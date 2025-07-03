Next Game
- Petco Park
-
SD -121, O/U 8.5
Probable Pitchers
-
- K. Rocker TEX
- 3-4, 6.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP
-
- R. Vasquez SD
- 3-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|@
Postponed
|@
|@
|vs
Fri, Jul 46:40 pm
MLBN
|vs
Sat, Jul 59:40 pm
MLBN
|vs
Sun, Jul 69:10 pm
ESPN
|vs
Mon, Jul 79:40 pm
DBTV
|vs
Tue, Jul 89:40 pm
DBTV
Top Padres News
-
-
Padres' Dylan Cease: Hit hard by Philly
Cease (3-8) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.
Homers by Max Kepler in the fourth inning and Brandon Marsh in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Cease. It was the first time this season the right-hander didn't issue any free passes, but the third time he served up multiple long balls, including each of his last two starts. Cease will take a 4.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 121:36 K:BB through 97.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come early next week against the Diamondbacks.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Logan Gillaspie: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gillaspie cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.
Gillaspie was dropped from the Padres' 40-man roster after returning from the injured list Monday, but he'll officially stick around in the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old gave up two runs over seven innings during his run with the Padres in April but has surrendered five runs in 8.1 frames at Triple-A this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Sent back to El Paso
The Padres optioned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Marinaccio will return to the minors without appearing in either of Wednesday's games. The 30-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 30.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season but could return to San Diego later in the summer if the big club needs a fresh bullpen arm.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Notches 24th save
Suarez recorded his 24th save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one in the ninth inning.
The Padres took a three-run lead into the ninth, giving Suarez the cushion to survive a few singles. The 34-year-old closer has hit a rough patch since mid-June, getting tagged for runs in five of his last eight appearances while stumbling to a 16.89 ERA, 3.56 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB over his last 5.1 innings, but he's blown only one of four save chances during that swoon. Jeremiah Estrada, Yuki Matsui and Adrian Morejon have all picked up saves as well since June 19, and Jason Adam would also likely be a factor in the ninth if manager Mike Shildt elects to shift Suarez into a lower-leverage role until he rights the ship.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Sharp in revenge game
Pivetta (9-2) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.
A solo homer by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning was the only blemish on Pivetta's line. The right-hander spent the first three-plus seasons of his MLB career with Philadelphia, but he appears to have found a new gear in San Diego -- he's already one win short of his career high, and his 10 quality starts is two shy of the career-high 12 he delivered for Boston in 2022. Pivetta will take a 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 107:24 K:BB through 97 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Goes four innings in sim game
Darvish (elbow) threw a four-inning, 64-pitch simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Darvish faced off against Single-A Lake Elsinore hitters in the sim game, his third since the middle of June. The Padres have been cagey about offering up a target date for his return from the 60-day injured list, but Darvish's season debut appears to be imminent. Though pitchers who have missed as much time as Darvish has typically head out on rehab assignments before being activated, the Padres could deem his sim games as being sufficient enough as he prepares for a return from the IL. After optioning fifth starter Matt Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, the Padres currently have an opening in the rotation for Sunday against the Rangers, and it wouldn't be overly surprising if Darvish was being earmarked for that contest, assuming he's feeling well physically following Tuesday's sim game.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Victor Lizarraga: Returns to action at Double-A
Lizarraga (undisclosed) started Friday in Double-A San Antonio's 5-4 loss to Midland, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.
Lizarraga took the hill for San Antonio for the first time since June 13, when he exited his start early due to an unspecified injury. He handled a light workload Friday, but Lizarraga should see his workload pick up in subsequent starts once he's further removed from the injury. Through 13 appearances (11 starts) with San Antonio this season, the 21-year-old righty owns a 6.50 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 45:27 K:BB in 44.1 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Martin Maldonado: Resting for early game
Maldonado is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Elias Diaz will draw the start behind the dish for the first game of the day, but expect Maldonado to handle catching duties for the nightcap. Maldonado batted just .179 with two home runs, five runs and three RBI over 20 games in June, but despite his lackluster production, he still appears to be the Padres' preferred catcher.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Up as 27th man for doubleheader
The Padres recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Marinaccio will serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Philadelphia. The right-hander was acquired by the Padres via trade over the offseason and has spent all of this season at El Paso, collecting a 4.70 ERA and 31:13 K:BB over 30.2 frames.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Eduarniel Nunez: Added to MLB roster
The Padres selected Nunez's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Nunez earned the call-up after posting a 2.70 ERA and 49:14 K:BB over 30 innings between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. The 26-year-old will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Sent down after spot start
The Padres optioned Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Waldron will head back to the minors after he permitted four runs over 4.2 innings Monday while taking a loss in a spot start versus the Phillies. San Diego called up right-hander Eduarniel Nunez to replace Waldron on the 26-man active roster.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Headed to Triple-A
The Padres are expected to option Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Waldron will be the roster casualty necessary to make room for Eduarniel Nunez, who is set to be selected from El Paso on Wednesday. Waldron struggled mightily during his season debut Monday, during which he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings, and he's put up a 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 22.1 frames in Triple-A.... See More ... See Less
-
Padres' Eduarniel Nunez: Expected to be called up Wednesday
Nunez is set to be called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nunez will join the Padres ahead of the team's doubleheader with the Phillies. The right-hander has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 11 batters in seven appearances with El Paso since being promoted from Double-A San Antonio on June 10. Matt Waldron is expected to be sent down to El Paso in order to make room for Nunez with the big-league club.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Padres-Phillies game rained out
Pivetta's next outing will be pushed back after Tuesday's game in Philadelphia was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. Pivetta will presumably draw the start in one of those games, but it's not yet clear whether it will be the matinee or nightcap.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.245
(18th)
|
352
(23rd)
|
73
(27th)
|
3.68
(8th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. King SP Michael King SP
|Shoulder
|Y. Darvish SP Yu Darvish SP
|Elbow
|J. Musgrove SP Joe Musgrove SP
|Elbow
|R. Bergert SP Ryan Bergert SP
|Forearm
|C. Loewen RP Carter Loewen RP
|Undisclosed
