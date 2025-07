2:09 4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Expectations For Chargers In 2025



1:15 4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Breaking Down Chargers' Offseason



1:24 4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Jim Harbaugh Entering 2nd Season With Chargers



1:26 Pete Prisco's Top 11 QBs: No. 6 Justin Herbert (Chargers)



1:56 NFL Mock Trades: Terry McLaurin to the Chargers



0:41 Realistic Landing Spot for Free Agent WR Keenan Allen



1:34 AFC West Schedule Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers



1:09 NFL Rookies Competing for Starting Roles: Omarion Hampton for Chargers RB1



0:51 NFL Schedule Release Preview: Chargers to Host Game in Brazil Week 1



0:34 Jim Harbaugh: 'Nobody Works as Hard as Justin Herbert'



1:28 Jim Harbaugh Talks About What's Giving Him Confidence Going in to Next Season



1:59 Jim Harbaugh Explains Why the Chargers Love Omarion Hampton



1:55 AFC West Offseason Grades: Los Angeles Chargers



8:04 2025 NFL Draft Grades: AFC West



0:23 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers Select Oronde Gadsden II No. 165



9:49 2025 NFL Draft: Day 3 Lookahead



0:37 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Charges Select Tre Harris No. 55



10:56 2025 NFL Draft: AFC Round 1 Winners and Losers



9:37 Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz Joins CBS Sports HQ