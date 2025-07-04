Last Game
- Rocket Arena
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
0:54
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers
-
2:41
Eastern Conference Seemingly Wide Open In 2025-26
-
1:28
NBA Eastern Conference: Favorite Cavaliers Trade for Lonzo Ball
-
0:24
BREAKING: Grizzlies, Ty Jerome agree to three-year, $28 million deal
-
1:54
NBA East Semifinals: Pacers Look To Close Out Series vs Cavaliers
-
0:28
Breaking News: Donovan Mitchell (Ankle) GTD for Game 5 vs Pacers
-
1:14
NBA East Semifinals: Injury Plagued Cavaliers Face Uphill Battle
-
0:56
NBA East Semifinals: Tyrese Haliburton From Overrated to Clutch
-
0:59
Top Landing Spots if LeBron Opts Out of Lakers Contract: Cleveland Cavaliers
-
1:08
NBA East Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers
-
1:10
NBA East Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Cavaliers Look to Avoid 0-2 Series Hole Against Pacers
-
0:29
Breaking News: Evan Mobley Wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year
-
2:38
Cavaliers Cruise To Win Over Heat In Game 1
-
3:25
Friday NBA Recap: Knicks Fall To Cavaliers, Raise More Concerns For Playoffs
-
1:42
Kings Deny Cavs' Rally
-
2:11
Best Bet For Cavaliers-Lakers
-
2:17
Cleveland Cavaliers Select Jaylon Tyson At No. 20 Overall
-
1:12
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
-
1:20
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
-
1:00
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
Top Cavaliers News
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Signs two-way pact with Cleveland
Travers signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.
Travers will return to the Cavaliers on a two-way deal for the second consecutive season. The 23-year-old swingman appeared in 12 regular-season outings for the Cavaliers in 2024-25, averaging 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per contest. He also played in 21 games for the club's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, during which he averaged 17.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
Cavaliers' Jaxson Robinson: Inks Exhibit 10 deal
Robinson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Jon Chepkevich of RookieScale.com reports.
Robinson is set to compete for the Cavaliers in Summer League on a non-guaranteed contract. The 22-year-old guard spent his final collegiate season with Kentucky, averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.0 minutes per game in 24 outings.... See More ... See Less
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Inking deal with Cleveland
Nance (knee) is signing a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Cavaliers, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Nance is set to embark on his second tenure with the Cavaliers, as he spent parts of four seasons in Cleveland earlier in his career. The veteran big man will likely serve as Jarrett Allen's top backup at center, also supplying the Cavs with frontcourt depth at power forward behind Evan Mobley. Nance was fairly effective when healthy in a reserve capacity for the Hawks during 2024-25, closing with averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes across 24 regular-season games.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Expected to sign with Cleveland
Merrill (neck) intends to sign a four-year, $38 million deal with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Merrill will return to Cleveland on a long-term pact after spending the past three years with the team. The sharpshooter logged a career high in playing time during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.5 assists across 19.7 minutes per game in 71 regular-season appearances. Merrill should remain a key contributor off the bench, especially if Ty Jerome departs in free agency.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball: Traded to Cleveland
The Bulls traded Ball (wrist) to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ball will join the Cavaliers and presumably provide a spark off the bench next season. The 27-year-old guard was traded to the Bulls in August 2021 but missed significant time while recovering from three surgeries on his left knee. Ball returned to game action this past year after being sidelined during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns. However, he appeared in just 35 regular-season outings during 2024-25, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 22.2 minutes per game. He missed Chicago's final 22 regular-season games due to a sprained right wrist, though he's expected to have a normal offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Cavaliers' Chaney Johnson: Getting chance with Cleveland
Johnson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson is a strong candidate to spend the upcoming 2025-26 season in the G League as he continues his development. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over 38 games for Auburn during the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cavaliers' Saliou Niang: Taken by Cleveland, staying overseas
Niang was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 21-year-old Niang spent the 2024-25 season playing in Italy with Aquila Basket Trento, averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.3 minutes per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field over 30 Lega Basket Serie A contests. The 6-foot-5 wing from Senegal brings solid athleticism and a good feel for the game, but he'll need to demonstrate he can handle a larger offensive role to carve out a spot in the NBA. Niang won't be making the jump stateside in 2025-26, as Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com relays that he'll stay in Italy but will move up to EuroLeague club Virtus Bologna during the upcoming campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Joins Cleveland
Proctor was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Proctor's counting stats -- 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 38 games -- weren't eye-popping, but his efficiency (45.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three) and leadership made him a key glue guy for Duke. Though he's undersized and lacks top-tier athleticism, Proctor's shooting ability gives him a clear path to carving out a role at the next level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
121.9
(1st)
|
112.4
(12th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Garland PG Darius Garland PG
|Toe
|S. Merrill SG Sam Merrill SG
|Neck