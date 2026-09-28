Back on June 4, in the 10th game of her WNBA career, Olivia Miles made eight 3-pointers to break Caitlin Clark's single-game rookie record. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has never looked back.

Over the last three-plus months, Miles has become the fastest player ever to 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists (22 games) and smashed the Minnesota Lynx rookie records for points and assists. She was the 11th rookie ever to be named a starter for the All-Star Game, has won every single Rookie of the Month honor this season, and, earlier this month, sent Clark into second place in the record books again.

This time, Miles passed Clark for the most points ever scored by a rookie: 790 to Clark's 769 in 2024. That wound up being the final act of Miles' regular season. She was ruled out of Minnesota's final two games -- against Clark and Indiana -- due to a calf injury. In the end, she played 40 games, the same as Clark did in her rookie season.

Miles was named the unanimous 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Monday. It's unlikely that she'll join Candace Parker as the only rookies to win MVP, but she should join Clark and Parker as one of six players since 2000 to make the All-WNBA First Team as rookies when that honor is announced later this fall.

For all that Miles has done in one of the greatest rookie campaigns we've ever seen, her most impressive accomplishment may have been leaving Courtney Williams lost for words. Standing in a tunnel deep inside the United Center an hour after the All-Star Game in July, the league's greatest hype person didn't know what to say about her bespectacled teammate.

"Man, that girl be doing so much raw stuff I can't even tell you," Williams said.

Williams isn't the first person Miles has left speechless with her brilliant point guard play, and she won't be the last.

Miles' playoff debut didn't go to plan. She was held to 11 points and one assist on 3 of 12 by the New York Liberty in an upset loss in Game 1. But Rookie of the Year is a regular-season award. Let's dive into how Miles was able to immediately establish herself as one of the best players in the league, where her rookie campaign stands in history and whether, after breaking multiple of Clark's records, she's also surpassed her for the greatest debut season ever by a guard.

The stats

First, let's lay out some numbers.

In 40 games this season, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.3 steals on 49.2/38.8/87 shooting splits and a 60.6 true shooting percentage. She led all rookies in scoring and assists, and finished eighth and seventh in the league in those categories, respectively. Miles' 790 points are the most by a rookie and her 239 assists are the second-most by a rookie, behind only Clark. Both she and Clark have benefitted from the league's extended regular seasons, however, so it's more instructive to look at per-game averages. On that front, Miles' 19.8 points rank fifth among rookies all-time, and her six assists rank fifth.

In addition to setting the rookie single-game 3-point record, Miles has recorded the most 20-point games by a rookie (22) and is tied with Clark for the most 20-point, five-assist games (18) by a rookie. She's also joined Clark, Parker, Diana Taurasi and Jackie Young as the only players – in any season of their career – to average at least 19 points and six assists.

Playmaking

Miles entered the league as one of the best playmaking prospects ever, so it's no surprise that she's been immediately successful on that front. She can throw every pass in the book with both hands and has excellent vision and timing.

"When you watch her, she just plays with incredible pace. It's never too fast, it's never too slow. It's fast in the right moments, it's slow in the right moments. She makes the right reads," Clark said at All-Star Weekend.

"She plays in the pick-and-roll really well, she's creative – you can see her creative juices flowing on the floor," Clark continued. "I think that's the beautiful thing about being a point guard and playing basketball. I always tell people, I'm really not a creative person, but I am at the same time, my creativity just comes out on the court. I feel like it's the same for her. It's been really fun to watch her."

Miles, who grew up idolizing the likes of Steve Nash and Ricky Rubio, said at All-Star Weekend that she doesn't have a favorite type of pass to throw, but did note that "no-looks are always fun." She added that she's had conversations with all of her teammates about where and how they prefer to catch the ball, but her willingness and ability to improvise means everyone is on high alert when she's on the floor.

"With Olivia you have to have your hands ready at all times 'cause that ball could come to you in the blink of an eye," Natasha Howard said.

Miles is at her best operating out of the pick-and-roll, where she has unlimited options thanks to her passing ability and scoring threat. Her 16.8 pick-and-roll possessions (including passes) per game and 672 total PnR possessions (including passes) are both second to Portland Fire standout Carla Leite. And among the 17 players with at least 350 such possessions, Miles' 1.113 points per possession ranks second behind Jackie Young.

High-volume PnR players in 2026

Player PnR / G PNR PPP Carla Leite 22.1 1.012 Olivia Miles 16.8 1.113 Caitlin Clark 14 0.976 Leila Lacan 12.6 0.759 Jackie Young 12 1.128

Miles loves to hit the roller and has developed a particularly strong connection with Howard, who is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career and said that Miles' IQ is "crazy" high. "It feels like she's been in the league forever, but she's only a rookie," Howard said.

Whether she's slipping the ball through traffic to Howard, or whipping a pass across the court to Kayla McBride or Williams on the perimeter, Miles is not only creating a steady stream of advantages for the Lynx, but her own personal highlight reel. To no surprise, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve doesn't often react to some of Miles' passes, but she does appreciate them after the fact.

"When we watch it back, I have more of a [reaction of] 'Wow, that was pretty incredible,' Reeve said of some of Miles' more audacious assists. "And then I also get to see my bench after the game. Watching some of their responses and someone like Lindsay Whalen is hilarious. She's a total fangirl."

Scoring

In retrospect, perhaps we should have expected more from Miles as a scorer given her passing chops, athleticism and the improved spacing at the WNBA level, but no one thought that she would immediately score this much and this efficiently. Especially on a Lynx team that, even without Napheesa Collier to start the season, had an established veteran backcourt of Williams and McBride.

But Miles put up 21 points in her very first game and has never stopped scoring. She failed to reach double digits just twice in 40 games, and established herself as a top-10 scorer who reliably knocks down 3-pointers and gets to the line. Her 19.8 points per game ranked eighth in the league, and are good for the third-highest scoring average ever by a true rookie. (Cynthia Cooper was 34 and had been a pro for a decade when she averaged 22.2 points in the league's first season in 1997).

Highest scoring rookie seasons in WNBA history

Aces coach Becky Hammon, herself one of the best point guards ever, said at All-Star Weekend that Miles is "impossible to guard" because of her commitment to playing the right way. "She weaponizes every area of the court," Hammon continued. "She plays a 'this or that' game. Take 'this' away, she's gonna do 'that.'"

When teams have tried to take away Miles' passing options and turn her into a scorer, she's been more than willing to oblige. Her 27.5% usage rate is the highest on the Lynx this season and 11th among qualified players.

Miles' ability to get downhill is a sight to behold. Per Synergy Sports, Miles' 314 attempts at the rim this season are the most by any guard. And while her finishing has fallen off a bit lately, she's still shooting 57.3% on such attempts – a very respectable figure, particularly for a 5-foot-10 guard. (For comparison, Kiki Iriafen and Breanna Stewart are also in the top-10 in rim attempts and are at 57.1% and 58.4%, respectively.)

Because opponents are so worried about keeping Miles out of the paint, they often go under screens or sag off her on the perimeter, which gives her space to shoot. For years, outside shooting was one of the weakest aspects of Miles' game. In her first two-plus seasons at Notre Dame before tearing her ACL, Miles went 52 of 211 (24.6%) from 3-point range. But coming off her injury, she worked hard to improve her shot. In her last two collegiate seasons, one at Notre Dame and one at TCU, she improved to 146 of 388 (37.6%).

Still, there were questions about whether she could be a reliable 3-point threat at the next level. Miles has quelled them by shooting 64 of 165 (38.8%) – an especially impressive mark considering how many of her 3s come off the dribble. Over 70% of Miles' 3s have been off the bounce, and she's shot 44 of 120 (36.7%).

Miles' ability to get to the free throw line, which is in large part due to her heavy paint attack, should not be ignored either. At 4.8 attempts per game, she leads the Lynx and is tied for 12th in the league. And among the 19 players averaging at least four attempts, her 87% clip ranks fourth. (Interestingly, the top-four most efficient high-volume free throw shooters all went to Notre Dame. The three players above Miles are Arike Ogunbowale, Marina Mabrey and Sonia Citron.)

Environment

Miles said that breaking Clark's rookie points record was "special," but added that the accomplishment "means we're more so working well as a team. I have great teammates around me, great vets who allow me to be me out there. It wouldn't be possible without one, a coach that believes in you and then two, having teammates that have my back."

Without taking anything away from Miles, it must be noted that her environment has played a big role in her instant success.

Her coaching staff features Reeve, the WNBA's all-time winningest coach, and Whalen, who led the Lynx to four titles as the starting point guard during their dynastic run in the 2010s. Her teammates include Collier, McBride and Williams – the core of a group that went to the Finals in 2024 and finished with the best record in 2025 – as well as other veterans such as Howard and Nia Brodie.

No one expected the Lynx to be this good after they lost six rotation players in the offseason and Collier underwent surgery on both ankles, and Miles is responsible for a large portion of their success. But unlike most top picks, she went into a veteran locker room with an established culture that was ready to win.

"She's super talented. We have to start there," Reeve said, when asked why Miles hasn't looked like a rookie. "But I want to give a lot of credit to Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride."

"There's not a greater hype person than Courtney Williams and Olivia has really fed off of that," Reeve continued. "McBride has given her this confidence in the basketball space that she's with her every step of the way. Mac has been through so much, she's able to share with her what to expect. So those two have been really pivotal."

Was Miles' rookie season better than Clark's?

Now the question becomes: where does her rookie season rank all-time?

Back in 2024, after Clark's historic debut, I put together my list of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history and had Parker first, Tamika Catchings second and Clark third. I'm not going to rehash everything now, but you can go read those explanations here:

Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season, contextualized: Where Fever star's debut campaign ranks all-time Jack Maloney

Both Parker and Catchings were legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates as rookies. While Miles hasn't been as bad defensively as she was in college, she's nowhere near that conversation, so I can't put her above either of them. But, like Clark, her offensive production is so overwhelming that I would have her above Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, on my initial list.

So then it becomes a debate between Clark and Miles. Not only for third place on my list -- which, ultimately, doesn't really matter -- but for the best rookie season ever by a guard. And they are the only two in consideration for that honor, regardless of where you'd rank them compared to Parker, Catchings, Stewart and Wilson.

Clark and Miles have heralded a new era in which the league is increasingly oriented around perimeter stars who are elite from Day 1. "The kids are coming out better in college, plain and simple," Hammon said. "That's why you're seeing them be All-Stars in their first year, which is good, because that's what we want… It has to be the evolution of the game."

But which one had the better rookie season? The question is fascinating because of the similarities in their style and production.

Basic stats

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3FG% FT% Caitlin Clark 19.2 5.7 8.4 1.3 0.7 5.6 41.7% 34.4% 90.6% Olivia Miles 19.8 4.7 6 1.3 0.6 3.1 49.2% 38.8% 87%

Advanced stats

Player USG% TS% AST% STL% BLK% TOV% WS PER Caitlin Clark 27.7 58.3 39.1% 1.9% 1.7% 25.3% 3 18.8 Olivia Miles 27.5 60.63 30.9% 2.1% 2% 15.9% 6.2 22.7

Miles has a slight edge in scoring average and efficiency on nearly identical usage rates, while Clark has a big edge in playmaking production – 1,731 points created to Miles' 1,441 – although that is offset by her higher turnover rate. In their respective seasons, Clark was seventh in scoring and first in assists, while Miles is eighth in scoring and seventh in assists. Clark was a marginally better rebounder, while Miles was a marginally better defensive playmaker. The advanced catch-all metrics clearly favor Miles.

Team success

Miles and the Lynx finished 33-11 and clinched the No. 1 seed. In 2024, the Fever went 20-20 and finished sixth. Of course, those records require context.

While the Lynx were not expected to be at the top of the standings this season -- at least not until Collier returned -- they have been one of the best teams in the league over the last two seasons. And despite their offseason departures, the core of that group remained intact. Miles joined a veteran, All-Star-laden team that expected to keep winning under arguably the greatest coach in WNBA history.

Clark, on the other hand, joined a young Fever team that was coming off a 13-win season in 2023 and hadn't been to the playoffs or even had a .500 season since 2016. Her arrival spurred a seven-win improvement and their first postseason berth in nearly a decade. That Fever team had talent, but it was inexperienced, and the overall roster was worse than the Lynx's. Additionally Christie Sides was nowhere near Reeves' level as a coach.

Both players had a substantial effect on their franchises, but it's ultimately impossible to give either one a definitive edge here because their respective rosters and environments were so different. Even the league looks significantly different now with the addition of three expansion teams.

Records/accolades

Miles

Set the rookie record for points in a season (790)

Set the rookie record for 3s in a game (8)

Set the rookie record for most 20-point games (22)

Swept Rookie of the Month honors

All-Star starter

All-WNBA: TBD

MVP voting: TBD

Clark

Set the rookie record for assists in a season (337)

Set the rookie record for assists per game (8.4)

Set the rookie and all-time records for assists in a game (19)

Set the rookie record for 3s in a season (122)

Set the rookie record for most 20-point, 10-assist games (8)

Set the rookie record for most 10-assist games (12)

Became first rookie to record a triple-double

All-Star starter

All-WNBA First Team

Fourth in MVP voting

So, which player had a better season?

This is a 1A/1B situation without a clear-cut right answer no matter how many clips you watch or how long you stare at the numbers. Truly, I'd prefer to throw my hands up and just celebrate them both, but we need to make a call here.

And if I'm forced to choose, I'd go with Clark by a razor-thin margin. She was the best playmaker in the league in 2024 when she set, at the time, the all-time single-season assists record. And despite the turnover issues, she produced nearly 300 more points than Miles has. As great as Miles has been, she hasn't hit the heights Clark did as a playmaker, and her narrow edges in scoring, efficiency and defense aren't quite enough to make up for that. Especially when Clark also led the league in 3s as rookie.

Clark also entered the league as the most hyped prospect ever. Every game and every press conference was a media circus, and no player, certainly no rookie, has ever dealt with as much pressure as Clark did in 2024. Not only did she deliver, she exceeded expectations while taking the league mainstream and changing its short- and long-term trajectory.

It would be unfair to Miles for this entire debate to hinge on off-court impact, but if we're talking greatest rookie seasons ever, that is a big part of Clark's legacy. She deserves credit for how transformative her 2024 was for the entire sport.