The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Jonathan Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the teams announced. The deal, which was executed in the midst of Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, sees a 2026 third-round pick (No. 98 overall) and a 2027 third-round pick heading back to Minnesota in exchange for Greenard, along with a 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 244 overall).

On top of the trade, the Eagles agreed to sign Greenard to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, according to NFL Media. As for the Vikings, the trade clears more than $34 million in cap space.

Philadelphia had been on the lookout for pass-rushing help, particularly after seeing Jaelan Phillips sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Now, they secure a pass rusher in Greenard who has shown the ability to produce double-digit sack seasons.

In 2025, a shoulder injury that required surgery limited Greenard to 12 games. Over that stretch, he posted just three sacks. After getting back to full strength, the Eagles hope Greenard, who turns 29 in May, will get back to looking like the player he was in 2023 and 2024, where he registered at least 12 sacks in each campaign.

Greenard entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Houston Texans in 2020 out of Florida. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the franchise before signing a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings during the 2024 offseason.

Greenard's contract situation had been a topic of discussion with Minnesota throughout the offseason, as he had just $4 million in guarantees remaining on the deal, all of which came in 2026. Instead of reworking his deal, the Vikings opt to collect draft capital in exchange for Greenard and will look to 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner to elevate in his absence.

Jonathan Greenard trade grades

Philadelphia Eagles: A

The Eagles needed to add someone to their pass-rushing group in the aftermath of losing Phillips in free agency. Philly had the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the NFL after acquiring Phillips at the deadline last season, so it was a significant hole they needed to fill once he signed with Carolina. Greenard gives them that type of high-level pass rusher, and it comes at a relatively cheap cost in terms of compensation.

The Eagles traded the No. 98 overall pick in this year's draft and a third-rounder in 2027. Well, the team is likely to receive a third-round compensatory pick after losing Phillips, so they'll soon recoup some of the capital they just lost. As for the extension, Greenard playing on a $25 million average annual salary is a borderline bargain. While his sack totals were lower last season, he still led the Vikings with 47 pressures last season, so he is a difference- maker off the edge. This feels like another example of Howie Roseman playing chess while the rest of the league plays checkers.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

The Vikings didn't seem interested in hammering out an extension with Greenard, so the only logical next step was to look to trade him.

Two Day 2 picks aren't exactly a bad return, but they also don't move the needle much either. They get a top 100 pick in a 2026 NFL Draft that isn't highly touted, and if Philadelphia plays to its talent caliber next season, the 2027 third will be later in the round in all likelihood.

That said, Minnesota does have Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel on the roster to cushion the blow of Greenard's departure, and just added to the defensive line with tackle Caleb Banks in the first round, so the cupboard isn't bare for Brian Flores. The trade also cleans up their books, clearing up $34 million in space, which can't be overlooked.