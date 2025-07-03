Morrow was traded to the Rangers from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, along with a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2026, in exchange for K'Andre Miller (upper body), per PuckPedia.

Morrow is a high-end defensive prospect, but the Hurricanes appear fine to part with him to get a more NHL-ready player in Miller. The 22-year-old Morrow should have plenty of opportunity in training camp to establish himself as a top-four option and a power-play candidate with the Rangers. He has earned six points over 16 NHL regular-season contests across the last two campaigns.