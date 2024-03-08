The Cincinnati Reds won a game and lost a starting pitcher Monday night, altering their plans for the second contest of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

After powering three home runs in a 7-1 romp over the Cubs, the Reds dealt Frankie Montas, their scheduled Tuesday starting pitcher, to the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati president of baseball operations Nick Krall confirmed.

"Definitely sad," said Montas, who was the Reds' Opening Day starter. "This is a team that helped me a lot, a team that was definitely what I was looking for. This is probably the toughest time I have leaving a clubhouse, to be honest.

"I've been traded many times, but the relationships I've created here and the way they welcomed me, and not just me but my family and kids, like, it's definitely tough."

The Reds reportedly will receive outfielder Joey Wiemer, a product of the University of Cincinnati, and right-hander Jakob Junis, though Cincinnati's return in the deal had yet to be officially announced.

"Frankie did a lot in a short time here, both on the mound, which everybody can see, and behind the scenes," Reds manager David Bell said. "Just amazing things really, as far as being a great teammate and doing his part to share his experience. He gave us everything. He poured it into our team and really invested everything he had to help us be the best we could be."

The Reds did not immediately announce a replacement starter for the Tuesday game.

The Cubs will give left-hander Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA) his 17th start of the season. Chicago has lost Steele's past two starts and is 5-11 in his appearances this season, despite the impressive ERA.

Steele will go up against the Reds for the third time this season, the second in Cincinnati. On June 1, Steele gave up five runs (one earned) in five innings in a no-decision at home vs. the Reds. Six days later, he took a the loss after giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings in Cincinnati's 3-2 win.

Steele is 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA in five lifetime appearances (three starts) in Cincinnati. Overall against vs. the Reds, he is 2-4 with a 5.75 ERA lifetime in 10 appearances, including eight starts.

Despite their loss on Monday, the Cubs got a boost when outfielder Cody Bellinger was activated from 10-day injured list after going through a normal pregame workout. Bellinger tested his left middle finger, which was fractured on July 10.

"Cody hit for a long time this afternoon," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before the game. "It went really well. He's going to throw here and then he's going to hit again. Really good day. We're going to assess after he's done with the next round of working out and see where we're at, but we're moving in a really good direction."

Through 79 games this season, Bellinger is batting .269 with nine home runs, 15 doubles and 37 RBIs.

The Cubs are expected to get more help on Tuesday when third baseman Isaac Paredes joins the club. Paredes was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for infielder Christopher Morel, rookie reliever Hunter Bigge and pitching prospect Ty Johnson.

Counsell indicated the team is anticipating Paredes being added to the roster in time for the Tuesday game. Paredes made the American League All-Star team this year, and he hit .245 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 101 games for Tampa Bay.

