Last Game
- loanDepot park
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|vs
Fri, Jul 44:10 pm
TWTV
|vs
Sat, Jul 52:10 pm
TWTV
|vs
Sun, Jul 62:10 pm
TWTV
|vs
Tue, Jul 87:40 pm
TWTV
|vs
Wed, Jul 97:40 pm
TWTV
-
1:08
Highlights: Twins at Marlins (7/3)
-
1:15
Highlights: Twins at Marlins (7/2)
-
0:37
Highlights: Twins at Marlins (7/1)
-
1:51
Highlights: Twins at Tigers (6/29)
-
0:26
Highlights: Mariners at Twins (6/25)
-
1:03
Highlights: Rangers at Twins (6/12)
-
9:02
Latest Waiver Wire Adds! The Cubs Recalled Matt Shaw!
-
0:56
MLB Power Rankings: Four AL Central Teams in Top 14 of Rankings
-
8:57
Week 6 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
-
8:08
Young Hitters Performing & Mitchell Parker Legit?
-
10:34
Prospect Promotions Including Chandler Simpson & Agustin Ramirez
-
8:20
Week 5 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
-
8:47
Justin Steele Out For The Season!
-
8:52
2025 Relief Pitcher Preview! Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts at the Position!
-
9:08
Deeper Sleepers in the Outfield!
-
5:52
Add David Peterson or Jeffrey Springs? Ryne Nelson or Reid Detmers?
-
6:05
Waiver Wire Battles! Pete Crow-Armstrong vs. Parker Meadows!
-
5:35
Zebby Matthews' Debut, Waiver Wire Outfielders & Jazz Chisholm's Injury!
-
6:42
Ben Rice Breakout Game! Jose Miranda or Brooks Lee?
-
5:59
Brooks Lee Promoted, Shane Baz Recalled & Jordan Romano Had Surgery!
Top Twins News
-
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Supplies lone run in loss
Wallner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Miami.
Wallner broke the Marlins' shutout attempt in the seventh inning, when he took Cade Gibson deep to center field for a solo home run. It was Wallner's eighth home run of the season, six of which have come since the beginning of June. That hasn't masked the 27-year-old outfielder's struggles at the plate this season, as he sports a .199/.295/.444 slash line with 14 RBI and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate in 173 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' David Festa: Yields four early runs in loss
Festa (2-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.
Festa put the Twins behind early after yielding three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Agustin Ramirez. Festa gave up another run in the third, but he settled in over his final three innings -- striking out six batters over that span -- yet didn't receive enough run support to fade the loss. He has a 7.28 ERA (in 29.2 innings) across six starts since being promoted from Triple-A St. Paul in early June, but that number is inflated by two outings in which he gave up eight runs apiece. Festa is slated to face the Cubs at home next week, which will likely be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Goes back on IL
Triple-A St. Paul placed Fitzgerald on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to a right hamstring strain.
Fitzgerald missed about two weeks of action earlier in June due to a right ankle sprain, and after returning to action June 20, the infielder lasted just five games before going down with another injury to the same leg. The 31-year-old is slashing .287/.378/.473 with six home runs and five stolen bases in 217 plate appearances for St. Paul this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Patrick Winkel: Healthy again at Triple-A
Winkel (wrist) has gone 1-for-10 with four strikeouts in three games for Triple-A St. Paul since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 25.
Winkel was on the shelf for three weeks due to a right wrist tendon injury. The 25-year-old catcher is slashing .256/.293/.500 with five home runs in 82 plate appearances for St. Paul on the season.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Erasmo Ramirez: Debuts for Triple-A club
Ramirez (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 60-day injured list Tuesday and struck out three while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings.
Ramirez had been out all season after suffering a significant right shoulder strain in spring training that ended his longshot bid for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. After beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 20 and making three appearances, Ramirez proved his health and was given the green light to make his debut for St. Paul.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Idle for day game
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Jeffers will be rested for Thursday's matinee after he went 0-for-3 while catching all nine innings of the Twins' 2-1 win Wednesday night. Christian Vazquez will get the nod behind the plate in the series finale, forming a battery with starting pitcher David Festa.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Getting breather Thursday
Correa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
The Twins and Marlins are closing their series with a day game after a night game, so Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli likely viewed Thursday as an optimal time to give Correa a breather, after the shortstop started in each of the past 23 games. Though the oft-injured Correa has proven to be relatively durable thus far with 74 starts through the Twins' first 87 games, he's in the midst of the worst offensive season of his career, batting .259 with seven home runs, 32 runs and 29 RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Willi Castro: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
He was also caught stealing, but it was still a productive night for the super-utility player, who was getting the start at second base and batting third. It was Castro's first multi-hit performance since June 15, as he was bothered by a sore wrist in late June, but he's made up for a lack of punch at the plate by getting busier on the basepaths -- half of his six steals on the season have come in the last five games.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Jhoan Duran: Notches 13th save
Duran gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.
The Minnesota closer converted his third straight save chance on just nine pitches (seven strikes). Duran hasn't quite been his usual dominant self over the last month or so, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11 innings since the beginning of June, but he still has yet to serve up a homer in 2025 and remains entrenched in the ninth-inning role for the Twins.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Nabs second straight win
Woods Richardson (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a 2-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out three.
The right-hander got the hook after 75 pitches (50 strikes), and while he hasn't been providing the Twins with much length, Woods Richardson has at least been giving them stronger results of late. Over his last four trips to the mound, he's posted a 1.71 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 21 innings. With Bailey Ober (hip) joining Zebby Matthews (shoulder) and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) on the IL this week, Woods Richardson's spot in the rotation seems very secure regardless of his numbers. He'll look to extend his win streak to three in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cubs.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Twins' Kody Funderburk: Back in big-league bullpen
The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Funderburk has made nine relief appearances for the Twins this season, allowing 10 earned runs with a 9:5 K:BB over 12 innings. He will provide manager Rocco Baldelli with a third lefty in the bullpen.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Sent to IL with hip impingement
The Twins placed Ober on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left hip impingement, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It's unclear how long Ober's hip has been bothering him, but the big right-hander has been tagged for seven runs in each of his last two starts and in three of his past four outings to push his ERA on the season up to 5.28. He will be eligible for activation at the start of the second half, but it's uncertain when Ober might be ready to rejoin the Minnesota rotation.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Jonah Bride: Remains in organization
The Twins outrighted Bride to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Bride cleared waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster and will remain in the organization. The 29-year-old has slashed just .170/.248/.188 in 45 games between the Marlins and Twins in 2025.... See More ... See Less
-
Twins' Ty France: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
France is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
France has served as the Twins' everyday first baseman throughout the season, but his stranglehold on that role could be slipping a bit. He'll hit the bench for the second time in the five games while he's slashed just .185/.241/.315 over a stretch of 14 contests dating back to June 14. Kody Clemens will step in for France at first base and will bat eighth.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.238
(23rd)
|
359
(21st)
|
97
(13th)
|
4.15
(21st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|P. Lopez SP Pablo Lopez SP
|Shoulder
|B. Ober SP Bailey Ober SP
|Hip
|Z. Matthews SP Zebby Matthews SP
|Shoulder
|L. Keaschall DH Luke Keaschall DH
|Forearm
|A. Morris SP Andrew Morris SP
|Forearm
Twins Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 4:10 pm
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN