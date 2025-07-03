Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-5-0 • NORTH 4-2-0 • NORTH 1st

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens
  • Overall
    12-5-0
  • NORTH
    4-2-0
  • NORTH
    1st
Baltimore Ravens
Next Game
Thu, Aug 7 @ 7:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs Indianapolis Colts (8-9-0)
  • M&T Bank Stadium
Game Preview

AFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
BAL
 4-2-0 12-5-0
PIT
 3-3-0 10-7-0
CIN
 3-3-0 9-8-0
CLE
 2-4-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
IND
Thu, Aug 7
7:00 pm
NFL+
@
DAL
Sat, Aug 16
7:00 pm
@
WAS
Sat, Aug 23
12:00 pm
Regular season
@
BUF
Sun, Sep 7
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
CLE
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
vs
DET
Mon, Sep 22
8:15 pm
ABC
@
KC
Sun, Sep 28
4:25 pm
vs
HOU
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
vs
LAR
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
FOX
BYE
vs
CHI
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
@
MIA
Thu, Oct 30
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
MIN
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CLE
Sun, Nov 16
4:25 pm
vs
NYJ
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
vs
CIN
Thu, Nov 27
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
PIT
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
@
CIN
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
vs
NE
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
@
GB
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
@
PIT
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    NFL Futures: Defensive Player Of Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Top 5 NFL Secondaries: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Best Bet To Lead NFL In Rushing Yards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    BREAKING: Free Agent Kicker Justin Tucker Suspended 10 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Top 5 NFL Defenses: No. 2 Baltimore Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Top 5 NFL Secondaries: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Pete Prisco's Top 11 QBs: No. 3 Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Ravens Minicamp: Can Lamar Jackson Finally Break Through in the Postseason?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Lamar Jackson Hints at Potential Contract Issues via Instagram

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    NFL Schedule Release: Favorite Matchup to Watch in Week 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Breaking News: Ravens, Derrick Henry Agree to 2-YR, $30 M Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Previewing Year 2 of Derrick & Lamar: Super Bowl or Bust?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Top Matchups For 2025 NFL Season: Ravens at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Top NFL Matchups Ahead of Schedule Release: Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Breaking News: Ravens Release Kicker Justin Tucker

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    AFC North Offseason Grades: Baltimore Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL 5th-Year Option Deadline: Ravens Exercise Option on Kyle Hamilton, Working on Tyler Linderbaum's

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    5 Trades That Could Shake Up the NFL: Mark Andrews to the Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    9:02

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    AFC North Draft Grades: Baltimore Ravens

Top Ravens News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 187.6
(1st) 		246.4
(8th) 		424.9
(1st)
Def. 80.1
(1st) 		262.8
(31st) 		324.2
(10th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Alexander CB Jaire Alexander CB Knee - PCL
A. Washington SAF Ar'Darius Washington SAF Achilles
D. Black LB Diwun Black LB Pro Draft Prep
G. Dellinger OG Garrett Dellinger OG Undisclosed
C. Awuzie CB Chidobe Awuzie CB Ankle
Ravens Tickets

vs
IND
Thu, Aug 7 @ 7:00 pm
M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, MD
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $6.00
