Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 4:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs Houston Texans (10-7-0)
- U.S. Bank Stadium
Schedule
|Preseason
|vs
Sat, Aug 94:00 pm
NFL+
|vs
|@
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
Sun, Sep 289:30 am
NFL+
|@
Sun, Oct 59:30 am
NFL+
BYE
|—
|vs
|@
Thu, Oct 238:15 pm
AMZN
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
Thu, Dec 254:30 pm
NFLX
|vs
-
1:54
Top 5 NFL Defenses: No. 4 Minnesota Vikings
-
1:35
Ranking New QB/WR Duos: No. 5 QB J.J. McCarthy & WR Justin Jefferson
-
0:35
JUST IN: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings Agree on Multiyear Extension
-
0:49
NFL International Schedule: Vikings to Play Back-to-Back International Games
-
1:33
2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules
-
0:59
Top 5 NFL Wide Receiver Duos: No. 4 Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison on Vikings
-
1:57
NFC North Offseason Grades: Minnesota Vikings
-
0:38
5 NFL Moves That Need to Happen: No. 2 Vikings Trade for Jalen Ramsey
-
0:53
Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Minnesota Vikings
-
8:18
2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC North
-
0:26
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings Select Donovan Jackson No. 24
-
0:59
Vikings panic meter on J.J. McCarthy
-
1:43
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Sam Darnold
-
3:49
Conference Championship Top 5 Moments
-
3:39
Rams and Vikings Sound Off After Their NFC Wild Card Matchup
-
3:16
Week 16 Highlights: Vikings at Seahawks (12/22)
-
2:18
Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell Talk About Their Tribute To Randy Moss
-
1:12
Kevin O'Connell Sounds Off After Divisional Win On MNF
-
4:41
Around The NFL In 80 Days: Top Vikings Futures Bet
-
0:58
Pat Shurmur to take over as Interim Offensive Coordinator
Top Vikings News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
109.1
(19th)
|
257.6
(5th)
|
346.9
(12th)
|Def.
|
93.4
(2nd)
|
262.3
(29th)
|
335.4
(16th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Ham FB C.J. Ham FB
|Ankle
|W. Fries OG Will Fries OG
|Lower Leg
|C. Darrisaw OT Christian Darrisaw OT
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|M. Blackmon DB Mekhi Blackmon DB
|Knee - ACL
|G. Bartholomew TE Gavin Bartholomew TE
|Undisclosed
Vikings Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 9 @ 4:00 pm
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN