Cease (3-8) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Homers by Max Kepler in the fourth inning and Brandon Marsh in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Cease. It was the first time this season the right-hander didn't issue any free passes, but the third time he served up multiple long balls, including each of his last two starts. Cease will take a 4.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 121:36 K:BB through 97.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come early next week against the Diamondbacks.