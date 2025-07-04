Last Game
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Agrees to deal with New York
Yabusele (knee) agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The deal includes a player option for the second season. The 76ers wanted to retain Yabusele after his breakout season in 2024-25, but the big man had a considerable market. During the 2024-25 regular season, Yabusele averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He could become a key member of the second unit in New York.... See More ... See Less
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Intends to sign with New York
Clarkson (foot) intends to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
The Jazz decided to waive Clarkson, but the veteran guard didn't have problems finding a new home for the 2025-26 season. He should add some much-needed depth in the backcourt for the Knicks, and Clarkson should see consistent minutes off the bench, either as a point guard or as a shooting guard. Clarkson, who averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest in 37 regular-season games in 2024-25, is also dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be healthy come training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Team option exercised Sunday
The Knicks exercised their $1.96 million team option in Hukporti's contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Hukporti will return to New York for a second season after appearing in 25 regular-season games (one start) last year, during which he averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across 8.7 minutes per game. The 23-year-old isn't guaranteed significant playing time in 2025-26, though he could see a boost in minutes if Precious Achiuwa departs in free agency.... See More ... See Less
Knicks' Dink Pate: Given a shot with New York
Pate agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Pate spent the 2024-25 season with the Mexico City Capitanes, averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three over 34 games. Still just 19 years old, he's viewed as a long-term upside player.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
115.8
(9th)
|
111.7
(9th)
