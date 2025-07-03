Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-3-0 • NORTH 4-2-0 • NORTH 2nd

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    14-3-0
  • NORTH
    4-2-0
  • NORTH
    2nd
Minnesota Vikings
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 4:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs Houston Texans (10-7-0)
  • U.S. Bank Stadium
Game Preview

NFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
DET
 6-0-0 15-2-0
MIN
 4-2-0 14-3-0
GB
 1-5-0 11-6-0
CHI
 1-5-0 5-12-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
HOU
Sat, Aug 9
4:00 pm
NFL+
vs
NE
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
@
TEN
Fri, Aug 22
8:00 pm
Regular season
@
CHI
Mon, Sep 8
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
ATL
Sun, Sep 14
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
CIN
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
@
PIT
Sun, Sep 28
9:30 am
NFL+
@
CLE
Sun, Oct 5
9:30 am
NFL+
BYE
vs
PHI
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
FOX
@
LAC
Thu, Oct 23
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
DET
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
BAL
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
CHI
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
FOX
@
GB
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
@
SEA
Sun, Nov 30
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
WAS
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DAL
Sun, Dec 14
8:20 pm
NBC
@
NYG
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
DET
Thu, Dec 25
4:30 pm
NFLX
vs
GB
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Top 5 NFL Defenses: No. 4 Minnesota Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Ranking New QB/WR Duos: No. 5 QB J.J. McCarthy & WR Justin Jefferson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    JUST IN: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings Agree on Multiyear Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NFL International Schedule: Vikings to Play Back-to-Back International Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Top 5 NFL Wide Receiver Duos: No. 4 Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison on Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFC North Offseason Grades: Minnesota Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    5 NFL Moves That Need to Happen: No. 2 Vikings Trade for Jalen Ramsey

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Minnesota Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    8:18

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings Select Donovan Jackson No. 24

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Vikings panic meter on J.J. McCarthy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Sam Darnold

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    Conference Championship Top 5 Moments

  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    Rams and Vikings Sound Off After Their NFC Wild Card Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Week 16 Highlights: Vikings at Seahawks (12/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell Talk About Their Tribute To Randy Moss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Kevin O'Connell Sounds Off After Divisional Win On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    Around The NFL In 80 Days: Top Vikings Futures Bet

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Pat Shurmur to take over as Interim Offensive Coordinator

See All NFL Videos

Top Vikings News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 109.1
(19th) 		257.6
(5th) 		346.9
(12th)
Def. 93.4
(2nd) 		262.3
(29th) 		335.4
(16th)

Injuries

Player Injury
C. Ham FB C.J. Ham FB Ankle
W. Fries OG Will Fries OG Lower Leg
C. Darrisaw OT Christian Darrisaw OT Knee - ACL + MCL
M. Blackmon DB Mekhi Blackmon DB Knee - ACL
G. Bartholomew TE Gavin Bartholomew TE Undisclosed
Full Injuries

