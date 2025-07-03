Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-9-0 • SOUTH 4-2-0 • SOUTH 2nd

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-9-0
  • SOUTH
    4-2-0
  • SOUTH
    2nd
Atlanta Falcons
ChevronDown
Next Game
Fri, Aug 8 @ 7:00 pm ET
vs Detroit Lions (15-2-0)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

NFC South Standings

Team Div Overall
TB
 4-2-0 10-7-0
ATL
 4-2-0 8-9-0
CAR
 2-4-0 5-12-0
NO
 2-4-0 5-12-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
DET
Fri, Aug 8
7:00 pm
vs
TEN
Fri, Aug 15
7:00 pm
NFL+
@
DAL
Fri, Aug 22
8:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
vs
TB
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
MIN
Sun, Sep 14
8:20 pm
NBC
@
CAR
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
WAS
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
BYE
vs
BUF
Mon, Oct 13
7:15 pm
ESPN
@
SF
Sun, Oct 19
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
MIA
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
@
NE
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
@
IND
Sun, Nov 9
9:30 am
NFL+
vs
CAR
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NO
Sun, Nov 23
4:25 pm
FOX
@
NYJ
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
SEA
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
TB
Thu, Dec 11
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
ARI
Sun, Dec 21
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
LAR
Mon, Dec 29
8:15 pm
ESPN
vs
NO
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    The Latest on Kirk Cousins & Jalen Ramsey's Potential Trades

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Realistic Expectations for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Record Prediction for 2025 Atlanta Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Falcons Minicamp: Atlanta Goes All-in on Defense With 2025 Draft, Offseason Moves

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Falcons Minicamp: Michael Penix Jr. to Get First Full Season Under Center

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Falcons Minicamp: Kirk Cousins Attends Minicamp Despite Being Bumped to the Bench

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Are the Falcons Under Pressure to Find a Deal for Kirk Cousins?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Should the Falcons Save $27.5M by Trading Kirk Cousins, Lose $10M With Release?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Kirk Cousins Does Not Attend Falcons Voluntary OTAs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Falcons Turn to Michael Penix Jr as QB 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    NFL Non-playoff Teams That Will Contend This Season: Atlanta Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFC South Offseason Grades: Atlanta Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Jonathan Jones Explains the Falcons' $250K Fine for Shedeur Sanders Prank Call

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    How the Shedur Sanders Prank Call Was Different Than the Other Prank Calls During the Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    5 Trades That Could Shake Up the NFL: Kirk Cousins to the Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    5 Trades That Could Shake Up the NFL: Jalen Ramsey to the Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Atlanta Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    8:08

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    9:24

    2025 NFL Draft Day 2: Biggest Winners Through Round 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    Atlanta Falcons take Jalon Walker in 1st round of NFL Draft | Junkyard Dawgcast

See All NFL Videos

Top Falcons News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 130.5
(10th) 		251.9
(7th) 		369.8
(6th)
Def. 120.6
(15th) 		235.5
(18th) 		345.2
(23rd)

Injuries

Player Injury
K. Pitts TE Kyle Pitts TE Foot
T. Andersen LB Troy Andersen LB Knee
B. Trice LB Bralen Trice LB Knee - ACL
Full Injuries

Falcons Tickets

vs
DET
Fri, Aug 8 @ 7:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $11.64
View all Falcons Tickets on Stubhub