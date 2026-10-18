In the wake of an array of fumbles this season, Cam Skattebo was completely phased out of the New York Giants offense in Week 6.

Coming into Sunday's action, a report from ESPN noted there would be a change in the New York backfield rotation. Najee Harris was likely to see a large role, while Skattebo was downgraded. The assumption was that even amid a demotion, Skattebo would be in the mix of the Giants' rushing attack. However, that never came to fruition during the club's 34-27 loss to New Orleans.

Skattebo did not log a single carry or a single target on Sunday. This marked the first time in his career that Skattebo was active for a game, but did not see any touches. In all, Skattebo played six snaps.

Postgame, head coach John Harbaugh said Skattebo's lack of action "wasn't by design" and that he was not benched.

"It was not by design for him not to carry the ball," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "When he was in there, we didn't call any runs. You're not thinking about which back is in the game and how many runs they're getting."

Cam Skattebo NYG • RB • #44 Att 81 Yds 294 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

With Skattebo on the outside looking in on the rushing attack, the Giants finished the day with 20 carries for 84 yards (4.2 yards per carry average) and one touchdown. Specifically, Giants backs rushed 14 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the way with six carries, followed by Devin Singletary and Najee Harris, who each finished with four attempts.

On top of the carries, Tracy saw three targets (two catches), while Singletary was targeted once (one catch).

Skattebo's demotion stems from fumbling issues. So far this season, he's fumbled four times, including a back-breaking fumble last week in the overtime tie to the Washington Commanders. That turnover at the Washington 24-yard line eliminated an opportunity for a game-winning kick and instead led to the Giants nearly losing the contest had it not been for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense mismanaging the clock en route to the tie.