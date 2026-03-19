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Portland Fire

Portland Fire
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Portland Fire
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Next Game

Wed, Apr 29 @ 10:00 pm ET
@ Seattle Storm
  • Climate Pledge Arena
Game Preview

Schedule

Preseason
@
SEA
Wed, Apr 29
10:00 pm
vs
LAS
Sun, May 3
7:00 pm
Regular season
vs
CHI
Sat, May 9
9:00 pm
vs
NYL
Tue, May 12
10:00 pm
vs
NYL
Thu, May 14
10:00 pm
Full Schedule
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Fire Tickets

@
SEA
Wed, Apr 29 @ 10:00 pm
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $37.20
View all Fire Tickets on Stubhub