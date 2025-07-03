Last Game
- Madison Square Garden
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|vs
Top Rangers News
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Lands two-way deal
Fix-Wolansky signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Fix-Wolansky played exclusively for AHL Cleveland last year, racking up 26 goals, 34 assists and 73 PIM over 65 regular-season appearances. He'll join a new organization for the 2025-26 campaign, but he hasn't made more than 11 regular-season NHL appearances in a single year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time in the minors this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Taylor Raddysh: Welcome to New York
Raddysh has signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers, PuckPedia reports.
Raddysh had seven goals and 27 points across 80 regular-season outings with Washington in 2024-25. Those 20 assists from last year were a career high, but he fell well short of his personal bests of 20 goals and 37 points, which Raddysh established across 78 outings with Chicago in 2022-23. The 27-year-old will look to find his goal-scoring touch again with the Rangers, but it will likely have to come from a bottom-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Derrick Pouliot: Signs with Blueshirts
Pouliot signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Pouliot will add to the Rangers' defensive depth, though he faces an uphill battle for playing time in the NHL. He had 53 points in 70 regular-season games with AHL Syracuse last season, so he brings some offensive upside. Pouliot will likely spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Hartford.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Scott Morrow: Heading north in trade
Morrow was traded to the Rangers from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, along with a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2026, in exchange for K'Andre Miller (upper body), per PuckPedia.
Morrow is a high-end defensive prospect, but the Hurricanes appear fine to part with him to get a more NHL-ready player in Miller. The 22-year-old Morrow should have plenty of opportunity in training camp to establish himself as a top-four option and a power-play candidate with the Rangers. He has earned six points over 16 NHL regular-season contests across the last two campaigns.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Will Cuylle: Pens two-year extension
Cuylle and the Rangers agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.8 million contract extension Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Cuylle finished the 2024-25 campaign with a six-point run in the last five regular-season contests. On the year, the Toronto native set new personal bests in goals (20), assists (25) and shots (152) while playing in all 82 games. Given the departure of several vets in the offseason, Cuylle could see an expanded role during the 2025-26 season, which might lead to him setting new career highs again.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Justin Dowling: Secures two-year contract
Dowling signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Dowling contributed two goals, five assists, 34 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 51 hits in 52 regular-season appearances with New Jersey in 2024-25. He will battle for a depth spot on the Rangers during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Signs long-term contract
Gavrikov penned a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Gavrikov managed 30 points in 82 regular-season appearances for the Kings last season, all of which came at even strength. Given his lack of power-play time, the 29-year-old blueliner's deal seems a little steep, but Gavrikov gives the Rangers a top-end shutdown defender to potentially pair with Adam Fox.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Artyom Gonchar: Selected in Round 3
Gonchar was the 89th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The nephew of former Penguins and Capitals star Sergei Gonchar, Artyom's development has gone well with the Magnitogorsk program in his native Russia. Gonchar appeared in 50 regular-season games in the Jr league in 2024-25, picking up seven goals and 25 points. Gonchar earns high marks for his hockey IQ and creativity, although at 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds, he needs to bulk up in a massive way. Gonchar is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Sean Barnhill: Massive defender joins Blueshirts
Barnhill was the 70th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Barnhill is a long-term project. At 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds, he is a hulking physical presence who is still learning the finer points of the game. Barnhill played for Dubuque of the USHL last season, and for the most part, he was not particularly noticeable. He had a few games in which he dominated thanks to sheer size, but Barnhill finished with just four goals and a dozen points in 54 games. The upside is significant, but Barnhill is raw in every sense of the word. He's a 2026-27 commit to Northeastern University.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Malcolm Spence: Stolen in Round 2
Spence was the 43rd overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Spence appeared to be a lock to go in Round 1, but him dropping to this spot is great news for New York. Spence is known for his work ethic and tenacity. He plays hard in all three zones and has showcased average offensive abilities across the board. He has a willingness to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. Spence, who tallied 32 goals and 73 points for OHL Erie this past season, will be moving to the University of Michigan in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rangers' Adam Edstrom: Lands two-year contract
Edstrom (lower body) signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Edstrom earned five goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 94 hits across 51 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He sustained a lower-body injury against Boston on Feb. 1 and missed the final 31 games of the year. However, he should be ready for the beginning of training camp after having surgery to address the issue. Edstrom could occupy a bottom-six role with the Rangers going into the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Signs two-year deal
Robertson signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Robertson is on a two-way contract in 2025-26, but that turns into a one-way deal the following year. Robertson played two regular-season games with the Rangers in 2024-25, going plus-3 with two shots on goal. The defenseman had one goal and 24 assists across 60 regular-season AHL appearances last year. Depending on what changes the Rangers make on the back end, Robertson could stick with New York out of training camp as their sixth or seventh defenseman.... See More ... See Less
-
Rangers' Matt Rempe: Agrees to two-year contract
Rempe signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.
Rempe was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. The Rangers didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal, but it's expected to come with a $975,000 cap hit, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic's source. Rempe had three goals, eight points, 67 PIM, 30 shots and 117 hits across 42 outings with the Rangers in 2024-25. The 22-year-old provides toughness, but not a lot else, and as a consequence of his somewhat limited game, Rempe is often a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old is likely to continue to spend a fair amount of games in the press box and might even see stints in the minors during the life of this contract.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Rangers' Carey Terrance: Dealt to Rangers
Terrance was dealt to the Rangers along with a third-round selection in 2025, in exchange for Chris Kreider and a fourth-round draft choice in 2025 on Thursday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Terrance was selected in the second round, 59th overall, in 2023. He generated 20 goals and 19 assists across 45 regular-season appearances with OHL Erie in 2024-25. He will start his professional career in the minors, likely at AHL Hartford, during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.09
(13th)
|
3.09
(19th)
|
17.6
(29th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Schneider D Braden Schneider D
|Shoulder
|A. Edstrom C Adam Edstrom C
|Lower Body
|A. Kaliyev RW Arthur Kaliyev RW
|Upper Body
|B. Berard LW Brett Berard LW
|Undisclosed
|C. Soucy D Carson Soucy D
|Illness