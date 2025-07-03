Quintana (6-3) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Quintana was solid for the most part Thursday against his former team, allowing just one run through his first five innings. However, the left-hander would be charged with another two runs after allowing three straight singles in the sixth in an eventual 3-2 Milwaukee defeat. The 36-year-old veteran has been shaky of late, posting a 5.06 ERA over his last four outings (21.1 innings). Overall, Quintana's ERA sits at 3.44 through 12 starts (65.1 innings) with a 1.53 WHIP and 44:27 K:BB. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers his next time out.