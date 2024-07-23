The Minnesota Vikings continue to reinforce the offensive infrastructure around their undecided quarterback position this offseason.

First, it was signing 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million deal, and on Tuesday, they came to terms with left tackle Christian Darrisaw on a four-year extension worth a reported $113 million deal with $77 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media. His average-per-year salary of $28.25 million eclipses Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell's four-year, $112 million contract signed this offseason ($28 million) for the title of the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman. The Vikings also announced the extension Tuesday evening. Since Minnesota picked up Darrisaw's $16.037 million, fully guaranteed fifth-year option, the new deal will run on top of that and tie him to the team through the 2029 NFL season.

The 25-year-old Darrisaw was the Vikings' first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he played like a top-five NFL offensive tackle in 2023. His Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 85.1 ranks as the fourth-best in the entire league among offensive tackles with at least 100 snaps played last season, and Darrisaw's 85.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked as the third best in the NFL in 2023. Darrisaw will now take the field to help protect the blindside of whomever wins Minnesota's training camp battle between veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who is set to receive the majority of first-ream reps in camp, and 2024 10th overall pick out -- Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

The presence of Darrisaw along with Jefferson, new running back Aaron Jones, 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson form a potent offensive nucleus going forward in Minnesota.