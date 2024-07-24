The New York Yankees will host the New York Mets in the second of a two-game interleague Subway Series on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Mets are now 3-0 against the Yankees this season, winning both matchups at Citi Field in June and then taking Game 1 of this series by a 3-2 final despite being +131 underdogs headed into that matchup. For Wednesday, the Mets are starting lefty Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.73 ERA), while the Yankees will turn to righty Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.60 ERA).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -170 favorites on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2024 MLB season 53-44 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-11 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+877). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Mets:

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Yankees -170, Mets +142

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Yankees -1.5 (+126)

NYM: The Mets are 3-0 vs. the Yankees this season and have returned +362 on the money line in those matchups

NYY: The Yankees have returned -560 on the money line at home this season

Yankees vs. Mets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Yankees

Center fielder Aaron Judge is a phenomenal difference-maker on the diamond. Judge has light tower power and an effortless swing. The six-time All-Star also has a rocket of an arm from the outfield. He's eighth in the league in batting average (.309) while ranking first in home runs (35), RBI (89) and OPS (1.114). In Monday's contest against the Rays, he was 2-of-5 with two base hits.

Right fielder Juan Soto is one of the top power hitters in the game. Soto does a great job adjusting when at the dish and isn't overly aggressive. He has the ability to make consistent contact due to his plate coverage. The 25-year-old is ninth in the league in batting average (.308), sixth in home runs (25), tied for fifth in RBI (71) and third in OPS (1.020). On July 22 against the Rays, he was 3-of-5 with two homers and four RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is an athletic playmaker for the Mets. Lindor owns a strong arm as a rangy defender but is also a well-rounded offensive hitter. The 30-year-old is currently leading the team in batting average (.256), home runs (19) and hits (103) with 55 RBI. On Monday against the Marlins, he went 2-of-4 with two solo homers.

First baseman Pete Alonso continues to be an impactful slugger. Alonso has a terrific pop in his swing with the plate coverage to push the ball into any gap. The four-time All-Star is batting .244 with 19 dingers and 51 RBI. In Tuesday's win, Alonso went 2-of-4 with two singles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mets vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Mets vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 24-11 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.