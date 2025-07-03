Next Game
- Sutter Health Park
Probable Pitchers
-
- J. Verlander SF
- 0-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.39 WHIP
-
- J. Sears ATH
- 6-7, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP
Top Athletics News
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Launches second homer of 2025
Schuemann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
It's the second time this season that Schuemann has recorded three hits in a game, which was highlighted by his solo homer off Ryan Pepiot in the second frame. Schuemann has started in just 11 games since the beginning of June, but he could see some additional playing time in the short term if Luis Urias (hamstring) and Jacob Wilson (hamstring) remain sidelined.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Loses lead in sixth frame
Spence (2-4) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five across five-plus innings. He did not issue a walk.
Spence was in control through the first five innings, with his lone blemish coming in the second when he gave up an inside-the-park home run to Jake Mangum. Spence entered the sixth looking to collect his first quality start of the season, but things quickly got out of hand after giving up a solo homer to Josh Lowe before yielding a two-run long shot to Yandy Diaz just two batters later. Spence has given up four earned runs in two of his last three outings, and in his six starts he sports a 3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He is slated to start against Atlanta at home next week, which might be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Cleared for rehab assignment
Andujar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Andujar has resided on the injured list since June 2 due to a Grade 2 right oblique strain, but after incurring no setbacks when he recently resumed baseball activities, he's been cleared for game action in the minors. The 30-year-old will serve as Las Vegas' designated hitter Wednesday, but the Athletics will likely want to ensure that he can play third base and/or the corner outfield before activating him from the IL. Once he's reinstated, Andujar will likely overtake Max Muncy and Luis Urias as the Athletics' preferred option at the hot corner.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Luis Urias: Exits early with hamstring issue
Urias went 0-for-2 before being removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Per Gallegos, manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that he doesn't think Urias' hamstring issue is significant enough to warrant a stay on the injured list, but the Athletics will have a better feel for the infielder's status after evaluating him during Thursday's off day. Even if he's able to quickly move past the hamstring injury, Urias' time as an everyday player could soon be over. The Athletics are expected to get second baseman Zack Gelof (ribs) back from the 60-day IL this weekend, and Miguel Andujar (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and could soon be ready to return from the 10-day IL to reclaim a regular role at third base.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Closing in on season debut
Gelof (ribs) is likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list sometime during this weekend's series versus the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Gelof will play nine innings with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second straight day. Assuming he comes out of that game without any issues, he will be set to make his season debut for the Athletics this weekend. Gelof initially landed on the IL back in March due to a fractured hamate bone before a stress reaction in his ribs extended his absence. The 25-year-old has slashed .263/.453/.421 with one home run and three stolen bases in 13 rehab contests. Once activated, Gelof is likely to soak up the bulk of the playing time at second base for the Athletics.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Grabbing seat in series finale
Langeliers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.
Langeliers hit home runs Monday and Tuesday in his first two games back from the injured list and will receive a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Austin Wynns will start at catcher and bat sixth for the Athletics.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off Wednesday
Butler is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Right-hander Ryan Pepiot has reverse splits, offering an opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Butler a day of rest. Brent Rooker will get a start in right field for the Athletics.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Held out again Wednesday
Wilson (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Wilson was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win due to a right hamstring issue and will be out of commission again for Wednesday's matinee. The Athletics are off Thursday, so Wilson will aim to return to action Friday versus the Giants for the start of a homestand.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Mason Miller: Locks down another save
Miller earned the save Tuesday against the Rays, allowing a walk and no hits while striking out two in a scoreless frame.
Miller had another dominant outing to pick up his second save in as many days against the Rays. He opened with a 102-mph fastball to punch out Brandon Lowe and ended the game with back-to-back sliders to retire Josh Lowe. Miller has now converted three straight saves and has four consecutive scoreless outings since his last blown save June 19.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Falls short of quality start
Springs allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Springs was hurt by the home run ball, with Christopher Morel and Brandon Lowe both taking him deep for solo blasts in the second and third innings, respectively. Springs was otherwise able to limit the damage, though he fell short of a quality start after Junior Caminero knocked him out of the game with a one-out double in the sixth. Springs has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of 12 starts dating back to the beginning of May, but he has just one win since May 18. Springs is projected to take the mound again next week versus Atlanta.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Max Muncy: Goes yard Tuesday
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Rays.
Muncy got the Athletics on the board with a two-run blast off Shane Baz in the fourth. Muncy had four homers in eight games earlier in June, but this was his extra-base hit since June 14. He's now hit safely in six of his last seven games, but Tuesday's long ball provided the only runs he's driven in over that span. For the season, Muncy is hitting .211/.258/.355 with six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs, a steal and an 8:51 BB:K in 163 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Scratched with hamstring injury
Wilson was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mark Kotsay added that Wilson could also sit down Wednesday due to an early start time and an off day Thursday, though it will likely depend on how the young infielder is feeling at that point. In the meantime, Max Schuemann will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the A's on Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Not in Athletics' lineup
Soderstrom is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
It's only the second time all season and the first time since May 4 that the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom is not in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher (Shane Baz). Colby Thomas is making his first major-league start, playing left field and batting eighth.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.248
(13th)
|
369
(17th)
|
110
(9th)
|
5.33
(29th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Wilson SS Jacob Wilson SS
|Hamstring
|Z. Gelof 2B Zack Gelof 2B
|Ribs
|M. Andujar LF Miguel Andujar LF
|Oblique
|L. Urias 2B Luis Urias 2B
|Hamstring
|G. Hoglund SP Gunnar Hoglund SP
|Hip
Athletics Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 10:05 pm
Sutter Health Park
West Sacramento, California