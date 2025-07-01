Agafonov was the 134th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Agafonov split 2024-25 between the Russian Jr. league and their second-tier VHL, playing well at times but appearing to be a real long-shot at others. Agafonov has good size (6-foot-2) and supreme confidence with the puck. However, he tends to stickhandle too much, which leads to turnovers. Defensively, he battles hard, but his reads need work. Agafonov makes for a tricky projection because he requires significant growth in multiple areas. There's a non-zero chance he gets into KHL games in 2025-26, which would certainly help him from an experience standpoint. In the end, Agafonov is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.