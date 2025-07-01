Last Game
- Climate Pledge Arena
-
Kraken's Jake O'Brien: Signs entry-level contract
O'Brien inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kraken on Thursday.
O'Brien had 32 goals and 66 assists in 66 regular-season games with OHL Brantford in 2024-25. The 17-year-old will likely return to the OHL this season, though he could be given a short stay with Seattle at the start of the season. O'Brien is worth a selection in dynasty leagues as he should be a top-six forward in the NHL.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Matt Murray: Signs one-year deal
Murray signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Seattle on Tuesday.
Murray posted a 10-5-4 record with a 1.72 GAA and a .934 save percentage across 21 outings with AHL Toronto in 2024-25. The 31-year-old netminder only appeared in three regular-season contests with AHL Toronto in 2023-24 due to bilateral hip surgery. Murray might start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors because Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer are ahead of him on the Seattle depth chart.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Ryan Lindgren: Secures four-year deal
Lindgren agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million contract with Seattle on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Lindgren crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time in his career after splitting the 2024-25 campaign between the Rangers and the Avalanche. After his move to Colorado, the 27-year-old blueliner struggled to produce offensively with just three points in 18 regular-season games -- though he did manage three points in just seven playoff contests. A lack of power-play responsibilities will prevent Lindgren from being anything more than a mid-range fantasy target.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Joe Veleno: Lands on unconditional waivers
Veleno was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday to buy out the final season of his two-year, $4.55 million contract.
Seattle acquired Veleno from Chicago on June 21 in exchange for Andre Burakovsky. The 25-year-old Veleno had eight goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net and 139 hits across 74 regular-season appearances between Detroit and Chicago in 2024-25. Assuming he clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Maxim Agafonov: Round 5 pick of Seattle
Agafonov was the 134th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Agafonov split 2024-25 between the Russian Jr. league and their second-tier VHL, playing well at times but appearing to be a real long-shot at others. Agafonov has good size (6-foot-2) and supreme confidence with the puck. However, he tends to stickhandle too much, which leads to turnovers. Defensively, he battles hard, but his reads need work. Agafonov makes for a tricky projection because he requires significant growth in multiple areas. There's a non-zero chance he gets into KHL games in 2025-26, which would certainly help him from an experience standpoint. In the end, Agafonov is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Will Reynolds: Rugged defender off to Seattle
Reynolds was the 68th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
If you're looking for a tough, steady, stay-at-home defender, Reynolds is your guy. He's big (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), physical, and makes life miserable for opposing forwards. That's the good news. The bad news is that Reynolds brings virtually zero offense to the table. Over the past two seasons in the QMJHL, he has four goals and 18 points in 94 games. One bonus is the fact Reynolds, with a mid-August birthday, was one of the younger players available in the draft.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Blake Fiddler: Chosen in second round
Fiddler was the 36th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The son of former NHL forward Vernon Fiddler, Blake brings excellent size at 6-foot-4 and an intriguing all-around skill set to the table. While his offensive game is fairly basic, his length allows him to impact the play in all three zones. He represents the United States internationally while playing his junior hockey for WHL Edmonton. Fiddler logged heavy minutes for the Oil Kings in all situations and won't turn 18 years of age until July, so there's some extra runway here. The upside is a bit limited, but Fiddler has a pair of NHL-caliber traits in his size and ability to shoot the puck, and that's about all you can ask for at this stage of the draft.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: No buyout on horizon
The Kraken will not buy out Grubauer's contract after a poor statistical season, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reported Friday.
General manager Jason Botterill confirmed that the team will work with Grubauer and try to improve the team in front of him. The club is confident that Grubauer can bounce back. The 33-year-old netminder went 8-17-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 26 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. These numbers were by far his worst in the NHL. Grubauer will be available late in drafts for 2025-26 and could be an astute stash if he can truly turn things around.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Jake O'Brien: Picked eighth overall at draft
O'Brien was the eighth overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
O'Brien is a cerebral center with patience, elite vision and the ability to thread the needle with pinpoint passes. He's also on the right side of the puck every time -- the kid already has his D-game down. And he knows how to lean into his 6-foot-2 frame. O'Brien delivered 98 points, including 66 assists, in 66 regular-season games with OHL Brantford this year. He has top six written all over him and maybe more if he continues to build on his skating and on his work at the dot. O'Brien's comps include Elias Lindholm, at least in terms of vision, passing and smarts. If the stars align, he could carve out a Nick Suzuki or Wyatt Johnston-style career and hit 60 points by the time he's 21 or 22.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Dealt to Seattle
Gaudreau was dealt to Seattle from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2025, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gaudreau registered 18 goals, 19 assists and 110 shots on goal across 82 regular-season games for the Wild in 2024-25. The 32-year-old led Minnesota in faceoff draws with 1,097, winning 529 (48.2 winning percentage). He will center one of the bottom two lines with the Kraken, likely the fourth unit, with Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson and Shane Wright ahead of him on the depth chart.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Windy City
Chicago acquired Burakovsky from the Kraken on Saturday in exchange for Joe Veleno, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky has two years remaining on his contract, which carries a $5.5 million cap hit. After battling injuries and missing 66 combined games in 2022-23 and 2023-24, the 30-year-old enjoyed a relatively healthy season in 2024-25, playing 79 games while producing 10 goals and 27 assists. He'll hope to bring similar health to a Chicago team that could use some veteran help on the wing. He'll likely be in the mix for a middle-six role in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Joe Veleno: Dealt to Seattle
Veleno was acquired by Seattle from Chicago on Saturday in exchange for Andre Burakovsky, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Veleno's time in Chicago was brief after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline in March. The 25-year-old had three goals and seven points in 18 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, giving him eight goals and nine assists across 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He should be a bottom-six forward, at best, in Seattle.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Cale Fleury: Inks two-year extension
Fleury signed a two-year, $1.78 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday.
Fleury played in 14 games with the Kraken last year, earning one assist, 16 shots on net, 30 hits and 28 blocked shots. His new deal is a one-way contract, so it will offer him a slight raise and some stability after his previous two-year, $1.6 million deal. Fleury is likely to be a seventh defenseman at best for Seattle, and he should be expected to spend a sizable part of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Coachella Valley.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Traded for picks
Marchment was acquired by Seattle from Dallas on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round selection.
Marchment had 22 goals and 47 points in 62 regular-season appearances with the Stars in 2024-25. He wasn't as productive in the 2025 playoffs, providing a goal and five points across 18 outings. Marchment will be entering the final season of his four-year, $18 million contract in 2025-26, and Dallas is in a tough situation from a cap perspective, so that was the squad's motivation for this trade. Meanwhile, Seattle finished 16th in goals per game with 2.99 last season, so getting a capable middle-six forward will provide the Kraken with some much-needed help.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Ben Meyers: Lands one-year contract
Meyers signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Seattle on Monday.
Despite it being a one-way contract, Meyers will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. He produced 23 tallies and 28 assists in 57 regular-season games for AHL Coachella Valley in 2024-25 before adding one goal and two helpers in six playoff outings. The 26-year-old forward didn't earn a point in eight NHL regular-season appearances with Seattle in 2024-25 while posting four shots on goal and nine hits.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Kaden Hammell: Officially signs ELC
Hammell signed his three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Hammell, a fifth-round pick in 2023, has spent the last five seasons in the WHL, most recently with the Everett Silvertips. The 20-year-old wrapped up a season in which the defenseman posted 38 points in 59 regular season games. That doesn't include a dynamic postseason, where he recorded four goals and nine assists in 13 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Josh Mahura: Staying in Seattle
Mahura signed a two-year, $1.815 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday.
Mahura drew into 64 games in 2024-25, earning nine assists, 58 shots on net, 89 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman will be in contention for a bottom-four role throughout 2025-26, but his limited scoring potential -- his career high is 16 points in 2022-23 -- gives him minimal fantasy value.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's John Hayden: Agrees to two-year extension
Hayden inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.
Hayden had the opportunity to test the UFA market after completing his one-year, $775,000 deal, but he's opted to stay with Seattle. The 30-year-old had a goal, two points, 31 PIM and 44 hits across 20 outings with the Kraken in 2024-25. His new contract is a one-way agreement, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hayden starts 2025-26 with the NHL squad, though his spot isn't guaranteed, and he would probably spend a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch with the Kraken.... See More ... See Less
-
Kraken's Tyson Jugnauth: Inks entry-level deal
Jugnauth agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Tuesday.
Jugnauth is coming off a fantastic season with WHL Portland, in which he recorded 13 goals and 76 assists in 65 regular-season contests before adding another 33 points in 18 postseason outings. Selected by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth figures to spend some time in the minors developing his game before making the jump to the NHL.... See More ... See Less
-
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.96
(17th)
|
3.17
(25th)
|
18.9
(24th)
|Player
|Injury
|J. McCann C Jared McCann C
|Undisclosed