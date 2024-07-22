As training camps get under way around the NFL, not everybody is quite ready to hit the ground running. Some players out there are still recovering from injuries or rehabbing in the wake of surgeries, or have otherwise just not yet been given the go-ahead to join practices.
In many of those case, the player's team will place him on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or the non-football injury (NFI) list. According to the NFL, players are placed on the PUP list during training camp and count toward a team's 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. The NFI list similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities.
What follows is a non-exhaustive index of players who have been placed on the PUP or NFI lists by their teams to begin camp.
Physically unable to perform (PUP) list
- Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell
- Bills OT Tommy Doyle
- Panthers LB D.J. Wonnum
- Panthers OL Yosh Nijman
- Panthers WR Jalen Coker
- Panthers LB Amare Barno
- Panthers DB Chau Smith-Wade
- Panthers WR Cam Sims
- Bengals DB DJ Ivey
- Bengals DL Devonnsha Maxwell
- Broncos LB Drew Sanders
- Broncos DB Caden Sterns
- Broncos DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
- Lions DL D.J. Reader
- Lions LB Marcus Davenport
- Lions DB Brian Branch
- Packers OL Zach Tom
- Packers TE Tucker Kraft
- Packers OL Donovan Jennings
- Texans RB Andrew Beck
- Texans DB D'Angelo Ross
- Texans LB Del'Shawn Phillips
- Jaguars DL Arik Armstead
- Chiefs DB Jaylen Watson
- Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu
- Chiefs DL Derrick Nnadi
- Chiefs OL Joe Thuney
- Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips
- Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb
- Dolphins LB Cameron Goode
- Dolphins OL Isaiah Wynn
- Dolphins WR Tahj Washington
- Patriots RB Terrell Jennings
- Saints OL Ryan Ramczyk
- Saints TE Juwan Johnson
- Saints DL Chase Young
- Saints DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
- Saints LB Nephi Sewell
- Giants TE Theo Johnson
- Jets WR Mike Williams
- Jets FB Nick Bawden
- Jets DL Leonard Taylor
- Eagles DB Sydney Brown
- Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas
- Seahawks LB Jerome Baker
- Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson
- Seahawks CB Lance Boykin
- Seahawks DB Jerrick Reed II
- Seahawks LB Drake Thomas
- Seahawks DL Cameron Young
Non-football injury (NFI) list
- Ravens LB Adisa Isaac
- Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks
- Beats OT Kiran Amegadjie
- Bengals TE Erick All
- Broncos RB Blake Watson
- Lions OL Giovanni Manu
- Packers DV Kitan Oladapo
- Packers WR Jayden Reed
- Packers OL Caleb Jones
- Packers DB Corey Ballentine
- Texans DL Dylan Horton
- Texans OL LaDarius Henderson
- Chiefs DB Justin Reid
- Chargers LB Junior Colson
- Dolphins DB Mark Perry
- Patriots LB Jontrey Hunter
- Saints WR Chris Olave
- Jets QB Jordan Travis
- Jets WR Tyler Harrell
- 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall
- Seahawks OL Anthony Bradford
- Seahawks LB Easton Gibbs
- Seahawks DB D.J. James
- Seahawks DB Nehemiah Pritchett
- Seahawks WR Dee Williams
- Commanders DL Johnny Newton