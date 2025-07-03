Last Game
Sun, Jul 6
ESPN
|@
Tue, Jul 8
TWTV
|@
Wed, Jul 9
TWTV
Top Cubs News
-
Cubs' Cade Horton: Bounces back with seven scoreless
Horton didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, giving up no runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.
Thursday marked longest outing of the season for the rookie right-hander, who scattered five singles en route to his second scoreless start of the year. It was also a resounding bounce-back showing after Horton yielded a season-high seven runs on nine hits and four walks his last time out. Horton will bring a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 52 innings into his next scheduled start against the struggling Twins, who are batting just .217 across their last 20 games.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cubs' Ryan Jensen: Joins Cubs
Jensen signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday.
Jensen was released by the Twins on June 26 after struggling to a 6.59 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 28.2 innings with Triple-A St. Paul. He was a first-round selection of the Cubs in 2019 and will now be reunited with his old club.... See More ... See Less
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Another multi-hit effort in win
Swanson went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Guardians.
Swanson recorded his 23rd multi-hit effort of the season and his fourth in the last eight games. The veteran shortstop got off to a sluggish start at the dish -- he was batting .181 as of April 27 -- but he's experienced quite a turnaround in the past two months. Across his last 236 plate appearances, Swanson is slashing .288/.339/.470 with 10 home runs, seven doubles, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cubs' Carson Kelly: Getting breather Thursday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
Kelly has been on fire since late June, going 8-for-19 with four RBI and two runs scored across his last seven games. He'll step out of the starting nine Thursday, however, allowing Reese McGuire to start behind the dish and bat ninth.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Stung by long ball Wednesday
Imanaga (5-2) recorded the win Wednesday against the Guardians, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Imanaga ran into trouble early, serving up back-to-back solo jacks in the second inning and another homer in the third, but he was able to settle down a bit thereafter. The left-hander was pulled after throwing 81 pitches in his second start following almost two months on the injured list with a hamstring injury, but he did toss at least five frames in his ninth consecutive outing. Imanaga will look to further extend his pitch count in his next scheduled appearance against the Twins in Minnesota. He sports a 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 55 innings for the campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Triples in multi-RBI effort
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a triple in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.
After receiving his first career All-Star nod earlier in the day, Crow-Armstrong enjoyed a productive evening at the plate. The dynamic center fielder continues to be one of baseball's breakout stars in 2025, batting .269 with 21 home runs, 20 doubles, 64 RBI, 60 runs scored and 26 stolen bases across 332 at-bats. Wednesday's triple was Crow-Armstrong's fourth of the season and 10th of his career, and he ranks fifth in RBI and second in steals in the National League this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Collects save No. 10
Palencia picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland, allowing one unearned run on no hits and one walk with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.
The save was the 10th of the campaign for Palencia, who has stepped up as Chicago's clear favorite for saves. The right-hander has converted each of his last 10 save opportunities, turning in an outstanding 1.17 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over his past 15.1 innings. The Cubs could look to upgrade their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline later this month, but it appears the team's closing job is Palencia's to lose for the time being.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cubs' Drew Gray: Cleared for '25 debut at High-A
High-A South Bend reinstated Gray (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Gray has received the green light to make his first appearance of the season for South Bend in Wednesday's game against Peoria after he struck out 11 and allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks in 6.1 innings over his two rehab starts in rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 22-year-old southpaw has had tough luck on the health front since being selected 93rd overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was on the shelf for three months to begin this season due to a shoulder injury.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Extension possible but not imminent
While the Cubs appear open to a long-term deal with Tucker, the team is content letting negotiations unfold later in the season or offseason, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Tucker, who was acquired in a trade with Houston over the winter, is playing on a one-year deal and stands to get a big payday heading into 2026 based on his strong play this year. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of the talented outfielder, "Certainly, you want to keep a player like that," but Hoyer also noted the organization will be patient and mindful of not overcommitting financially. Tucker's contract situation will impact his outlook for next season, but in the short term, he's locked in as a key piece of a dynamic Chicago lineup.... See More ... See Less
-
Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Still ramping up in rehab
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Amaya (oblique) is "not close" to a return to game action, MLB.com reports.
Amaya has resumed throwing, taking normal batting practice, and catching bullpen sessions, but he looks as though he'll need a little more time to ramp up the intensity of his workouts before he's ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Cubs have already indicated that Amaya won't return from the 10-day injured list until around the All-Star break at the earliest while he recovers from a left oblique strain. Chicago can afford to be patient, as Carson Kelly has performed well as the team's primary backstop with Amaya on the shelf.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Locks down ninth save
Palencia picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Guardians. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.
Palencia quietly set the Guardians down in order Tuesday to notch his ninth save of the season. The right-hander has emerged as the Cubs' most dependable closing option this season, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 30 innings in 28 appearances. Backed by a 99.5 mph fastball and sharper command than in years past, Palencia has delivered a standout first half.... See More ... See Less
-
Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Lengthy outing in eighth win
Boyd (8-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.
Boyd kept the Guardians' offense in check Tuesday, spinning seven strong innings to earn his second consecutive win and third victory in his past four starts. The veteran left-hander has put together an impressive 2025 campaign, posting a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 98.2 innings across 17 starts. While he doesn't overpower hitters (averaging 93.1 mph on his fastball), Boyd has found success by commanding the zone and effectively mixing his changeup and slider to minimize hard contact and deliver consistent outings.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.255
(7th)
|
464
(2nd)
|
125
(5th)
|
3.78
(13th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Steele SP Justin Steele SP
|Elbow
|M. Amaya C Miguel Amaya C
|Oblique
|J. Assad RP Javier Assad RP
|Oblique
|E. Morgan RP Elijah Morgan RP
|Elbow
|B. Heller RP Ben Heller RP
|Undisclosed
