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career." He will also wear a brace on his left knee from now on.

As for George, he has not been on the court since hyperextending his left knee during the team's preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 14. He avoided a serious injury, and while he has not yet been cleared for action, he does not expect to miss much time.

"I'll be back strong and better than ever," George said on a recent episode of his podcast. "It wasn't nothing major or no concern. I should be back hopefully sooner than later, but it won't be a long timetable."

George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers in free agency, a move that headlined a busy summer for the Sixers. They also added Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon and Guerschon Yabusele, and drafted Jared McCain at No. 16 overall (he also may miss the season opener after a scary fall last week).

All told, the Sixers now have one of the deepest rosters in the league, and perhaps their best chance yet to win a title in the Embiid era. But, of course, that all hinges on whether or not they're healthy come April, May and June. Sitting Embiid now may sap some excitement from the beginning of the season, but the Sixers hope it will be all worth it this spring.