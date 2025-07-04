The Hornets traded Micic to the Bucks on Tuesday in exchange for Pat Connaughton, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Hornets also received two second-round picks in this deal. Micic was traded to Charlotte during the 2025 NBA Draft, and now he has been sent to Milwaukee to provide the team with additional depth at point guard. It remains to be seen if he will be in the team's plans, however. The 31-year-old guard averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game across 41 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 (36 with Charlotte, five with Phoenix).