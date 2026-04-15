When it comes to predicting the NFL Draft, sportsbooks are a key resource that can tip certain shifts in consensus. For example, the Jaguars trending toward Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft happened the weekend before Draft Day in the NFL betting market. Sometimes those shifts turn out to be nothing but a mirage, such as Will Levis gaining traction as a top pick in 2023, but the markets can often be an early signal amidst the noise of draft season.

With that being the case, we're here to track daily odds for the second through 10th picks at DraftKings to see how the betting market is digesting the steady stream of NFL Draft rumors and expert mock drafts. We'll also be back with our annual mock draft based solely on the betting market the day prior to draft night. Check back in this space regularly for futures betting odds updates on the top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could help with NFL Draft betting strategies.

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NFL Draft: No. 2 pick odds

Currently owned by New York Jets

NFL Draft: No. 3 pick odds

Currently owned by Arizona Cardinals

NFL Draft: No. 4 pick odds

Currently owned by Tennessee Titans



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Jeremiyah Love +100















David Bailey +500















Sonny Styles +600















Arvell Reese +600















Rueben Bain Jr. +1000















Carnell Tate +1000















Francis Mauigoa +3000















Caleb Downs +3500















Monroe Freeling +4000















Jordyn Tyson +4000















Mansoor Delane +4500















Spencer Fano +6500















Jermod McCoy +7000















Ty Simpson +7500















Olaivavega Ioane +8000















Makai Lemon +9000

















NFL Draft: No. 5 pick odds

Currently owned by New York Giants



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Sonny Styles +175















Caleb Downs +225















Francis Mauigoa +400















Jeremiyah Love +500















Carnell Tate +1000















Spencer Fano +1800















Mansoor Delane +1800















Jordyn Tyson +2200















Rueben Bain Jr. +2500















Monroe Freeling +2800















Olavaivega Ioane +3000















Makai Lemon +3500















Jermod McCoy +4000















Arvell Reese +4000















David Bailey +4500















Kadyn Proctor +7500















Ty Simpson +8000















Kenyon Sadiq +8000

















NFL Draft: No. 6 pick odds

Currently owned by Cleveland Browns



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Carnell Tate +175















Sonny Styles +360















Spencer Fano +500















Monroe Freeling +650















Francis Mauigoa +650















Caleb Downs +1600















Kadyn Proctor +1600















Jordyn Tyson +1800















Rueben Bain Jr. +1900















Mansoor Delane +2800















Jeremiyah Love +2800















Makai Lemon +4000















Kenyon Sadiq +4000















David Bailey +4000















Arvell Reese +5000















Ty Simpson +5000















Olavaivega Ioane +6000















Jermod McCoy +6000

















NFL Draft: No. 7 pick odds

Currently owned by Washington Commanders



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Sonny Styles +250















Jeremiyah Love +250















Carnell Tate +330















Rueben Bain Jr. +550















Mansoor Delane +600















Caleb Downs +750















Jordyn Tyson +1400















Makai Lemon +2000















Kenyon Sadiq +2200















Jermod McCoy +2500















David Bailey +2500















Francis Mauigoa +2800















Omar Cooper Jr. +3000















Spencer Fano +4000















Olavaivega Ioane +4000















Monroe Freeling +4000















Kadyn Proctor +5000















Ty Simpson +6000















Arvell Reese +6500















Keldric Faulk +8000

















NFL Draft: No. 8 pick odds

Currently owned by New Orleans Saints



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Rueben Bain Jr. +350















Carnell Tate +425















Mansoor Delane +425















Jordyn Tyson +425















Jermod McCoy +750















Caleb Downs +800















Makai Lemon +1000















Sonny Styles +1500















Kenyon Sadiq +1600















Francis Mauigoa +2000















Monroe Freeling +2200















Spencer Fano +2800















Olavaivega Ioane +2800















Jeremiyah Love +3000















David Bailey +3000















Omar Cooper Jr. +3500















Kadyn Proctor +4000















Ty Simpson +4500















Keldric Faulk +5500















Dillon Thieneman +6000















Arvell Reese +6500















Peter Woods +7000















Cashius Howell +7500















T.J. Parker +8000















KC Concepcion +8000

















NFL Draft: No. 9 pick odds

Currently owned by Kansas City Chiefs



4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Rueben Bain Jr. +300















Mansoor Delane +475















Spencer Fano +500















Jordyn Tyson +650















Francis Mauigoa +800















Caleb Downs +900















Monroe Freeling +1000















Kenyon Sadiq +1000















Jermod McCoy +1000















Carnell Tate +1000















Sonny Styles +1400















Makai Lemon +1800















Olavaivega Ioane +2800















Kadyn Proctor +2800















Jeremiyah Love +3000















Keldric Faulk +4000















David Bailey +4500















Omar Cooper Jr. +5000















Dillon Thieneman +5000















KC Concepcion +6000















Ty Simpson +6500















E. McNeil-Warren +6500















Caleb Lomu +7000















Blake Miller +7000















Avieon Terrell +8000















Denzel Boston +9000















Arvell Reese +9000

















NFL Draft: No. 10 pick odds

Currently owned by Cincinnati Bengals