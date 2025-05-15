Betting on sports can vary depending on which state you are in. This guide will teach fans how to take advantage of the top New Jersey sportsbook promos and also provide an in-depth look at how NJ sports betting works.

Best New Jersey sports betting promos

If you are looking to kick off your sports betting journey, the following New Jersey sportsbooks are offering welcome bonuses to new users.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in NJ

FanDuel is a very popular sports betting app in the industry. The current FanDuel promo offers new users the chance to get $200 in bonus bets if they bet at least $5 and the bet wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet in order to unlock the bonus bets. Bettors must utilize all of their bonus bets before they can withdraw any of their winnings.

FanDuel's app is easy to use and offers the widest inventory of same-game parlay options. It also offers benefits to players like no-sweat bets and the same-game parlay boost builder.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

User-friendly design

Innovative bet features like cash out and parlay insurance

Integrated with FanDuel DFS

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in NJ

DraftKings is also one of the most popular sports betting apps around, and that remains the case in New Jersey. The sportsbook offers an intriguing promotion in which bettors receive $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 bet on the app. Once that $5 bet is made, the user will get the $200 in bonus bets.

In order to take advantage of the DraftKings promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. The bonus bets will expire after seven days if they're not used. The app offers a slick interface and extensive same-game parlay options for bettors, as well as no-sweat bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Live same game parlays

Daily odds boosts and promos

Excellent mobile app experience

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in NJ

The Caesars promo code of CBSDYW gives users 10 100% profit boosts after placing an initial wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts will expire 14 days after they are awarded to the bettor. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn.

The Caesars app is simple to use and regularly has bonus offers for users. Caesars also offers an exceptional rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Promotions tied to Caesars Rewards

Solid variety of sports and bet types

User-friendly desktop and mobile apps

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in NJ

New BetMGM bettors can take advantage of a new user promotion by using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. As part of the promo, $1,500 in bonus bets is awarded to the bettor if their first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

BetMGM's excellent deposit bonuses provide bettors with more funds to wager on its well-designed app, as does its current promo code.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Rewards program can earn stays at MGM properties

In-depth live betting and streaming options

"Edit my bet" feature

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in NJ

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new New Jersey users the possibility to claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

New users to the sportsbook receive $100 each of the first 10 days that their account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Users have to opt into the promo each day (except the first day) to be eligible. If any No Sweat Bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value, up to $100. A $5 deposit is required to be eligible for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics' reward system is rather unique in that bettors can earn FanCash, which can be used on purchases from Fanatics' vast sports apparel offerings.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Fair Play initiative

Earn FanCash with bets

Strong ties to sports merchandise and fan culture

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in NJ

The bet365 bonus code of CBSBET365 includes a welcome offer of $150 in bonus bets. New users are required to deposit at least $10 and place a first bet of at least $5. Once they do so, the user is awarded $150 in bonus bets, regardless if the first bet wins or loses. The bonus bets are credited to the bettor's account whether their first bet wins or loses. The $150 in bonus bets can be used all at once or split amongst several bets if the user so chooses.

The bet365 app is slick and offers early win payouts for bettors, which allows users to collect their winnings if they blow a big lead. The bet365 welcome offer also doesn't require a new user's first wager to be a winner.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Live betting and in-play features

Early payout options on select sports

Detailed markets, especially for international sports

Betting on New Jersey sports teams

Although the New Jersey Devils are the only team of the major four professional sports to have New Jersey in its name, there are two pro football teams that also play in the Garden State.

New York Giants

Despite being labeled as a New York team, the New York Giants actually play their home games in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. When it comes to NFL betting, the Giants have traditionally been underdogs on most occasions in recent years.

Since 2020, DraftKings has been the official betting partner of the Giants. DraftKings serves as the official sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner of the team.

New York Jets

Like the Giants, the New York Jets also play their home games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In terms of NFL betting, the Jets have also been underdogs quite frequently as of late, but perhaps that will change with a fresh roster.

BetMGM is an official partner of the Jets, among other brands.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are the state's only NHL team and play their home games at the Prudential Center in Newark. NHL bettors in the state can look at betting on the Devils on the puck line, or money line if they are confident in the team winning.

FanDuel is an official sports betting partner of the Devils, offering team-specific promos and odds boosts throughout the season. Fans attending games at the Prudential Center will often see FanDuel signage around the arena.

Betting on college sports in New Jersey

New Jersey residents can bet on college sports, with two caveats. They cannot bet on any in-state schools (such as Rutgers and Seton Hall), and they cannot bet on events taking place within the state lines of New Jersey.

These restrictions apply to both in-state and out-of-state sportsbooks and were put in place to help protect the integrity of collegiate athletics.

New Jersey sports betting facts and figures

New Jersey was the first state to legalize and launch online sports betting. Here are some more key facts and figures regarding NJ sports betting.

Year legal online sports betting began in NJ 2018 Number of sportsbooks operating 14 (as of May 2025) Minimum NJ betting age 21 Betting regulator in NJ New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement



New Jersey's revenue related to sports betting was $6.3 billion in 2024. That ranked third in the United States behind New York and Massachusetts. New Jersey's 2024 sports betting revenue was up 8.7% compared to 2023.

Take a glance at the New Jersey betting revenue numbers through March 2025:

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes January 2025 $1.15 billion $122.2 million 10.6% $17.2 million February 2025 $988.9 million $73.6 million 7.4% $10.4 million March 2025 $1.11 billion $71.3 million 6.4% $10 million

Responsible gaming in New Jersey

There are resources available in New Jersey for gambling responsibly. Users can call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800GAM, and chat at 1800gamblerchat.org.

FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in New Jersey?

No, you don't need to be a New Jersey resident to bet in the state. You just need to be located within state boundaries.

Which sports can I bet on in New Jersey?

Several sports are able to be wagered on in the state, including traditional sports like baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. More obscure sports, such as cricket, darts, and rugby, are also available in New Jersey.

What is the legal age for sports betting in New Jersey?

The legal age to bet is 21.

How many online sportsbooks are in New Jersey?

As of May 2025, there are 14 online sportsbooks that those in New Jersey can bet on.

Is mobile betting available in New Jersey?

Yes, there are several sports betting apps available in New Jersey.