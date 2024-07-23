NFL training camp has begun for many teams and the rest will soon follow suit. Football is a livelihood so there is always something at stake between the white lines. It is important for players to create and carry positive momentum throughout the season, and the preparation begins in training camp.

Here are several players who need a strong training camp for a variety of reasons:

Zay Flowers was sensational as a rookie, but Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer part of the operation. Baltimore needs others to step forward and Bateman is at the forefront of expectation. The former first-round pick out of Minnesota caught 32 balls for 367 yards and one touchdown last season. The Ravens have aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl, but that will not be possible without players like pass rusher Odafe Oweh and Bateman taking the next step in their respective careers.

When Houston acquired Diggs from Buffalo earlier this offseason, the Texans wiped out the final three years of his existing contract. He is slated to become a free agent in 2025 following his first season with the Texans. The wide receiver will be playing in a new offensive system with a new quarterback in this pivotal financial year.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has amassed over 800 receptions through his career.

Higgins is the only player still on the franchise tag for the upcoming season. He has the opportunity to catapult himself from the Calvin Ridley tier of contracts into one that more closely resembles that of Amon-Ra St. Brown with a dominant season, and that work begins in training camp.

The Clemson product is coming off a season in which he missed five games, but still recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Okorafor is positioned to start at left tackle for the Patriots, which inherently carries a lot of pressure. The intensity is ratcheted up a notch whenever rookie quarterback Drake Maye enters the starting lineup. Among offensive linemen with at least 250 pass-protection snaps last season, Okorafor, who played right tackle for the Steelers, had the fourth-highest beaten rate, according to TruMedia.

It is also an important year for edge rusher Josh Uche, who is betting on himself with a reasonable one-year deal.

The Jets have been mocked for not knowing Reddick wanted a new deal before agreeing to acquire him from Philadelphia. Reddick is entering the final season of a three-year deal worth $45 million, holding out until he gets paid and won't attend camp. New York has as much at stake as Reddick after pushing all of their chips to the middle of the table with a 40-year-old quarterback and bookend 33-year old offensive tackles.

Williams has been limited to 18 games played in two seasons due to injury and a gambling-related suspension. The former first-round selection caught 24 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns last fall. Detroit sorely misses a speed element to its offense that Williams could satisfy if his play were more efficient. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the league's more innovative minds so it will not exactly be a ringing endorsement of Williams for future employers if the union falls short.

Assuming Wills returns from injury in time for training camp, there will likely be some physical limitations. The former first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his first without esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan. New offensive line coach Andy Dickerson comes over from Seattle where he had gotten young offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross up to speed quickly. Perhaps a change of voice will benefit Wills.

Young has shown flashes of brilliant play, but has struggled to find consistency. There were moments in the NFL playoffs where it appeared the former No. 2 overall selection was not playing to the whistle. Opposite Cam Jordan, Young should see his fair share of one-on-one chances and, if he is able to capitalize, could cash in big time in free agency next year.

Chiefs cornerbacks

There is no question that there is a void in Kansas City's secondary absent L'Jarius Sneed. It will be interesting to see where they play Trent McDuffie and Chamarri Conner because that will determine roles for Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylen Watson. McDuffie spent roughly half of last season's snaps in the slot. The Chiefs played the sixth-highest percentage of man coverage snaps last season, which puts a lot of stress on the cornerbacks.

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow has notoriously started seasons slowly, but is eager to reestablish his claim as one of the best quarterbacks in football. Year after year, the conversation regarding the former No. 1 overall selection seems to be more about battling injury or returning from an injury. Burrow looks ready to go physically and his mental acumen has always been among the best in the game. If he is able to get up to speed in training camp, then perhaps the AFC North franchise will be able to shake off its early season haunts.

Other quarterbacks

There is a separate conversation altogether as it pertains to quarterbacks. Each has something on the line heading into the season, but the stakes are a bit higher for some. Even Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are looking to dispel the narrative that they are incapable of overcoming Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

In the case of the Packers' Jordan Love, the Cowboys' Dak Prescott and the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, the stakes are financial. It is entirely possible that Green Bay or Miami come to a decision on their quarterbacks this offseason but, if not, then deadlines force their hands next offseason. Those three players need to establish positive momentum going into the season and maintain it throughout to maximize their respective financial outlooks.

Aaron Rodgers is entering his second season with the Jets. The first ended in catastrophic fashion. The 40-year-old needs to reestablish rapport with his teammates this offseason and ensure that he is physically in a good place returning from a torn Achilles.

Football has not looked fun for Deshaun Watson since he arrived in Cleveland two years ago. He needs to find that passion again if he wants to return to Pro Bowl form.

Russell Wilson is looking to rehabilitate his image with the Steelers after a few rocky seasons in the Rocky Mountains. Arizona's Kyler Murray had the confidence of Arizona's leadership last season due to his contract but, does a down season in 2025 make him expendable? Meanwhile, No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young is looking to rebound in Carolina.