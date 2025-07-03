Last Game
- Amerant Bank Arena
Top Oilers News
-
Oilers' Curtis Lazar: Grabs one-year deal
Lazar secured a one-year, $775,000 contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.
Lazar was limited to just 48 regular-season games last year, in part due to injuries, which saw him generate just five points. With the Oilers, Lazar figures to step into a fourth-line role and could find himself periodically serving as a healthy scratch. As such, Lazar shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value this year -- except perhaps in the hits category.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Back in Alberta on two-year deal
Mangiapane signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.
After spending the first seven years of his NHL career in Calgary, Mangiapane will return to the Battle of Alberta on the opposite side of the rivalry. He's coming off a down year with the Capitals in which he had 28 points in 81 regular-season games. He averaged just 13:02 of ice time, but he should be good for a middle-six job with the Oilers, and he could be a candidate for power-play time as well.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Matt Tomkins: Joins Edmonton goalie depth
Tomkins signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.
Tomkins figures to just be organizational depth for the Oilers, and he'll likely start this coming season in the AHL. The 31-year-old posted a 12-10-5 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 26 regular-season outings with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Riley Stillman: Depth signing for Edmonton
Stillman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Stillman made five regular-season appearances in 2024-25 with the Hurricanes, but he failed to record a point while averaging a mere 7:11 of ice time. The Oilers have far less defensive depth than his old team, but Stillman will likely spend a majority of 2025-26 with AHL Bakersfield. He has limited scoring upside after producing just nine points in 35 AHL regular-season contests last year.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Cameron Wright: Not tendered QO
Wright was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Oilers on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Wright had a solid season last year, producing 13 goals and 11 assists in 60 games with AHL Bakersfield. However, after not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 26-year-old will be a member of the crop of free agents searching for a new home Tuesday. He will likely be nothing more than minor-league depth player for the team that signs him.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Cashes in big time
Bouchard agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Bouchard becomes the fourth-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL behind Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty and Rasmus Dahlin heading into next season. The 25-year-old Bouchard has missed just two games over the past four seasons, showing strong durability along with plenty of offensive upside. With his role on the Oilers' No. 1 power-play unit, Bouchard should continue to offer elite-level fantasy value.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen: Signs one-year contract
Kapanen signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, per PuckPedia.
Kapanen compiled six goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net and 88 hits across 67 regular-season appearances between Edmonton and St. Louis in 2024-25. He also added three goals and six points in 12 playoff outings with the Oilers. Kapanen should be in the mix for a middle-six role going into the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Noah Philp: Signs two-way deal
Philp put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.
Philp played in 15 regular-season contests for the Oilers this past year in which he notched two assists, 17 shots and 15 hits while averaging 9:05 of ice time. While the 26-year-old center was on the roster during the postseason, he never made an appearance in a playoff game. Look for Philp to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors with AHL Bakersfield given his offensive limitations.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Nabbed by Edmonton in Round 3
Lafreniere was the 83rd overall pick by Edmonton in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Lafreniere took on a more substantial role for WHL Kamloops in 2024-25 and made an impact, recording 24 goals and 56 points across 68 regular-season outings. His minus-33 rating was horrifying, but that's the price you pay when you play for a team that finished 15 games under .500. Lafreniere is a max-effort player with the ability to cover both center and wing. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see his offensive numbers take another big jump in the WHL this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Trent Frederic: Secures long-term deal
Frederic inked an eight-year, $30.8 million contract with Edmonton on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Frederic played in just 23 games for the Oilers this year, including the postseason, after being acquired by the club at the trade deadline. Apparently, that was enough for the organization to commit to the 27-year-old center long term. In those outings, the St. Louis native generated one goal and three assists while dishing out 87 hits. It's that physicality that Frederic brings to the table as he heads into the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Played with broken hand
Nugent-Hopkins played with a broken hand during the final four games of the Stanley Cup Finals, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reported Thursday.
Connor McDavid made the announcement during his season-ending press conference. Nugent-Hopkins managed to play in the remaining four games after suffering the injury during Game 2 versus Florida on June 6. Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be 100 percent for the start of training camp in September.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Shut down in Game 6 loss
Draisaitl had four hits, two blocks and a minus-4 rating Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6.
He had no shots. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were absolutely smothered by the tough-checking Panthers. The two Oilers finished at the top of the postseason scoring list with 33 points, but that's small consolation when the Cup was handed to the Panthers instead of the Oilers for the second consecutive season.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Smothered by kitties in Game 6 loss
McDavid had two shots and finished minus-4 in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday in the Stanley Cup Finals.
The kitties smothered both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Tuesday, and the rest of the Oilers had no response. Still, he and Draisaitl led all players in scoring with 33 points this postseason. But that's irrelevant to him when the Cup was being hoisted for the second straight season by his opponent.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Gets team's only goal in loss
Podkolzin scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
It was a matter of too little, too late -- Podkolzin drove the net and finally solved Sergei Bobrovsky at 15:18 of the third. It was Edmonton's first and only goal. He finished with three goals and seven assists in 22 games this postseason.... See More ... See Less
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Struggles continue in Cup loss
Skinner allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday.
Two goals went into an empty net when the Oilers were trying to push for their first goal late in the third frame. Skinner has struggled to gain the faith of fans with a few too many beachball goals, and Tuesday was no different, especially with the first snipe. He finished the postseason with seven wins, a 2.99 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 15 starts.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.13
(12th)
|
2.84
(14th)
|
23.7
(13th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Z. Hyman C Zach Hyman C
|Wrist
|R. Nugent-Hopkins C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins C
|Hand
|A. Regula D Alec Regula D
|Knee