Last Game
- Ball Arena
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
1:26
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
-
1:30
NBA Western Conference: Clippers Re-Sign James Harden, Add Brook Lopez
-
1:56
Clippers Retain Harden, Sign Brook Lopez
-
1:38
Impact Of Brook Lopez Signing With Clippers
-
0:58
James Harden Opts Out, to Re-Sign With Clippers
-
2:09
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Selected No. 30 Overall by Clippers | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
1:57
Future NBA Hall of Fame Free Agents: No. 3 James Harden ($36M Player Option)
-
1:53
NBA Revamp, Rebuild or Run It Back: Los Angeles Clippers
-
3:14
Nuggets and Clippers Sound Off After Game 7 In Denver
-
4:10
Clippers Claim 5th Spot, Warriors Clinch 7th Seed In Western Conference
-
2:02
Highlights: Clippers at Suns (3/4)
-
1:09
Highlights: Clippers at Grizzlies (2/12)
-
2:26
Clippers stand atop the West
-
1:12
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
-
1:20
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
-
1:00
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
-
1:47
It's Time To Blow Up The Suns
-
2:49
It's Time To Blow Up The Bucks
-
1:31
It's Time To Blow Up The Heat
-
0:46
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder
Top Clippers News
-
Clippers' Trentyn Flowers: Inks two-way deal with LAC
Flowers signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Clippers on Tuesday.
Flowers joined the Clippers on a one-year, two-way deal in the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in six regular-season outings with the parent club last year, averaging 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game. The 20-year-old forward spent the majority of his time with the team's G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.8 minutes per game in 42 outings.... See More ... See Less
-
Clippers' Brook Lopez: Joining LAC
Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Lopez's seven-year stint in Milwaukee officially comes to a close, as he has inked a contract with the Clippers on the first day of free agency. The 37-year-old started in all of his 80 regular-season appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 31.8 minutes. However, he averaged just 15.0 minutes per game in the playoffs. Lopez will serve as Ivica Zubac's primary backup, but if rookie first-rounder Yanic Niederhauser progresses well, Lopez could face some competition for playing time.... See More ... See Less
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Sticking with Clippers
Batum agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal to return to the Clippers on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Charania adds that the deal includes a team option for 2026-27, as well as a trade kicker. A return to Los Angeles always seemed inevitable for Batum, as he's spent a total of five seasons with the club. He was a valuable reserve for the team in 2024-25, posting regular-season averages of 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 17.5 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Clippers' James Harden: Declines option, plans to re-sign
Harden plans to decline his $36.35 million player option for 2025-26 on Sunday and sign a two-year, $81.5 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Harden averaged 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per game across 79 regular-season outings during a bounce-back 2024-25 campaign, but he fell short in the playoffs, scoring only seven points in the Game 7 loss to Denver. Regardless, the veteran has revitalized his career in Los Angeles and will likely lead the Clippers in usage during his age-36 season after receiving another raise.... See More ... See Less
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Entering free agency
Batum is declining his $4.9 million player option with the Clippers for the 2025-26 season and will enter free agency, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Charania relays that there is mutual interest in a reunion between Batum and the Clippers, and a new deal could be reached at the start of free agency Monday. Batum played in 78 regular-season games (making eight starts) during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 17.5 minutes per game, but that number increased to 24.4 minutes per game during the Clippers' first-round series loss to the Nuggets. He finished that series averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Nabbed by Clippers
Sanders was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sanders transferred to Nevada for his senior season and performed well by putting up 15.8 points per game while averaging 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 33 appearances. He has great size and passes the ball well, and his pull-up jumper has a chance to translate well to the next level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Clippers' Yanic Niederhauser: Selected No. 30 by Los Angeles
Niederhauser was selected by the Clippers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Niederhauser flew under the radar on a struggling Penn State team in 2024-25 but still put together a solid season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent over 29 games. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his blend of size and athleticism gives him real potential as a rim protector. With Ivica Zubac entrenched as the starting center, the Clippers can afford to bring Niederhauser along gradually.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
112.9
(20th)
|
108.2
(4th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|S. Lundy SG Seth Lundy SG
|Ankle