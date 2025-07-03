Festa (2-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.

Festa put the Twins behind early after yielding three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Agustin Ramirez. Festa gave up another run in the third, but he settled in over his final three innings -- striking out six batters over that span -- yet didn't receive enough run support to fade the loss. He has a 7.28 ERA (in 29.2 innings) across six starts since being promoted from Triple-A St. Paul in early June, but that number is inflated by two outings in which he gave up eight runs apiece. Festa is slated to face the Cubs at home next week, which will likely be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.