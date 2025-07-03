Last Game
- Citi Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
Postponed
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
Fri, Jul 43:10 pm
MLBN
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
Wed, Jul 97:05 pm
ESPN
-
2:04
Highlights: Brewers at Mets (7/3)
-
1:15
Nimmo, Lindor Trade Lineup Spots, Drive In All 7 Runs In Mets Win
-
2:04
Highlights: Brewers at Mets - Game 2 (7/2)
-
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
-
1:48
Highlights: Brewers at Mets - Game 1 (7/2)
-
1:54
MLB Power Rankings: Mets Down to No. 9 After Being Swept by Pirates
-
1:13
Highlights: Mets at Pirates (6/29)
-
1:22
Highlights: Braves at Mets (6/25)
-
1:19
Slumping Mets Face Divisional Rival Phillies
-
8:28
Most Added Players! Addison Barger or CES?
-
1:45
MLB Power Rankings: Top 3 Matchup Begins Tonight in LA
-
1:11
Highlights: White Sox at Mets (5/28)
-
0:56
Mets Offensive Struggles Go Beyond Juan Soto
-
1:21
Juan Soto Faces Criticism for His Lack of Hustle With the Mets
-
11:53
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Dodgers Promote Dalton Rushing!
-
0:41
Highlights: Pirates at Mets (5/14)
-
1:20
MLB Power Rankings: Mets and Yankees Both Climb 2 Spots in Rankings
-
1:26
Highlights: Mets at Cardinals Game 2 (5/4)
-
1:08
MLB Power Rankings: Mets Take No. 1 Spot
-
8:57
Week 6 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
Top Mets News
-
-
Mets' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 18th save
Diaz earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
Diaz picked up his second save in as many days while extending his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings -- he's allowed five hits while striking out 12 in that span. Diaz has converted 18 of 19 save chances this season while posting a sparkling 1.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 34 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' David Peterson: Rebounds for sixth win
Peterson (6-4) earned the win Thursday over the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from Peterson, who'd given up 10 runs over 8.2 innings in his previous two starts. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.18 with a 1.27 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB over 17 starts (102 innings) this season. Peterson is currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Mets' Zach Pop: Lands in Queens
Pop signed a major-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Pop opted for free agency Wednesday after being DFA'd by the Mariners, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The 28-year-old righty will join the Mets' big-league bullpen after giving up eight earned runs in just 5.1 innings during his time in Seattle. His recent struggles will most likely limit him to low-leverage work while in New York.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Could return before All-Star break
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Senga (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment either Saturday or Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It could be the only rehab start Senga requires before rejoining the Mets' rotation. The club is hopeful that Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) can make his season debut July 13, which likely sets Senga to rejoin the rotation July 12 in Kansas City, if all goes well in his rehab outing. Senga has been sidelined since mid-June with a right hamstring strain.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Sean Manaea: Making another rehab start
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Manaea (elbow/oblique) will make one more rehab start Tuesday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
If things go well Tuesday, the Mets would like Manaea to make his season debut for them July 13 against the Royals in the final game of the first half. The left-hander went three innings and threw 60 pitches Wednesday with Double-A Binghamton in his last rehab outing. Manaea initially went on the injured list with an oblique injury, but more recently he's dealt with loose bodies in his pitching elbow.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Rico Garcia: Promotion official
The Mets selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Garcia will come up from Syracuse to provide the Mets with some additional bullpen depth following the placement of Paul Blackburn (shoulder) and Dedniel Nunez (elbow) on the injured list and Blade Tidwell's demotion to Triple-A. Garcia, 31, hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2023 and will likely be used in low-leverage situations.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Justin Hagenman: Recalled from Syracuse
The Mets recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Hagenman has struggled to begin the season in Triple-A, accumulating a 6.21 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 42 innings. However, the Mets are dealing with a shortage of rotation arms following Paul Blackburn's (shoulder) move to the IL and Blade Tidwell's move back to Syracuse, so Hagenman could be in the mix to make a start or two for New York leading up to the All-Star break. He could also just be up with the big club as a long-relief option.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Austin Warren: Returning to Queens
The Mets recalled Warren from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
The Mets returned Warren to Syracuse earlier Thursday after he worked as the 27th man for Wednesday's twin bill, but he'll end up sticking around with the big club a bit longer to help make up for the loss of Paul Blackburn (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez (elbow) and Blade Tidwell. Warren owns a 4.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 32.1 innings in Triple-A but remains unscored upon through 3.1 frames with the Mets this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Relegated to Syracuse
The Mets optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Tidwell picked up his first career win in the big leagues Wednesday against the Brewers, but not before giving up three runs over 4.1 innings. The 24-year-old now owns a 9.00 ERA and 2.20 WHIP through 15 frames in the majors and will head back to Syracuse in order to right the ship.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Dedniel Nunez: Shelved with sprained elbow
The Mets placed Nunez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain.
Nunez has done a nice job with the Mets since being recalled from Triple-A in late June, giving up two runs over six innings while striking out eight batters and logging two holds. However, he won't get another chance to pitch until after the All-Star break thanks to an elbow sprain that appeared following his last outing Wednesday. Paul Blackburn (shoulder) will move to the IL with Nunez, creating space for Justin Hagenman and Rico Garcia to join New York.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Sitting versus southpaw
McNeil is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Brewers.
Southpaw Jose Quintana is toeing the rubber for the Brewers, marking the third straight time the left-handed-hitting McNeil has been absent from the lineup against a lefty. He had started versus four left-handers in a row before that and has a higher OPS against southpaws (.850) than he does righties (.812) this season, so McNeil shouldn't be considered an auto-sit versus lefties moving forward. Brett Baty is at second base and Tyrone Taylor is in center field for the Mets in the series finale.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Placed on injured list
The Mets placed Blackburn on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Monday, due to a right shoulder impingement.
Blackburn wasn't able to make it past the first inning of his last start -- partially because he had to sit for 89 minutes during a rain delay before coming out for the second frame, during which he allowed three runs on five consecutive hits. He also seems to have also come away from that outing with a shoulder injury, which will cause him to remain on the injured list through the All-Star break. He'll be joined on the IL by Dedniel Nunez (elbow), and the Mets will bring up Justin Hagenman and Rico Garcia to fill the openings on their pitching staff.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Austin Warren: Sent back to Triple-A
The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Warren will return to Triple-A after he was up with the Mets for just one day as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. The right-handed reliever ended up going unused in both games of the twin bill.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Sean Manaea: Makes 60-pitch rehab start
Manaea (elbow/oblique) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over three innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Binghamton.
Manaea made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday and his first since June 19, after he was shut down for a brief spell when he required a cortisone shot to address a loose body in his elbow. The veteran southpaw had gotten stretched out to 5.1 innings and 62 pitches in his prior appearance at Triple-A Syracuse, and while he was less efficient Wednesday, he essentially replicated that workload by throwing 60 pitches (39 strikes). The Mets haven't provided official word on Manaea's next steps, but manager Carlos Mendoza said earlier this week that the 33-year-old lefty will most likely make another start in the minors next Tuesday before he's considered for a return from the 60-day injured list, per Ezra Lombardi of SI.com. With that in mind, Manaea doesn't appear on track to slot into the New York rotation any earlier than July 13 in Kansas City, which is the team's final game before the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Mets' Rico Garcia: Bound for Queens
The Mets are expected to select Garcia's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Garcia has spent the entire season at Syracuse and owns a 4.13 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP through 28.1 innings. More recently, the 31-year-old righty has given up just two runs in 9.1 minor-league frames while striking out 12 batters and walking two in his past five outings. His improved performance will buy him a look with the major-league club, though his career 7.32 ERA in the big leagues will likely limit him to a low-leverage role.... See More ... See Less
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Three hits, homer in nightcap
Lindor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total RBI in a 7-3 win over the Brewers in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Lindor extended New York's lead to 5-0 in the second inning with a solo shot off Jacob Misiorowski, his 17th homer this year and first of three hits in the nightcap. It was a much-needed performance from Lindor, who'd gone just 2-for-29 in his previous seven contests. The 31-year-old shortstop, who was announced as an All-Star prior to the game, is now slashing .261/.330/.457 with 46 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 385 plate appearances this season.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.244
(19th)
|
380
(15th)
|
112
(7th)
|
3.47
(3rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|K. Senga SP Kodai Senga SP
|Hamstring
|S. Manaea SP Sean Manaea SP
|Elbow
|T. Megill SP Tylor Megill SP
|Elbow
|G. Canning SP Griffin Canning SP
|Achilles
|J. Winker DH Jesse Winker DH
|Oblique
Mets Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 3:10 pm
Citi Field
Flushing, NY