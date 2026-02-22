Fantasy Basketball
Player News
-
Desmond Bane ORL SG
Magic's Desmond Bane: Drops 36 in win5h ago
Bane recorded 36 points (13-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 win over the Clippers.
Bane continued his string of excellent play Sunday, posting a team-high 36 points on great efficiency. Although Bane spent the majority of the game draining buckets, his single assist came on a touchdown pass to Paolo Banchero with 40 seconds left, the score that ultimately gave them the victory. Bane has now scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, and in three out of his last four contests overall.
-
Tyrese Maxey PHI PG
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Erupts for 39 points5h ago
Maxey recorded 39 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over the Timberwolves.
Maxey did the majority of his scoring inside the three-point line Sunday, getting downhill and scoring efficiently at the rim. Perhaps his most notable bucket came in transition, where he shook a perimeter defender and threw down an emphatic left-handed dunk over Anthony Edwards. On top of his scoring display, Maxey posted a game-high eight assists. Sunday's outburst is a continuation of outstanding play for Maxey, who has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 30.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over that stretch.
-
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Makes 10 threes in win5h ago
Ball went for 37 points (12-20 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.
Ball caught fire Sunday, raining in a career-high 10 three-pointers, matching the Hornets' single-game franchise record. His historic performance was cemented on a string of heat checks, during which he connected on four threes in under 100 seconds of game time. His electric shooting performance was rounded out by eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Ball's scoring effort is a welcome sign for fantasy managers and Hornets fans alike, as he had averaged just 16.5 points per game on 35.2 percent from the field over his previous 16 games.
-
Pascal Siakam IND PF
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Game-high 30 points in return6h ago
Siakam (hamstring) recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks.
The All-Star forward made his first appearance of the second half of the season, putting at least 30 points for the 11th time in 2025-26. With a lost season for the Pacers slowly beginning to wind down, it's possible Siakam's availability will remain sporadic throughout the course of the stretch run. That said, he's locked in as Indiana's top scoring option, with Siakam averaging 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per contest his last 11 games.
-
Andrew Nembhard IND PG
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Big double-double in return6h ago
Nembhard (back) closed Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 29 minutes.
After sitting out Friday's loss in Washington, Nembhard recorded his ninth double-double of the season Sunday. The last-place Pacers have limited his availability of late, but Nembhard has been quite effective when active for fantasy managers. Over his last 12 appearances, Nembhard has averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.
-
-
-
Marvin Bagley III DAL C
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Continues efficient run6h ago
Bagley had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.
Despite playing behind the oft-injured Daniel Gafford on the depth chart, Bagley is holding down a significant role as the backup center since joining the Mavericks. The double-double was his second in a row, with Bagley averaging an efficient 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game across five contests with Dallas.
-
Jarrett Allen CLE C
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in Sunday's loss6h ago
Allen racked up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.
It was the 16th double-double of the season for Allen, but seven of them have come in eight February contests. On the month, the 27-year-old center is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes, but his usage is likely to take a hit now that Evan Mobley is back in action.
-
Neemias Queta BOS C
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-doubles vs. LAL7h ago
Queta posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Celtics' 111-89 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Queta led the the Celtics in both blocks and rebounds Sunday (including four offensive boards) en route to his 10th double-double of the season (and third over his last nine outings). Queta continues to serve in a prominent role as the Celtics' starting center despite the team's acquisition of Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. Queta has averaged 8.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over 25.1 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
-
Al Horford GS C
Warriors' Al Horford: Buries six threes8h ago
Horford logged 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), seven assists, three steals, two blocks and one rebound across 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over Denver.
Horford drew the start with Draymond Green (back) sidelined and delivered in a big way, pouring in a season-high 22 points fueled by six three-pointers. Prior to Sunday, Horford had made just six total threes across six February games at a 23.1 percent clip, with his previous season high being four triples - a mark he hit twice, most recently Dec. 25 against Dallas. While it would be unwise to expect this level of production to become the norm for the 39-year-old, it's encouraging to see the veteran turn back the clock with a performance like this.
-
Santi Aldama MEM C
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Monday9h ago
Aldama (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Aldama will miss a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. Taylor Hendricks could continue to see expanded minutes with Aldama sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Warriors.
-
-
Jarace Walker IND PF
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Another productive showing6h ago
Walker logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 loss to Dallas.
The last-place Pacers continue to reel in the standings, but they're getting promising results from Walker when he gets the chance to start. Walker has started 10 games since the start of the new year, averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per game during this stretch. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) both likely out until March, Walker remains close to a must-roster fantasy player in most formats.
-
PJ Washington DAL PF
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Strong two-way performance6h ago
Washington contributed 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.
Washington turned in his eighth 20-point effort of the season, also submitting a full stat line. As long as Cooper Flagg (foot) remains sidelined, more usage should continue to head Washington's direction. Over his past five appearances, Washington has averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game.
-
Chet Holmgren OKC PF
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-double against Cleveland6h ago
Holmgren closed Sunday's 121-113 win over the Cavaliers with 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes.
The 15 boards tied his season high, as Holmgren recorded his 18th double-double of the campaign. Five of them have come in his last seven games, a stretch in which Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks.
-
Evan Mobley CLE PF
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops 15 in return6h ago
Mobley posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
After missing the last seven games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, Mobley was also held out of Friday's contest against the Hornets on the second half of a back-to-back as he gets eased back into action. The fifth-year forward had played more than 30 minutes in 13 straight games prior to the injury, so the Cavs still appear to be keeping a close eye on his workload. Mobley might be a risky fantasy option until he's free of any restrictions.
-
Jalen Smith CHI PF
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Won't return Sunday7h ago
Smith won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right calf tightness.
Smith has been nursing a right calf issue for some time now, and he appeared to aggravate the injury before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and a steal in 18 minutes. Nick Richards figures to see more playing time while Smith is sidelined.
-
Khris Middleton DAL SF
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Vintage showing in win6h ago
Middleton produced 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 win over the Pacers.
It was certainly Middleton's best effort since joining the Mavericks and perhaps his finest of the year altogether. The 25 points were a season high for the 34-year-old forward, whose seven dimes were also his most since Nov. 25 with the Wizards. Over his first four outings for Dallas, Middleton has averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per game.
-
Brandon Ingram TOR SF
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Hits for 22 in Milwaukee6h ago
Ingram closed with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 victory over the Bucks.
The Raptors' backcourt carried the scoring load in this one with Scottie Barnes (personal) away from the team, with Ingram and Immanuel Quickley combining for 54 points. Ingram has scored 20-plus points in 10 of the last 16 games, averaging 22.8 points, 4.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over that span.
-
LeBron James LAL SF
Lakers' LeBron James: Chips in 20 points in loss7h ago
James racked up 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.
James scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half (including 10 points in the third quarter) and finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (25 points). James was unable to extend his double-double streak to six games Sunday but is still enjoying a productive February. Since Feb. 1, he has averaged 20.9 points, 8.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.
-
Jaylen Brown BOS SF
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Game-high 32 points Sunday7h ago
Brown recorded 32 points (10-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 111-89 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Brown didn't have the most efficient performance from the field and committed a team-high five turnovers. Even so, he was the game's leading scorer while attempting double-digit free throws for the 14th time this season, and he finished second on the Celtics in both assists and rebounds. Brown is putting together the best season of his NBA career and has averaged 28.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
-
Kawhi Leonard LAC SF
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Available Sunday9h ago
Leonard (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Leonard left Friday's game against the Lakers early due to a left ankle injury, which had his status for Sunday's contest in the air. Ultimately, he will be able to play through the injury. Leonard has been on a tear of late, averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
-
Jae'Sean Tate HOU SF
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for Monday9h ago
Tate (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Tate sustained a right knee sprain during Saturday's game against the Knicks, which will hold him out of Monday's contest. Josh Okogie and Dorian Finney-Smith could pick up extra minutes with Tate out.
-
-
Ryan Rollins MIL SG
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Drops 21 in loss to Toronto6h ago
Rollins closed with 21 points (6-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.
The 21 points tied Kevin Porter for the team scoring lead, but only two other Bucks even scored in double digits. Rollins missed the last two games before the All-Star break with a foot issue, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to action. The breakout guard has scored more than 20 points in six of seven February contests, averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.
-
Isaiah Joe OKC SG
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Delivers game-high 22 in win6h ago
Joe ended Sunday's 121-113 win over the Cavaliers with 22 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and five steals in 30 minutes.
Making just his third start in nine February games, Joe produced another big performance from three-point range while also setting a new career high in steals. The 26-year-old guard has drained multiple treys in eight of those nine contests this month, averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 threes, 3.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.4 minutes and providing a big offensive spark in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen).
-
Sam Merrill CLE SG
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Strikes for 20 from second unit6h ago
Merrill had 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
With Evan Mobley back in the lineup, Merrill shifted to the second unit after starting six of the first seven games in February. The 29-year-old wing saw his usual workload off the bench, however, and on the month Merrill is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes.
-
Donovan Mitchell CLE SG
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Pops for 20 in loss7h ago
Mitchell closed Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City with 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes.
Three different Cavaliers tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points, as Mitchell reached that mark for the sixth time in eight February contests. On the month, the All-Star guard is averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 threes.
-
Kobe Sanders LAC SG
Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Starting Sunday8h ago
Sanders will start Sunday's game against the Magic.
Sanders will start Sunday's contest due to John Collins (head) being out of the lineup. Sanders has seen a declining role over the last six games, culminating in two consecutive games where he did not see the floor. He will get a chance to reinstate himself in the rotation Sunday.
-
Tyrese Maxey PHI PG
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Erupts for 39 points5h ago
Maxey recorded 39 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over the Timberwolves.
Maxey did the majority of his scoring inside the three-point line Sunday, getting downhill and scoring efficiently at the rim. Perhaps his most notable bucket came in transition, where he shook a perimeter defender and threw down an emphatic left-handed dunk over Anthony Edwards. On top of his scoring display, Maxey posted a game-high eight assists. Sunday's outburst is a continuation of outstanding play for Maxey, who has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 30.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over that stretch.
-
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Makes 10 threes in win5h ago
Ball went for 37 points (12-20 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.
Ball caught fire Sunday, raining in a career-high 10 three-pointers, matching the Hornets' single-game franchise record. His historic performance was cemented on a string of heat checks, during which he connected on four threes in under 100 seconds of game time. His electric shooting performance was rounded out by eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Ball's scoring effort is a welcome sign for fantasy managers and Hornets fans alike, as he had averaged just 16.5 points per game on 35.2 percent from the field over his previous 16 games.
-
Andrew Nembhard IND PG
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Big double-double in return6h ago
Nembhard (back) closed Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 29 minutes.
After sitting out Friday's loss in Washington, Nembhard recorded his ninth double-double of the season Sunday. The last-place Pacers have limited his availability of late, but Nembhard has been quite effective when active for fantasy managers. Over his last 12 appearances, Nembhard has averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.
-
Kevin Porter MIL PG
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Double-double in Sunday's loss6h ago
Porter produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.
The double-double was the eighth of the season for Porter, as he creeps closer to the career-high 10 he recorded with the Rockets in 2021-22. The 25-year-old guard has looked good since returning to the starting lineup Feb. 6 after returning from an oblique strain, averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.0 steals over the last six contests.
-
Immanuel Quickley TOR PG
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Pours in game-high 32 in win6h ago
Quickley closed Sunday's 122-94 win over Milwaukee with 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes.
The 32 points led all scorers on the afternoon and represented Quickley's best offensive effort since he erupted for 40 points against the Warriors on Jan. 20. The 26-year-old guard has scored in double digits in all seven February games so far, averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.4 steals.
-
Cason Wallace OKC PG
Thunder's Cason Wallace: First career double-double Sunday6h ago
Wallace closed Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 34 minutes.
The double-double was a career first for the third-year guard. Wallace had scored just 15 points total over the prior three games, and through nine contests in February (all starts) he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.4 threes.