Next Game
- Petco Park
-
SD -121, O/U 8.5
Probable Pitchers
-
- K. Rocker TEX
- 3-4, 6.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP
-
- R. Vasquez SD
- 3-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
Fri, Jul 46:40 pm
MLBN
|@
Sat, Jul 59:40 pm
MLBN
|@
Sun, Jul 69:10 pm
ESPN
|@
Mon, Jul 79:38 pm
RASN
|@
Tue, Jul 89:38 pm
RASN
-
1:14
Buyers or Sellers: Rangers
-
0:39
Highlights: Orioles at Rangers (7/2)
-
2:29
Jacob deGrom Returning To Form With Rangers
-
1:15
Highlights: Orioles at Rangers (7/1)
-
2:24
Highlights: Orioles at Rangers (6/30)
-
9:59
Latest Waiver Wire Adds! Lucas Giolito or Jose Soriano??
-
1:03
Highlights: Rangers at Twins (6/12)
-
0:35
Highlights: Rangers at Red Sox (5/8)
-
1:43
MLB Power Rankings: Rangers Fire Offensive Coordinator, Down 11 Spots
-
11:03
Add Reese Olson or Andrew Heaney?
-
8:08
Young Hitters Performing & Mitchell Parker Legit?
-
1:52
Highlights: Dodgers at Rangers (4/19)
-
2:08
Highlights: Dodgers at Rangers (4/18)
-
8:44
Add Tyler Mahle! Where to Rank Tyler Soderstrom?
-
9:14
Injury Replacements & Rockies Prospect Promotions
-
0:21
Jonah Heim Walks It Off For Rangers
-
9:28
Injury Updates, Start or Sit Decisions & Waiver Wire Adds!
-
8:39
Spring Training Updates! Injuries, Velocity & Fun Debuts!
-
9:36
2025 Starting Pitcher Preview!
-
8:40
Sleepers 1.0!
Top Rangers News
-
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Three weeks away from return
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Pederson (hand) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list in about three weeks, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
The estimated timeline laid out by Bochy would put Pederson in line to rejoin the Rangers in the second week after the All-Star break. Before being placed on the injured list May 25 after he fractured his right hand on a hit-by-pitch, Pederson was in the midst of a rough first season in Texas. He was batting just .131 with two home runs over 145 plate appearances, though his 14.1 percent walk rate and 19.3 percent strikeout rate were both comfortably better than his career rates (11.6 percent, 23.5 percent). Once he's fully healed from the hand fracture and completes a rehab assignment, Pederson should settle back in as the Rangers' preferred designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Playing rehab game Thursday
Langford (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday.
It may be the only rehab game he plays, as Langford is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game in San Diego, presuming all goes well. Langford has been sidelined since late June with a left oblique strain.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at third base
Duran started at third base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.
Duran made a second straight start at third base, where there could be additional opportunities for him in the near term in the wake of the Rangers optioning Josh Jung to the minors. Duran and Josh Smith are expected to fill the void while Jung works on his swing at Triple-A Round Rock.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Jake Burger: Returns as DH
Burger went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Baltimore.
Burger was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and served as the designated hitter, while Josh Smith handled first base. He's likely to resume playing first base, as Smith may be needed to cover third base after the Rangers optioned Josh Jung to the minors Wednesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Cruises in five scoreless innings
Eovaldi (5-3) recorded the win Wednesday against the Orioles, giving up no runs on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.
Eovaldi was making his second start after spending a month on the shelf with a triceps injury, and the Rangers decided to turn to their bullpen following the hurler's 72 pitches while they held a 6-0 lead. It was the veteran right-hander's fifth scoreless outing of at least five frames this season, and he poured in 50 of his pitches for strikes. Eovaldi will try to build up closer to a full workload in his next scheduled appearance against the Angels in Anaheim, where he'll bring a stellar 1.75 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 80:13 K:BB over 77.1 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Continues power surge Wednesday
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles.
That's now four homers in Seager's last six games, and he's up to 11 big flies in 55 games this year. The star shortstop was stuck in a dismal 2-for-32 skid at the plate between June 1 and June 13, but he's rediscovered his form following that dry spell. Over his last 76 plate appearances, Seager is slashing .279/.408/.590 with five long balls, four doubles and 11 RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Stays hot with ninth long ball
Semien went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles.
Semien cracked his ninth round tripper of the campaign and also tallied his most RBI since May 30. The veteran middle infielder was batting a mere .173 while slugging just .224 through May 28, but he's bounced back in a big way from that dreadful start. Across his last 131 plate appearances, Semien is slashing .348/.412/.600 with 16 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rangers' Jacob Latz: Claims save in long relief
Latz (undisclosed) struck out three and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings en route to earning a save in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.
In his previous appearance during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles, Latz was lifted after 2.1 innings due to an apparent injury, but the Rangers felt comfortable enough with his health to turn to him in an extended relief outing two days later. Latz needed 43 pitches to record his nine outs and was credited with the first save of his career. The left-hander previously made a pair of starts in June but will likely work out of the bullpen moving forward following Nathan Eovaldi's recent return from the injured list.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Jon Gray: Close to rehab assignment
Gray (wrist) tossed a bullpen session Wednesday and is close to being cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gray fractured his right wrist during spring training, which caused him to start the season on the 60-day injured list. He was cleared to throw off a mound in mid-June, and the 33-year-old right-hander appears to be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment. Gray will aim for a return in late July after the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Sam Haggerty: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Haggerty is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
After picking up starts in the first two games of the series, Haggerty will hit the bench for the finale while Billy McKinney, Alejandro Osuna and Adolis Garcia comprise the Texas outfield from left to right. Until the Rangers get Evan Carter (personal) back from the bereavement list and Wyatt Langford (oblique) back from the injured list, the Rangers will have two spots in the outfield available for Haggerty, Osuna and McKinney. Since the beginning of June, Haggerty has produced a .736 OPS with four steals, one home run and six RBI over 72 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Jake Burger: Brought back from IL
The Rangers reinstated Burger (oblique) from the 10-day injured list. He'll start at designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Orioles.
Burger began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Frisco and 1-for-3 with a walk while playing seven innings at first base, and the Rangers evidently came away convinced that the 29-year-old was healthy enough to rejoin the big club. Since he was on the shelf for only about a week and a half due to the left oblique strain, Burger should be ready to reclaim an everyday role right away for the Rangers. Though he'll be used at DH in his first game back from the IL, Burger could end up settling in at first base if the Rangers elect to move super-utility man Josh Smith over to third base as a replacement for the struggling Josh Jung, who was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Josh Jung: Sent to minors amid struggles
The Rangers optioned Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Jung slashed just .158/.208/.221 in June to drop his season batting line to .237/.283/.366. The Rangers will let him work on his swing in a less pressurized environment, with the goal of Jung regaining his job as the primary third baseman later this season. Super-utility player Josh Smith as well as Ezequiel Duran are the best bets to receive playing time at third base while Jung is in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rangers' Jake Burger: Begins rehab assignment
Burger (oblique) started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk in a rehab game for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.
Burger begin what is expected to be a brief rehab assignment with Frisco and played seven innings in the field. The Rangers plan to activate him in time for Friday's game in San Diego.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Homers in win
Osuna started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.
Osuna cracked his first major-league home run in the fifth inning to extend a Texas lead to 5-2. He's received an uptick in playing time, getting starts in left field against right-handers with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the 10-day injured list. Langford's return is expected when the minimum stay expires Saturday or soon thereafter. Osuna, who has started six of the last seven games, is 4-for-20 with two extra-base hits, three RBI, two steals and one run scored during that stretch.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Six Ks in six strong frames Tuesday
DeGrom (9-2) notched the win Tuesday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.
The star right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to six, tossing at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer each time during that stretch. DeGrom served up a home run Tuesday for the first time in his last six outings. Over 101.1 innings in 2025, deGrom boasts a 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB, and he is tentatively projected to take the ball next week against the Angels in Anaheim.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Piles up season-high four RBI
Garcia went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a double in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Orioles.
On the heels of a three-RBI performance in Monday's extra-innings loss to Baltimore, Garcia established a new season high with four RBI on Tuesday. The 32-year-old right fielder was hitting just .208 as of May 28, but he's slowly begun to round into form since the beginning of June. Across his last 107 plate appearances, Garcia is slashing .278/.318/.443 with three home runs, seven doubles, 22 RBI and three stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Productive outing in rout
Heim went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Orioles.
Heim tallied his 13th multi-hit effort of the season. The switch-hitting backstop has been mired in a brutal slump -- he has a .464 OPS across his last 101 plate appearances -- but he should still serve as Texas' primary catcher moving forward. Backup Kyle Higashioka hasn't performed much better at the plate recently, posting a .490 OPS over his last 86 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.229
(27th)
|
330
(25th)
|
88
(18th)
|
3.23
(1st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|W. Langford LF Wyatt Langford LF
|Oblique
|T. Mahle SP Tyler Mahle SP
|Shoulder
|J. Pederson DH Joc Pederson DH
|Hand
|C. Bradford SP Cody Bradford SP
|Elbow
|J. Gray SP Jon Gray SP
|Wrist
Rangers Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 6:40 pm
Petco Park
San Diego, CA