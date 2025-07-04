Skip to Main Content
Overall 51-31 • EAST 3rd

New York Knicks

New York Knknicks
  • Overall
    51-31
  • EAST
    3rd
New York Knicks
Last Game
Sat, May 31
TNT
@ Indiana Pacers (50-32)
  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
108
Final
125
Eastern Atlantic Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
BOS
 61-21 8-2 W2
NY
 51-31 6-4 W1
TOR
 30-52 5-5 L2
BKN
 26-56 3-7 L3
PHI
 24-58 1-9 L2
Schedule

Postseason
vs
IND
Wed, May 21
L 138-135 / OT
vs
IND
Fri, May 23
L 114-109
@
IND
Sun, May 25
W 106-100
@
IND
Tue, May 27
L 130-121
vs
IND
Thu, May 29
W 111-94
@
IND
Sat, May 31
L 125-108
    1:28

    10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 4 New York Knicks

    6:19

    Season Outlook For Knicks With New HC Mike Brown

    2:41

    Eastern Conference Seemingly Wide Open In 2025-26

    3:31

    Knicks Set To Hire Mike Brown As Next Head Coach

    0:49

    Expectations For Knicks This Upcoming Season

    3:47

    Knicks Lock In Mike Brown As HC

    7:31

    Knicks To Hire Mike Brown As Coach

    2:40

    Mike Brown To Be Knicks Next Head Coach

    0:34

    BREAKING: Knicks Expected to Hire Mike Brown as Head Coach

    1:39

    What New York Should Anticipate From Mike Brown

    1:14

    Grading Knicks' Hiring Of Mike Brown

    1:34

    Knicks' Chances In The East For 2025-26

    1:47

    NBA Eastern Conference: Knicks Add Bench Depth With Jordan Clarkson

    1:25

    NBA Free Agency: Grading Knicks Signings Of Clarkson, Yabusele

    2:30

    Knicks Need To Do More Than Jordan Clarkson

    1:29

    NBA Free Agency Team Needs: New York Knicks

    1:59

    Knicks Discussing Mikal Bridges Trade

    1:43

    Do The Knicks Need to Hire a Coach Before the Draft?

    1:53

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'I Don't Understand the Ideology of Going After Coaches Who Are Already Employed by Playoff Teams'

    1:32

    What Type of Coach Do The Knicks Need?

Top Knicks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 115.8
(9th) 		111.7
(9th)

Injuries

