Reds' Yosver Zulueta: Returned to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
After the second game of the Reds' series in Boston was suspended Tuesday due to rain, both teams were allotted a 27th man Wednesday for the resumption of the suspended game in addition to the contest scheduled for that day. Zulueta was summoned from Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man but went unused in both contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: X-rays on hand negative
The Reds announced Wednesday that X-rays on Steer's right hand returned negative, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Steer suffered a right hand contusion when he was hit by a Brayan Bello pitch in the seventh inning Wednesday in the Reds' 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. That game was the continuation of a suspended contest from Tuesday, and the hand injury prompted the Reds to scratch Steer from the lineup ahead of their 8-4 win over Boston in the second game of the day. While manager Terry Francona noted that Steer campaigned to play in the second game, the 27-year-old was dealing with enough swelling in his hand for the Reds to err on the side of caution and hold him out. Steer will benefit from a team off day Thursday before potentially making his return to the lineup Friday in Philadelphia.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Austin Hays: Plays field Wednesday
Hays started in left field and went 1-for-5 in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Boston. He went 0-for-4 as the DH in the first game, a completion of Tuesday's suspended contest.
Wednesday's regularly meeting between the two clubs was the first time Hays played the field since being activated off the injured list in late June. He'd missed nearly a month with a foot injury but appears ready to handle whatever role manager Terry Francona has planned for him.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Throws Wednesday
Ashcraft (groin) threw about 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft is closing in on a return following a couple of bullpen sessions over the weekend and then Wednesday's batting practice. The next step could be a brief rehab stint, or the Reds could opt to activate him, as the right-hander has completed the 15-day minimum on the IL.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Launches grand slam in win
Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.
After fouling a ball off his foot in the continuation of a suspended game earlier Wednesday, Encarnacion-Strand was able to rejoin the lineup in the nightcap and proved to be the difference maker. The 25-year-old first baseman blasted a 439-foot grand slam off Greg Weissert to put the Reds ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning. It's the first homer since June 8 for Encarnacion-Strand, who'd gone 8-for-51 (.157) with an ugly .362 OPS in his last 15 games. He's now slashing .206/.233/.381 with six homers, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored through 133 plate appearances this season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Picks up sixth win
Martinez (6-8) earned the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, allowing four runs on nine hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out two.
After carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning during his last outing against the Padres, Martinez got off to a strong start against Boston on Wednesday, allowing just one run through his first five innings. However, right-hander would give up a two-out, two-run homer to Wilyer Abreu in the sixth inning before giving up another run in the seventh, though the Reds would eventually provide enough run support to give Martinez the win. The 34-year-old figures to stick in the Reds' rotation through at least the All-Star break with Hunter Greene (groin) sidelined. Martinez's ERA now sits at 4.20 with a 1.17 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB across 100.2 innings this year. He's currently lined up to face the Marlins at home in his next outing.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Cleared to start Wednesday
Encarnacion-Strand (foot) will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Earlier Wednesday, the Reds and Red Sox resumed their suspended game from Tuesday. Encarnacion-Strand started that game at third base and went 1-for-3 before being lifted in the bottom of the eighth inning after he had fouled a ball off his foot in the top of the frame. The Reds didn't include him in their initial lineup for Wednesday's scheduled game, but Encarnacion-Strand will end up starting after Spencer Steer was scratched due to a hand injury that he suffered earlier in the day when he was hit by a pitch. Though Encarnacion-Strand may not be 100 percent while he tends to the foot issue, the Reds evidently felt that Steer was more in need of rest and recovery for the nightcap.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Won't start Wednesday
Steer was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a hand injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Earlier Wednesday, the Reds and Red Sox resumed their game from Tuesday that was suspended in the top of the fourth inning. Though Steer was able to play the entire game and finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, he experienced swelling on his hand after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The Reds initially included him in the lineup for the nightcap, but Steer will end up sitting while Christian Encarnacion-Strand enters the lineup at first base. With the Reds off Thursday, Steer could be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Will Benson: On bench Wednesday
Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox are opening the game with a left-hander (Brennan Bernardino), so the left-handed-hitting Benson will give way to the right-handed-hitting Rece Hinds in right field. Righty Cooper Criswell is scheduled to pitch in bulk relief once Bernardino exits the contest, so it wouldn't be surprising if Benson subbed in for Hinds (or another Reds outfielder) at some point during the game.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Out after fouling ball off foot
Encarnacion-Strand is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston after fouling a ball off the top of his foot earlier in the day, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The Reds and Red Sox resumed Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday, and Encarnacion-Strand was removed in the bottom of the eighth after getting hurt in his at-bat in the previous half inning. Manager Terry Francona didn't disclose whether Encarnacion-Strand underwent X-rays following his removal from the contest. With Encarnacion-Strand on the bench for the second game of the day, the Reds will turn to Santiago Espinal to cover third base.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Cleared to start Wednesday
Reds manager Terry Francona said that Steer is dealing with some swelling in his hand, but the 27-year-old will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Red Sox.
The Reds and Red Sox are essentially playing a doubleheader Wednesday, after they resumed Tuesday's suspended game in the top of the fourth inning earlier in the day. Steer finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Reds' 5-3 loss, but he experienced swelling in his hand after being plunked by a pitch in the seventh inning. Though he'll have just a few hours to rest up between games, Steer is apparently feeling well enough to play the field and hit during the nightcap.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Faces five batters in live BP
Greene (groin/back) threw a 20-pitch simulated inning Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Greene faced five hitters during the workout and said afterward that he felt strong, according to Goldsmith. The right-hander is expected to face hitters again in Philadelphia this weekend, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to make a rehab start early next week. Assuming he remains free of setbacks in his recovery from a right groin strain, Greene has an outside chance of pitching in the Reds' final series of the first half next weekend versus the Rockies, though Cincinnati will most likely wait until after the All-Star break to activate him from the injured list. Greene has been on the shelf since June 4 with a right groin strain and a sore back.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Brady Singer: Start cut short due to rain
Singer struck out four and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks in three innings in his start Tuesday against the Red Sox before the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather.
The two teams will resume the suspended game Wednesday before playing the series finale immediately after. The Red Sox were up 2-1 prior to the game being suspended, so Singer will be on the hook for the loss if Boston maintains its lead for the remainder of the contest. Singer tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday versus the Marlins in Cincinnati.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Yosver Zulueta: Up as 27th man
The Reds recalled Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The Reds and Red Sox will resume a suspended game Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET before playing their regularly scheduled contest later in the evening. Zulueta will be available as the 27th man for the latter tilt. He's allowed one run over 2.1 innings covering two relief appearances with the big club this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Rehab shifts to Triple-A
Marte (oblique) went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and five RBI for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Marte started at third base and played all nine innings, the first nine-inning game he's played in the field during his rehab assignment. The rehab has taken him from the Arizona Complex League (three starts) to Double-A Chattanooga (four starts) and now to Louisville. Per MLB.com, Marte is slated to play two games with the Bats before being re-evaluated.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Reds' Buck Farmer: Links up with Reds
The Reds signed Farmer to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Farmer will report to the Arizona Complex League for now before eventually moving up to Triple-A Louisville, assuming all goes well. The veteran reliever has spent all of the 2025 season in the minors, posting an 8.64 ERA and 18:11 K:BB over 16.2 frames. Farmer was one of the Reds' most dependable relievers from 2022-2024, posting a 3.68 ERA and 194:83 K:BB across 193 innings.... See More ... See Less
