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When it comes to predicting the NFL Draft, sportsbooks are a key resource that can tip certain shifts in consensus. For example, the Jaguars trending toward Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft happened the weekend before Draft Day in the NFL betting market. Sometimes those shifts turn out to be nothing but a mirage, such as Will Levis gaining traction as a top pick in 2023, but the markets can often be an early signal amidst the noise of draft season.

With that being the case, we're here to track daily odds for the second through 10th picks at DraftKings to see how the betting market is digesting the steady stream of NFL Draft rumors and expert mock drafts. We'll also be back with our annual mock draft based solely on the betting market the day prior to draft night. Check back in this space regularly for futures betting odds updates on the top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could help with NFL Draft betting strategies.

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NFL Draft: No. 2 pick odds

Currently owned by New York Jets


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
David Bailey-160







Arvell Reese+120







Sonny Styles+3000







Rueben Bain Jr.+6500







Jeremiyah Love+6500







Ty Simpson+9000







Fernando Mendoza+9000







Caleb Downs+9000







Carnell Tate+10000







NFL Draft: No. 3 pick odds

Currently owned by Arizona Cardinals


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Arvell Reese+125







David Bailey+225







Francis Mauigoa+450







Jeremiyah Love+700







Sonny Styles+1100







Ty Simpson+1500







Rueben Bain Jr.+1800







Spencer Fano+2500







Monroe Freeling+2800







Caleb Downs+5500







Carnell Tate+9000







Mansoor Delane+10000







Jordyn Tyson+10000







NFL Draft: No. 4 pick odds

Currently owned by Tennessee Titans


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Jeremiyah Love+100







David Bailey+500







Sonny Styles+600







Arvell Reese+600







Rueben Bain Jr.+1000







Carnell Tate+1000







Francis Mauigoa+3000







Caleb Downs+3500







Monroe Freeling+4000







Jordyn Tyson+4000







Mansoor Delane+4500







Spencer Fano+6500







Jermod McCoy+7000







Ty Simpson+7500







Olaivavega Ioane+8000







Makai Lemon+9000







NFL Draft: No. 5 pick odds

Currently owned by New York Giants


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Sonny Styles+175







Caleb Downs+225







Francis Mauigoa+400







Jeremiyah Love+500







Carnell Tate+1000







Spencer Fano+1800







Mansoor Delane+1800







Jordyn Tyson+2200







Rueben Bain Jr.+2500







Monroe Freeling+2800







Olavaivega Ioane+3000







Makai Lemon+3500







Jermod McCoy+4000







Arvell Reese+4000







David Bailey+4500







Kadyn Proctor+7500







Ty Simpson+8000







Kenyon Sadiq+8000







NFL Draft: No. 6 pick odds

Currently owned by Cleveland Browns


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Carnell Tate+175







Sonny Styles+360







Spencer Fano+500







Monroe Freeling+650







Francis Mauigoa+650







Caleb Downs+1600







Kadyn Proctor+1600







Jordyn Tyson+1800







Rueben Bain Jr.+1900







Mansoor Delane+2800







Jeremiyah Love+2800







Makai Lemon+4000







Kenyon Sadiq+4000







David Bailey+4000







Arvell Reese+5000







Ty Simpson+5000







Olavaivega Ioane+6000







Jermod McCoy+6000







NFL Draft: No. 7 pick odds

Currently owned by Washington Commanders


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Sonny Styles+250







Jeremiyah Love+250







Carnell Tate+330







Rueben Bain Jr.+550







Mansoor Delane+600







Caleb Downs+750







Jordyn Tyson+1400







Makai Lemon+2000







Kenyon Sadiq+2200







Jermod McCoy+2500







David Bailey+2500







Francis Mauigoa+2800







Omar Cooper Jr.+3000







Spencer Fano+4000







Olavaivega Ioane+4000







Monroe Freeling+4000







Kadyn Proctor+5000







Ty Simpson+6000







Arvell Reese+6500







Keldric Faulk+8000







NFL Draft: No. 8 pick odds

Currently owned by New Orleans Saints


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Rueben Bain Jr.+350







Carnell Tate+425







Mansoor Delane+425







Jordyn Tyson+425







Jermod McCoy+750







Caleb Downs+800







Makai Lemon+1000







Sonny Styles+1500







Kenyon Sadiq+1600







Francis Mauigoa+2000







Monroe Freeling+2200







Spencer Fano+2800







Olavaivega Ioane+2800







Jeremiyah Love+3000







David Bailey+3000







Omar Cooper Jr.+3500







Kadyn Proctor+4000







Ty Simpson+4500







Keldric Faulk+5500







Dillon Thieneman+6000







Arvell Reese+6500







Peter Woods+7000







Cashius Howell+7500







T.J. Parker+8000







KC Concepcion+8000







NFL Draft: No. 9 pick odds

Currently owned by Kansas City Chiefs


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Rueben Bain Jr.+300







Mansoor Delane+475







Spencer Fano+500







Jordyn Tyson+650







Francis Mauigoa+800







Caleb Downs+900







Monroe Freeling+1000







Kenyon Sadiq+1000







Jermod McCoy+1000







Carnell Tate+1000







Sonny Styles+1400







Makai Lemon+1800







Olavaivega Ioane+2800







Kadyn Proctor+2800







Jeremiyah Love+3000







Keldric Faulk+4000







David Bailey+4500







Omar Cooper Jr.+5000







Dillon Thieneman+5000







KC Concepcion+6000







Ty Simpson+6500







E. McNeil-Warren+6500







Caleb Lomu+7000







Blake Miller+7000







Avieon Terrell+8000







Denzel Boston+9000







Arvell Reese+9000







NFL Draft: No. 10 pick odds

Currently owned by Cincinnati Bengals


4/154/164/174/184/194/204/214/224/23
Caleb Downs+285







Mansoor Delane+450







Rueben Bain Jr.+550







Jermod McCoy+600







Sonny Styles+850







Francis Mauigoa+1400







Monroe Freeling+1700







Spencer Fano+1800







Kenyon Sadiq+1800







Dillon Thieneman+1800







Olavaivega Ioane+2000







Kadyn Proctor+2000







Carnell Tate+2200







Jordyn Tyson+2500







Jeremiyah Love+2500







Peter Woods+2800







Makai Lemon+3500







Keldric Faulk+3500







Ty Simpson+3500







Omar Cooper Jr.+5000







E. McNeil-Warren+5000







T.J. Parker+6000







KC Concepcion+6000







Colton Hood+7000







David Bailey+7500







Cashius Howell+7500







Blake Miller+7500







Caleb Lomu+8000