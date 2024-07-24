Some of the world's best women's national teams have the chance to pick up major hardware this summer at the Olympic Games, which will take place across France, including the official tournament host city of Paris.

Canada come in as the reigning gold medalists after picking up the competition's top prize for the first time at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, while the U.S. women's national team will aim to improve upon their bronze medal finish three years ago. The four-time gold medalists are one of the most compelling storylines at this year's Olympic Games, aiming to rebound from their earliest-ever exit at the Women's World Cup a year ago with a refreshed squad and a new head coach in Emma Hayes.

The favorites for the gold medal, though, are Spain. A year after winning their first-ever Women's World Cup title, La Roja have not slowed on the pitch since. This marks the first time Spain will take part in the women's soccer competition at the Olympics and they are in pole position to come out of it with a medal.

The Olympics are essentially a more frenzied version of the World Cup, with just 12 teams qualifying for the Olympics while 32 are able to compete at the World Cup. The teams that will compete in the medal matches will have just 17 days to play six games, far fewer than the month that FIFA allocates for a seven-game trip to the World Cup final and third-place match.

Roster sizes also go from 23 at the World Cup to 18 at the Olympics, plus four alternates. Tournament organizers updated the rules around alternates for the 2024 Olympics, allowing teams to add an alternate to a game-day squad in place of a rostered player with a temporary injury as long as teams give six hours or more of notice.

Here's a glance at the Olympics' women's soccer standings and schedule.

All times U.S./Eastern

Standings

Group A

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME FRA France 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Colombia (7/25)

COL Colombia 0-0-0 0 0 vs. France (7/25) CAN Canada 0-0-0 0 0 vs. New Zealand (7(25) NZL New Zealand 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Canada (7/25)





Group B

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME USA United States 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Zambia (7/25) ZAM Zambia 0-0-0 0 0 vs. USA (7/25) GER Germany 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Australia (7/25) AUS Australia 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Germany (7/25)

Group C

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME ESP Spain 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Japan (7/25) JPN Japan 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Spain (7/25) NGR Nigeria 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Brazil (7/25) BRA Brazil 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Nigeria (7/25)

Group stage

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 25

Spain vs. Japan, 11 a.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Canada vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Nigeria vs. Brazil, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Germany vs. Australia, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

USWNT vs. Zambia, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

France vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Brazil vs. Japan, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Spain vs. Nigeria, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Australia vs. Zambia, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

USWNT vs. Germany, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

France vs. Canada, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Wednesday, July 31

Japan vs. Nigeria, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Brazil vs. Spain, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Australia vs. USWNT, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Zambia vs. Germany, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

New Zealand vs. France, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Aug. 3

Group B winer vs. Group C runner-up, 9 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Group C winner vs. Group or Group B third place team, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Group A winner vs. Group B or Group C third place team, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Bronze medal match

Friday, Aug. 9

Loser of semifinal 1 vs. Loser of semifinal 2, 9 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Gold medal match

Saturday, Aug. 10

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 11 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)