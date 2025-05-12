The NFL has announced two more games of the 2025 season schedule, and one involves the defending Super Bowl champions. The Philadelphia Eagles will head on the road to face the Washington Commanders in a rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, while the Green Bay Packers will go to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Both games will be played on Fox.

The Eagles-Commanders game will be first followed by Packers-Bears as both games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20 (times have not been announced). The NFL did play on a Saturday in Week 16 last year, with the game times scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET. Unlike last season when the games were on separate networks, both games will be played on Fox.

The Eagles-Commanders game is a rematch of the conference title matchup, when the Eagles blew past the Commanders en route to Super Bowl LIX. The Commanders reached their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. The Packers-Bears game continues the NFL's oldest rivalry, dating back to 1921.