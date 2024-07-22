As training camps get under way around the NFL, not everybody is quite ready to hit the ground running. Some players out there are still recovering from injuries or rehabbing in the wake of surgeries, or have otherwise just not yet been given the go-ahead to join practices.

In many of those case, the player's team will place him on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or the non-football injury (NFI) list. According to the NFL, players are placed on the PUP list during training camp and count toward a team's 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. The NFI list similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities.

What follows is a non-exhaustive index of players who have been placed on the PUP or NFI lists by their teams to begin camp.

Physically unable to perform (PUP) list

Non-football injury (NFI) list