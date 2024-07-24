The 2024 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away. Luis Arraez, Aaron Civale, and Hunter Harvey have already been traded, and you can be sure more players will be on the move between now and next Tuesday. Here are the latest deadline rumors.

Yankees focused on bullpen, offense

DJ LeMahieu NYY • 3B • #26 BA 0.181 R 12 HR 1 RBI 12 SB 0 View Profile

Not surprisingly, the Yankees are focused on adding to their bullpen and their offense at the trade deadline, according to ESPN. Third base in particular needs an upgrade, possibly second base as well. New York could also use more rotation depth. The Yankees are reportedly open to trading top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones, which opens some doors.

Here is our Yankees' deadline preview. Third base has been a problem all year -- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .183/.275/.229 since making his season debut on May 28 -- and the Yankees need help against lefty pitching. Jahmai Jones and J.D. Davis hit leadoff and cleanup, respectively, against lefty Jose Quintana on Tuesday, and it's not clear either is an MLB-caliber player at this point.

Dodgers in on Arozarena, Robert

Randy Arozarena TB • LF • #56 BA 0.211 R 42 HR 15 RBI 35 SB 14 View Profile

The Dodgers are among the teams with interest in Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., reports MLB.com. Arozarena and Robert were both among our top-10 trade candidates. Arozarena is available because Tampa will trade anyone at any time. Robert is available because the White Sox are terrible and in the early stages of a rebuild.

Teoscar Hernández has been the one constant in the Los Angeles outfield this season. Rookie Andy Pages has had his moments and is currently the every day center fielder, and Jason Heyward recently returned from the injured list. There is room to add a bigger bat like Arozarena or Robert to the outfield, though the Dodgers figure to prioritized pitching help at the trade deadline.

Taillon drawing interest

Jameson Taillon CHC • SP • #50 ERA 3.10 WHIP 1.16 IP 93 BB 18 K 75 View Profile

Cubs righty Jameson Taillon is drawing interest around the league, according to The Athletic. "There's definitely noise going on," the 32-year-old pitcher acknowledged. Taillon held the Brewers to one run in 7 1/3 innings Tuesday and has a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season. He's owed $18 million in both 2025 and 2026, so he's not a rental, but he's not cheap either. The money will have to be worked through.

Basically every contender except the Mariners and Phillies is looking for rotation help. The Astros, Cardinals, Orioles, and Red Sox stand out as clubs that need a rotation upgrade for the stretch run this year and also the next few years. They could all be in play for Taillon, though that is only my speculation. At 49-54, the Cubs are teetering on the edge of selling as the deadline approaches.

Reds willing to trade relievers

Lucas Sims CIN • RP • #39 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.48 IP 33 BB 19 K 37 View Profile

The Reds have informed teams they are willing to trade from their bullpen, reports The Athletic. They have several rental relievers who could appeal to contenders -- Buck Farmer, Lucas Sims, Justin Wilson -- though players with more team control left, like Alexis Díaz, would be harder to pry loose. Sims in particular has appeal as a spin rate monster with a history of better than average strikeout rates. Cincinnati is looking to clear up a bullpen roster crunch more than launch a rebuild.