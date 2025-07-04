Skip to Main Content
Overall 48-34 • EAST 5th

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks
  • Overall
    48-34
  • EAST
    5th
Milwaukee Bucks
Last Game
Tue, Apr 29 |
NBAt
@ Indiana Pacers (50-32)
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
118
Final / OT
119
Game Recap

Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
CLE
 64-18 6-4 L1
IND
 50-32 8-2 W1
MIL
 48-34 8-2 W8
DET
 44-38 4-6 L2
CHI
 39-43 7-3 W3
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
DET
Sun, Apr 13
W 140-133 / OT
Postseason
@
IND
Sat, Apr 19
L 117-98
@
IND
Tue, Apr 22
L 123-115
vs
IND
Fri, Apr 25
W 117-101
vs
IND
Sun, Apr 27
L 129-103
@
IND
Tue, Apr 29
L 119-118 / OT
Full Schedule
Top Bucks News

  • Bucks' Vasilije Micic: Traded to Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    The Hornets traded Micic to the Bucks on Tuesday in exchange for Pat Connaughton, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

    The Hornets also received two second-round picks in this deal. Micic was traded to Charlotte during the 2025 NBA Draft, and now he has been sent to Milwaukee to provide the team with additional depth at point guard. It remains to be seen if he will be in the team's plans, however. The 31-year-old guard averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game across 41 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 (36 with Charlotte, five with Phoenix).

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Jericho Sims: Agrees to deal with Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    Sims agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

    The deal includes a player option for the second season. Sims will compete for the backup center role in Milwaukee behind the recently acquired Myles Turner. In 53 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Sims produced averages of 1.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 11.9 minutes across 53 appearances.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Gary Harris: Set to join Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    Harris and the Bucks agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

    The second year of the deal will be a player option. After five seasons in Orlando, Harris will latch on with the Bucks, where he's projected to be a fringe rotation player on the wings. During the 2024-25 regular season, Harris appeared in 48 games for the Magic with averages of 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Myles Turner: Headed to Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Turner is coming off another stellar season with the Pacers, which was capped off by a trip to the NBA Finals. In a surprising turn of events, the veteran will now play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee after 10 years with Indiana. Over 72 regular-season games in 2024-25, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a career-high 39.6 percent from deep.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Gary Trent: Returning to Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    Trent agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Trent was slated to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, but the Bucks moved fast to keep him around. The veteran provides some much-needed floor spacing, and he should see consistent minutes in Milwaukee as an outside scoring threat. Trent averaged 11.1 points, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances (nine starts) with the Bucks in 2024-25.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Taurean Prince: Re-ups with Milwaukee

    Rotowire

    Prince agreed to a two-year, $7.1 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Prince signed a one-year deal with the Bucks last offseason and started 73 of his 80 regular-season appearances, averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes while shooting a career-best 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Milwaukee will retain the 31-year-old's services for at least one more season, as he'll have a player option for the 2026-27 season, per Charania. Prince should be one of the top players off the bench if he doesn't crack the starting five.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Bucks' Kevin Porter: Sticking with Bucks

    Rotowire

    Porter agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Porter declined his $2.5 million player option Saturday, but he'll hang around in Milwaukee after inking a two-year deal. The 24-year-old stepped into a bigger role when Damian Lillard (Achilles) was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in late March, and Porter closed out the campaign averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes across his final 17 games (12 regular season, five playoff). With Lillard waived this offseason, Porter should be penciled in as Milwaukee's starting point guard.

    ... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 115.5
(11th) 		113.0
(13th)

Injuries

Player Injury
T. Smith PF Tyler Smith PF Ankle
Full Injuries