Top Capitals News
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Back in DC
Beauvillier signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Capitals on Thursday.
The Capitals missed out on making a big splash in free agency, and it looks like they pivoted to bringing back Beauvillier. In 2024-25, the winger had 25 points over 81 regular-season appearances between the Capitals and the Penguins, which was a rebound from his 17-point effort the year before. The 28-year-old should slot back into a bottom-six role for the Capitals, though he could move up the lineup if younger players struggle.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Milton Gastrin: Secures three-year deal
Gastrin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Thursday.
Gastrin is expected to be loaned back to Swedish club MODO for the upcoming season after making his senior debut for the team last year. The 18-year-old center went pointless in his eight outings with the club but should benefit from making the move away from the academy-level team full-time. Barring a disappointing 2025-26, Gastrin figures to make the move to North America for 2026-27, likely starting out with AHL Hershey.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Calle Rosen: Secures two-way deal
Rosen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday.
Rosen spent all of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors with AHL Colorado, appearing in 62 regular-season contests in which he notched 10 goals and 24 helpers before adding four points in nine playoff appearances. Given his inability to get into an NHL game last year, Rosen figures to once again play the bulk of his games in the minors.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Graeme Clarke: Inks one-year deal
Clarke signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Clarke was an unrestricted free agent after Minnesota decided against presenting him with a qualifying offer Monday. The 24-year-old had 16 goals, 37 points and 36 PIM in 64 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. He didn't appear in the NHL last year, but Clarke did log three regular-season games with New Jersey in 2023-24, recording no points, two PIM and six hits while averaging 11:23 of ice time.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Louis Belpedio: Lands two-year contract
Belpedio signed a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Belpedio had five goals, 28 points and 88 PIM across 66 regular-season appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. The 29-year-old defenseman is projected to spend most, if not all, of the upcoming campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Secures long-term extension
Fehervary (knee) agreed to terms on a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with Washington on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Fehervary will now be tied to the Caps through the 2032-33 campaign, when he will be 33 years old. While the cap hit might be a little high in the first year or two of the deal -- last season was the first time he reached the 20-point threshold -- it should age well, as the salary cap is expected to continue to grow in future seasons. Fehervary's lack of power-play ice time limits him from being a top-end fantasy target, except perhaps in banger leagues that utilize hits and blocks.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Signs with Washington
Chisholm inked a two-year, $3.2 million contract with Washington on Monday, PuckPedia reports.
Chisholm ended the 2024-25 season mired in a 34-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers for the Wild. Despite his end-of-year slump, the 25-year-old blueliner still managed to set career highs in assists (10) and points (12). Washington's blue line is fairly crowded, so Chisholm is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Maxim Schafer: Final pick of Round 3
Schafer was the 96th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Schafer spent the vast majority of 2024-25 in the top German league as a 17-year-old. He managed just a goal and three points in 31 regular-season outings, although he was dominant in 15 regular-season appearances at the U20 Jr. level (12 goals and 35 points). Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Schafer is massive. He carves out space in the offensive zone and is dangerous on the forecheck. The Capitals will almost certainly allow Schafer to develop in Germany for the next couple of seasons.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Trade takes him to U.S. Capital
Washington acquired Chisholm and a 2025 sixth-round pick from Minnesota on Saturday in exchange for Chase Priskie and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The 25-year-old Chisholm appeared in a career-high 66 regular-season games in 2024-25, posting two goals and 10 assists. He also ranked second among Wild defenders in takeaways (27) and third in power-play points (two). He's a strong skater, solid in transition and has offensive potential. Chisholm could occupy a spot on the second power-play unit if his development continues.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Milton Gastrin: Nabbed in Round 2
Gastrin was the 37th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A standout on the Swedish national team for several years, Gastrin earns high marks as a responsible two-way center with no noticeable weaknesses in his game. He's more of a complementary piece than a play driver from an offensive standpoint, but Gastrin thinks the game well in all three zones and can help in almost any area. He's far more likely to develop into a third-line penalty killer than a top-six, power-play option for the Capitals. Gastrin will likely marinate in Europe for the next two or three seasons.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Justin Sourdif: Locks in new deal
Sourdif signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with the Capitals, the team announced Saturday.
Despite having just four games in the NHL, the Capitals paid a hefty price to bring Sourdif in, parting with second and sixth-round draft picks. Locking the 23-year-old in on this deal was the next piece of business, and now the pressure will be on both team and player for him to earn a spot on the roster and be a meaningful contributor. In his four NHL games, he has recorded only one point and holds a plus-1 rating.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Lynden Lakovic: Picked 27th overall at entry draft
Lakovic was the 27th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Lakovic has a rip of a shot and great size, and he put up 27 goals and 31 assists in 47 games this past season in the WHL despite missing more than a month with a lower-body injury. His skating is powerful, and he gives teenage defenders fits. But questions persist. Some scouts see a soft, perimeter player who over-relies on his electric release and lets others do the dirty work on puck retrieval. Others question Lakovic's decision making after an off-ice violation and 17-game suspension as a WHL rookie. His skill set shouts top-six sniper, but so did Anthony Mantha's. Lakovic is a big forward, not a power forward. Time will tell if he can add enough edge to his game to truly compete in today's NHL.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Justin Sourdif: Flipped to Washington
Sourdif was traded to the Capitals from the Panthers on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Clearly, the Capitals think Sourdif has something to offer in the NHL by giving up two picks to get him while he's still a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old forward put up 34 points in 43 regular-season games with AHL Charlotte last season and added 10 points in 18 playoff outings. Sourdif will need a new contract, but the investment by the Capitals suggests he could push for a bottom-six job in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Henrik Rybinski: Inks two-way deal
Rybinski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Thursday.
Rybinski had 10 goals and 35 points in 60 regular-season outings with AHL Hershey in 2024-25. The 24-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game. He'll remain in the minors for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Should be ready for camp
Fehervary (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.
Fehervary is expected to resume skating in a couple of weeks, so he should be able to get back on track for a fairly normal offseason training regimen. He underwent meniscus surgery in late April. The defenseman is expected to occupy a top-four role for the Capitals in 2025-26 after posting a career-high 25 points in 81 regular-season outings last season.... See More ... See Less
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Hangs up skates
Oshie, who didn't play in 2024-25 due to a chronic back injury, announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.
Oshie spent the first seven years of his career with St. Louis, followed by a nine-year stint with Washington, ultimately helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. The 2005 first-round selection (No. 24 overall) racked up 302 goals and 393 assists over 1,010 career regular-season games between the two clubs. The right-shot winger also earned 34 goals and 69 points over 106 career playoff outings.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.45
(2nd)
|
2.76
(8th)
|
23.5
(14th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Fehervary D Martin Fehervary D
|Knee
|S. Milano LW Sonny Milano LW
|Upper Body