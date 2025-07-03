Last Game
Top Brewers News
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Falls to the Mets
Quintana (6-3) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
Quintana was solid for the most part Thursday against his former team, allowing just one run through his first five innings. However, the left-hander would be charged with another two runs after allowing three straight singles in the sixth in an eventual 3-2 Milwaukee defeat. The 36-year-old veteran has been shaky of late, posting a 5.06 ERA over his last four outings (21.1 innings). Overall, Quintana's ERA sits at 3.44 through 12 starts (65.1 innings) with a 1.53 WHIP and 44:27 K:BB. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers his next time out.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Thursday off
Yelich isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Yelich went 1-for-7 with a home run and a pair of walks during Wednesday's doubleheader, though his 12-game hitting streak came to an end during the early game. He'll grab a seat on the bench Thursday while Eric Haase serves as Milwaukee's designated hitter and bats seventh.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Rare day off Thursday
Turang isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Turang slashed .421/.452/.579 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak, which came to an end when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He'll get a chance to rest during Thursday's series finale in Queens while Andruw Monasterio starts at second base and bats ninth.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Now battling groin injury
The Brewers pulled Perkins (shin) off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday due to a left groin strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perkins had been performing well in the minors while working his way back from a fractured right shin, going 3-for-13 with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored, two steals and six walks through five games at Nashville. However, a strained groin will delay his return from the injured list. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, but it puts him at risk of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Craig Yoho: Sent back to Nashville
The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Yoho will return to Nashville after he was called up Wednesday to serve as the Brewers' 27th man for their doubleheader with the Mets. The right-handed reliever was used in the Brewers' 7-3 loss in the second game of the day, working 1.1 innings while striking out one and allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in nightcap
Yelich went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Mets.
Yelich got the Brewers on the board in the nightcap with an opposite-field homer off Blade Tidwell, his 17th this season. The 33-year-old Yelich has been on a tear of late, going 22-for-58 (.379) with four homers and 19 RBI in his last 14 contests. Overall, he's slashing .259/.337/.460 with a team-high 61 RBI, 43 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 347 plate appearances this year.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Hit hard vs. Mets
Misiorowski (3-1) took the loss Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.
Misiorowski was able to retire five of the first six batters he faced Wednesday before issuing back-to-back two-out walks followed by an infield hit in the second inning. Brandon Nimmo then made Misiorowski pay with a grand slam, which Francisco Lindor followed up with a solo shot to put the Brewers in a quick 5-0 hole. It's the first loss in the majors for the 23-year-old Misiorowski, who allowed just two runs on three hits across his first three outings (16 innings) while striking out 19. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Dodgers.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Resting after four-hit game
Collins is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Collins will get a chance to catch his breath during the nightcap after going 4-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the Brewers' 7-2 win in Game 1. Christian Yelich will start in left field in place of Collins, putting William Contreras in the designated-hitter spot while Eric Haase gets the nod behind the plate.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Caleb Durbin: Idle for nightcap
Durbin is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Durbin didn't start in the Brewers' 7-2 win earlier the day either, though he drew a walk during his pinch-hit appearance. Anthony Seigler will make another start at the hot corner and bat seventh in the nightcap.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Brewers' Craig Yoho: Joins big club as 27th man
The Brewers recalled Yoho from Triple-A Nashville ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets and designated him as their 27th man.
Yoho will be up for his second cup of coffee with Milwaukee after he previously received his first big-league call-up in late April and allowed six earned runs in 5.2 innings over five relief appearances before being optioned to Nashville. Since reporting back to Triple-A on May 3, Yoho has looked sharp in a middle-innings role, turning in a 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 17 frames. He'll provide Milwaukee with a fresh bullpen arm for the second game of the twin bill but isn't likely to be put to work in a high-leverage spot.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Earns win in matinee
Peralta (9-4) earned the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
It's the fourth straight win for Peralta, who's held opponents to three runs or fewer in all but one start this season. The right-hander sports a 2.91 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 104:35 K:BB through 18 starts (99 innings) this year. Peralta is currently scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Season debut coming Sunday
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that he expects Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) to return from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
Woodruff has faced a long road back from his October 2023 capsule repair surgery on his right shoulder and was further set back during his rehab assignment when he battled right ankle tendinitis in May and a right elbow contusion in June, but he's finally ready to make his 2025 debut for Milwaukee. Over the course of his 10-start assignment between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville, Woodruff accrued a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 42 innings. He built up to 82 pitches in his final minor-league outing Sunday, and while the Brewers will likely keep a close eye on his workload in Miami, Woodruff should be able to work deep enough into the game to qualify for a win. Woodruff owns a career 3.10 ERA over parts of seven big-league seasons and looks like a worthy speculative pickup in most fantasy leagues where he's available, though managers should keep expectations in check while he makes his first MLB appearance in 652 days.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Brewers' Caleb Durbin: Sitting out first game of twin bill
Durbin is absent from the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Durbin will get some rest for the first game of the twin bill but should return to the lineup for the nightcap. Anthony Seigler will start at third base and bat ninth in his major-league debut in the early game.... See More ... See Less
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Not in lineup for first game
Hoskins is absent from the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The Brewers will go with Jake Bauers at first base in Wednesday's matinee. Hoskins will be available off the bench and should be back in the lineup for the nightcap.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.247
(15th)
|
409
(8th)
|
85
(22nd)
|
3.79
(14th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Woodruff SP Brandon Woodruff SP
|Elbow
|N. Cortes SP Nestor Cortes SP
|Elbow
|G. Mitchell CF Garrett Mitchell CF
|Shoulder
|B. Wilken 3B Brock Wilken 3B
|Knee
|R. Gasser SP Robert Gasser SP
|Elbow
