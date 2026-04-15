2026 NFL Draft odds tracker: See how top 10 picks change in the week leading up to Draft Day
We're watching how the betting market adjusts to rumors and expert mock drafts in the run up to draft night on April 23
When it comes to predicting the NFL Draft, sportsbooks are a key resource that can tip certain shifts in consensus. For example, the Jaguars trending toward Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft happened the weekend before Draft Day in the NFL betting market. Sometimes those shifts turn out to be nothing but a mirage, such as Will Levis gaining traction as a top pick in 2023, but the markets can often be an early signal amidst the noise of draft season.
With that being the case, we're here to track daily odds for the second through 10th picks at DraftKings to see how the betting market is digesting the steady stream of NFL Draft rumors and expert mock drafts. We'll also be back with our annual mock draft based solely on the betting market the day prior to draft night. Check back in this space regularly for futures betting odds updates on the top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could help with NFL Draft betting strategies.
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NFL Draft: No. 2 pick odds
Currently owned by New York Jets
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|David Bailey
|-160
|Arvell Reese
|+120
|Sonny Styles
|+3000
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+6500
|Jeremiyah Love
|+6500
|Ty Simpson
|+9000
|Fernando Mendoza
|+9000
|Caleb Downs
|+9000
|Carnell Tate
|+10000
NFL Draft: No. 3 pick odds
Currently owned by Arizona Cardinals
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Arvell Reese
|+125
|David Bailey
|+225
|Francis Mauigoa
|+450
|Jeremiyah Love
|+700
|Sonny Styles
|+1100
|Ty Simpson
|+1500
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+1800
|Spencer Fano
|+2500
|Monroe Freeling
|+2800
|Caleb Downs
|+5500
|Carnell Tate
|+9000
|Mansoor Delane
|+10000
|Jordyn Tyson
|+10000
NFL Draft: No. 4 pick odds
Currently owned by Tennessee Titans
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Jeremiyah Love
|+100
|David Bailey
|+500
|Sonny Styles
|+600
|Arvell Reese
|+600
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+1000
|Carnell Tate
|+1000
|Francis Mauigoa
|+3000
|Caleb Downs
|+3500
|Monroe Freeling
|+4000
|Jordyn Tyson
|+4000
|Mansoor Delane
|+4500
|Spencer Fano
|+6500
|Jermod McCoy
|+7000
|Ty Simpson
|+7500
|Olaivavega Ioane
|+8000
|Makai Lemon
|+9000
NFL Draft: No. 5 pick odds
Currently owned by New York Giants
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Sonny Styles
|+175
|Caleb Downs
|+225
|Francis Mauigoa
|+400
|Jeremiyah Love
|+500
|Carnell Tate
|+1000
|Spencer Fano
|+1800
|Mansoor Delane
|+1800
|Jordyn Tyson
|+2200
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+2500
|Monroe Freeling
|+2800
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+3000
|Makai Lemon
|+3500
|Jermod McCoy
|+4000
|Arvell Reese
|+4000
|David Bailey
|+4500
|Kadyn Proctor
|+7500
|Ty Simpson
|+8000
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+8000
NFL Draft: No. 6 pick odds
Currently owned by Cleveland Browns
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Carnell Tate
|+175
|Sonny Styles
|+360
|Spencer Fano
|+500
|Monroe Freeling
|+650
|Francis Mauigoa
|+650
|Caleb Downs
|+1600
|Kadyn Proctor
|+1600
|Jordyn Tyson
|+1800
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+1900
|Mansoor Delane
|+2800
|Jeremiyah Love
|+2800
|Makai Lemon
|+4000
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+4000
|David Bailey
|+4000
|Arvell Reese
|+5000
|Ty Simpson
|+5000
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+6000
|Jermod McCoy
|+6000
NFL Draft: No. 7 pick odds
Currently owned by Washington Commanders
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Sonny Styles
|+250
|Jeremiyah Love
|+250
|Carnell Tate
|+330
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+550
|Mansoor Delane
|+600
|Caleb Downs
|+750
|Jordyn Tyson
|+1400
|Makai Lemon
|+2000
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+2200
|Jermod McCoy
|+2500
|David Bailey
|+2500
|Francis Mauigoa
|+2800
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|+3000
|Spencer Fano
|+4000
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+4000
|Monroe Freeling
|+4000
|Kadyn Proctor
|+5000
|Ty Simpson
|+6000
|Arvell Reese
|+6500
|Keldric Faulk
|+8000
NFL Draft: No. 8 pick odds
Currently owned by New Orleans Saints
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+350
|Carnell Tate
|+425
|Mansoor Delane
|+425
|Jordyn Tyson
|+425
|Jermod McCoy
|+750
|Caleb Downs
|+800
|Makai Lemon
|+1000
|Sonny Styles
|+1500
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+1600
|Francis Mauigoa
|+2000
|Monroe Freeling
|+2200
|Spencer Fano
|+2800
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+2800
|Jeremiyah Love
|+3000
|David Bailey
|+3000
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|+3500
|Kadyn Proctor
|+4000
|Ty Simpson
|+4500
|Keldric Faulk
|+5500
|Dillon Thieneman
|+6000
|Arvell Reese
|+6500
|Peter Woods
|+7000
|Cashius Howell
|+7500
|T.J. Parker
|+8000
|KC Concepcion
|+8000
NFL Draft: No. 9 pick odds
Currently owned by Kansas City Chiefs
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+300
|Mansoor Delane
|+475
|Spencer Fano
|+500
|Jordyn Tyson
|+650
|Francis Mauigoa
|+800
|Caleb Downs
|+900
|Monroe Freeling
|+1000
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+1000
|Jermod McCoy
|+1000
|Carnell Tate
|+1000
|Sonny Styles
|+1400
|Makai Lemon
|+1800
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+2800
|Kadyn Proctor
|+2800
|Jeremiyah Love
|+3000
|Keldric Faulk
|+4000
|David Bailey
|+4500
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|+5000
|Dillon Thieneman
|+5000
|KC Concepcion
|+6000
|Ty Simpson
|+6500
|E. McNeil-Warren
|+6500
|Caleb Lomu
|+7000
|Blake Miller
|+7000
|Avieon Terrell
|+8000
|Denzel Boston
|+9000
|Arvell Reese
|+9000
NFL Draft: No. 10 pick odds
Currently owned by Cincinnati Bengals
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|4/20
|4/21
|4/22
|4/23
|Caleb Downs
|+285
|Mansoor Delane
|+450
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+550
|Jermod McCoy
|+600
|Sonny Styles
|+850
|Francis Mauigoa
|+1400
|Monroe Freeling
|+1700
|Spencer Fano
|+1800
|Kenyon Sadiq
|+1800
|Dillon Thieneman
|+1800
|Olavaivega Ioane
|+2000
|Kadyn Proctor
|+2000
|Carnell Tate
|+2200
|Jordyn Tyson
|+2500
|Jeremiyah Love
|+2500
|Peter Woods
|+2800
|Makai Lemon
|+3500
|Keldric Faulk
|+3500
|Ty Simpson
|+3500
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|+5000
|E. McNeil-Warren
|+5000
|T.J. Parker
|+6000
|KC Concepcion
|+6000
|Colton Hood
|+7000
|David Bailey
|+7500
|Cashius Howell
|+7500
|Blake Miller
|+7500
|Caleb Lomu
|+8000