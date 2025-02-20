The MGM brand is one of the most recognizable in the gambling and entertainment world. The latest BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for new users is a welcome offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Those interested can click CLAIM BONUS and register with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS.
In this extensive, honest review, we'll take a closer look at BetMGM and review what users can expect from the popular sportsbook. We'll dive into the promo code and welcome offers at the sportsbook and provide authentic opinions on the overall user experience of the sports betting app.
BetMGM Sportsbook promo code review: CBSSPORTS
The latest BetMGM promo code is a first-bet insurance welcome offer. New users can sign up with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to get started
Here are some more details to know about the bonus that comes with this welcome offer:
- This offer is available only to new BetMGM Sportsbook users.
- BetMGM users must be at least 21 years old.
- Bonus bet amount is equal to the stake you lost on the first bet, up to $1,500. Bonus bets should be received shortly after the first bet is lost. If your first bet wins, it gets paid out like any other bet.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in 7 days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement.
- Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. For example, if a $100 bonus bet is placed at +100 odds and wins, the user earns only the $100 profit. A $100 cash bet on +100 odds that wins would pay out $200.
To qualify for the promo, new users must deposit at least $10, enter the promo code CBSSPORTS during registration, and place an initial bet. There is no minimum odds requirement on the initial bet.
How does the BetMGM promo compare to other sportsbook promos?
Here's how the BetMGM promo code compares to other sportsbook welcome offers.
|Sportsbook
|Promo offer
|Promo code
BetMGM
Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins
No code required; click here
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly
No code required; click here
Caesars
Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets
Fanatics
Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets
No code required; click here
bet365
Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose
Types of welcome promos
The BetMGM promo code is a "first-bet insurance" kind of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get the same amount as bonus bets if you lose.
The Fanatics promo code is also bet insurance, but offers it on more than just your first bet. Instead of a one-time chance, it offers 10 No Sweat Bets, the first bet up to $100 after opting in each day for the first 10 days your account is open.
"Bet-and-get" sign-up promos are the other popular type of welcome promos offered by sportsbooks. This is what the latest DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code offer, and the bet365 promo code also falls into this category. With these types of welcome offers, you generally need to place a $5 bet to receive a large amount of bonus bets. With bet-and-get sportsbook promos, it's important to check if you need to win your first bet in order to receive bonus bets. The current DraftKings and bet365 promo codes do not require you to win your first bet, while the FanDuel promotion does.
The new Caesars Sportsbook promo is also a bet-and-get offer, but Caesars is offering profit boost tokens rather than bonus bets.
These welcome promos allow novice bettors to try sportsbooks without having to wager hundreds of dollars; however, the amount of bonus bets offered changes for each sportsbook's welcome offer periodically.
How to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and claim the promo code
- Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook
- After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button.
- Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses.
- Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet.
- Users must deposit $10 or more.
- If the first qualifying bet wins, get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
How to place a bet on BetMGM Sportsbook
When logged in to either the BetMGM app or website, placing a bet is a very simple process. First, select the sport you wish to wager on and find your intended game or match. Standard bets such as point spread, money line and totals are generally immediately viewable on the sport's screen.
Clicking on the game will take you to the full slate of available bets or to build a same-game parlay. Once you have selected a bet, it is added to your betslip, which you can continue to build out or submit immediately.
BetMGM promos and bonuses for existing users
BetMGM offers a very friendly blend of bonuses and promos for existing users across a variety of sports.
Second-chance scorer
BetMGM allows you to place an NFL first touchdown scorer wager, and if it loses but that player scores the second touchdown, the sportsbook will give you a refund in cash (not bonus bets).
This same type of promo is available for the NBA with first basket props. Get your cash back (not bonus bets) if the player you wagered on to score the first basket does not but scores the second basket.
Profit boosts
BetMGM will frequently provide profit boosts to boost your odds and potential payouts on straight bets, parlays, and same-game parlays. You can find what's offered to you right on the home screen after you log in.
Daily games
BetMGM offers daily games throughout the year to earn more profit boosts. They are retro video game-like animations with themes based on whichever sport is in season.
Deposit matches
BetMGM also sometimes offers existing users a deposit bonus. For example, we have seen 25% or 50% deposit bonuses up to $100 with only a 1x playthrough. So if it's a 25% bonus up to $100, a BetMGM user would need to deposit $400 to get the maximum $100 bonus.
There is no pattern to when users receive these though, so our best advice is to always check your promos tab after logging in to see if one has been offered.
MGM Rewards loyalty program
BetMGM has one of the best rewards programs in the industry. With every bet or parlay you place, you'll earn both reward points and tier credits. Rewards points can be redeemed for bonus bets, but also hotel stays, food and beverages, spa and salon services and many other things offered by MGM Resorts.
Tier credits determine what level of benefits and perks you receive. There are five tiers in the MGM Rewards system: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum, and NOIR. Once you're registered with MGM Rewards, you'll be in the Sapphire tier until you reach 20,000 tier credits, when you'll be elevated to Pearl. After that, 75,000 tier credits gets you to Gold, 200,000 gets you to Platinum and then the NOIR tier is invite only.
BetMGM Sportsbook user experience
Both the app and the website are easy to navigate and offer a wide range of betting options across almost every sport. Let's dive into how BetMGM is organized and whether it's fun and easy to use compared to other sportsbooks.
User interface
After logging into BetMGM, users find a home screen that is simpler and less cluttered than FanDuel and DraftKings. Whereas DK and FanDuel have more than 25 different buttons or banners you can tap on the home screen, BetMGM only has about 15 on the average day.
Here's what you'll find working from the top of the home screen to the bottom.
BetMGM Sportsbook home screen layout
- Deposit: found in top-right corner
- Search: both a search field and "Sports" button are available; the button opens the entire sportsbook catalog of betting menus
- Trending: menu of buttons for what sports are trending that day; always begins with a "Live" button for in-game betting
- My Active Promotions: here's you'll find any odds boosts available in your account
- Promos: banner ads for that day's sportsbook promos
- Game Tile: odds for a specific game that is popular that day
- Bet Slip: any odds you have clicked on move here
- App Navigation Menu: Home, My Bets, Promotions, and Account balance buttons
The search function inside the BetMGM app is unsatisfactory. It does a poor job of anticipating user intent. For example, we searched Travis Kelce, and instead of showing available Kelce player props, it displayed the spread, money line and total for the Chiefs' next game.
We also searched Duke, and the default search result was an obscure English League Two soccer game where neither team had Duke in their names. A basketball tab was available to filter down to potential Duke college basketball offerings, but after we clicked that button, we were met with a message that said, "Sorry, no events currently available." While Duke did not have a game on the day we searched, it still could have displayed Duke futures to win the national championship, reach the Final Four, etc.
Therefore, if a user is having a hard time finding the odds or props they want, it's frustrating not to have reliable search functionality.
Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality
When it comes to the most important parts of a sportsbook experience – finding events (minus the search bar), placing bets and tracking pending bets – BetMGM is satisfactory and offers a fine user experience.
However, the app can load slowly at times when trying to move quickly from screen to screen, compared to other sportsbooks. BetMGM is definitely behind its competitors in app reliability. It tends to lag when switching from screen to screen.
BetMGM app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)
- Apple App Store (iOS): 4.8/5 stars (227k reviews)
- Google Play (Android): 4.5/5 stars (27k reviews)
The website version of BetMGM is organized just fine with a Top Sports menu added to the left-hand side of the screen vs. what you'll find on the app. The one criticism would be where they place the "Sports A-Z" button, in case you're looking to bet something that is not in the Top Sports menu. It's tucked in the top-right corner halfway off the page and is easy to miss.
We thought the app was organized better and betting on a sportsbook's desktop website can include some geolocation troubleshooting at times. Some sports betting sites will require you to download third-party software to verify you are in a legal betting state.
Variety of sports & betting markets on BetMGM
BetMGM offers almost every sport you can imagine. At the time of this review, bets were available for everything from major upcoming NFL and NBA games to live table tennis matches. Here's a look at the variety of available sports markets on BetMGM.
|Sport
|Bet types
Baseball
Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props
Basketball
Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props
Boxing
Money lines, money line three-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance
Cricket
Money lines, totals, method of fifth dismissal
Cycling
Winner, futures
Darts
Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s
Football
Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets
Formula 1
Futures, winner, finishing position, props
Golf
Futures, head-to-heads, props
Hockey
Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props
Lacrosse
Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads
MMA
Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals
Motorsport
Futures, winner, props, specials, finishing position
NASCAR
Futures, winner, finishing position, props
Rugby League
Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props
Rugby Union
Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props
Snooker
Two-way bets, money lines, point spreads, frame betting, total frames
Soccer
Money lines, goal spreads, totals, props, futures
Tennis
Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals
Quality of odds
BetMGM tends to sit in the middle of the road in terms of odds. The vig is in line with industry standards. While BetMGM's odds aren't always the best, the variety of available markets and wagers available for events can make up for where the sportsbook comes up a little bit short.
BetMGM key betting features
Here's what you need to know about placing bets with BetMGM:
Parlays and same-game parlays
BetMGM makes it easy to create parlays, same-game parlays, and traditional parlays combined with SGPs. Each game odds tile comes with a "Build Parlay" button before a game starts. You will not see it if the game is in progress and live odds are being presented.
After you hit the "Build Parlay" button, potential legs for your SGP are broken down into several tabs:
- Popular
- Players
- Teams
- Game
Clicking any of the odds will move that potential wager into your bet slip. As you add legs, the SGP odds update in the bet slip so you can determine whether the odds increase you just created is worth it to you or not.
Click on the bet slip and look for an add promo option. If available, you may have an odds boost in your account to further increase your SGP or traditional parlay odds.
Early cash-out
Early cash-out allows users to end their bet before it is settled. Sometimes a sportsbook offers a cash-out at a loss, and sometimes they offer a profit, depending on how the odds have changed vs. what you originally bet it at. If a four-leg parlay has three legs already hit, BetMGM might offer you a chunk of your potential winnings right then and there.
You can find early cash-out offers by clicking the My Bets button at the bottom of the app and seeing if any of your pending bets have offers to cash out. You can't miss it. The early cash-out buttons are large and gold.
Just know early cash-outs are typically not offered at fair prices, and hedging is generally the better decision mathematically.
Live betting
Live betting allows users to follow a game and bet on it as the odds change in real-time. Some betting markets only become available once the game is live, like "result of the next drive" in NFL betting.
Another term for this is micro betting, as you are wagering on small outcomes within a game and not the full result of one.
How to track your bets on BetMGM
All previously placed wagers, including settled, live or open bets are available to be seen by simply clicking the "my bets" button, which is prominently displayed on both the app and website.
BetMGM customer support
BetMGM has solid customer support, with the ability to submit messages via email, live chat between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET, and a support phone line for each state.
Responses through the chat and phone options are very quick and representatives are generally capable of handling most simple issues at the initial point of contact.
In one case, I had a deposit accidentally tied to a casino bonus, making that money unavailable for sports betting. Through the live chat, I was able to have the promo status removed and the money available for the sportsbook in a matter of minutes.
Here is the contact information for BetMGM customer support by state. Service hours for support by phone are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
|State
|Phone
|Email address
Arizona
n/a
support.az@betmgm.com
Colorado
719-297-9169
support.co@betmgm.com
Washington D.C.
202-864-0254
support.dc@betmgm.com
Iowa
319-519-1500
support.ia@betmgm.com
Illinois
312-284-8502
support.il@betmgm.com
Indiana
n/a
support.in@betmgm.com
Kansas
n/a
support.ks@betmgm.com
Kentucky
502-747-3412
support.ky@betmgm.com
Louisiana
225-427-1776
support.la@betmgm.com
Massachusetts
n/a
support.ma@betmgm.com
Maryland
410-216-1445
support.md@betmgm.com
Michigan
219-249-3002
support.mi@betmgm.com
Mississippi
601-419-2014
support.ms@betmgm.com
Nevada
725-208-1909
support.nv@betmgm.com
New Jersey
609-248-9531
support.nj@betmgm.com
New York
n/a
support.ny@betmgm.com
Ohio
n/a
support.oh@betmgm.com
Ontario (CA)
343-488-5355
support@on.betmgm.ca
Pennsylvania
267-825-7023
support.pa@betmgm.com
Puerto Rico
719-297-9170
support.pr@betmgm.com
Tennessee
423-345-1561
support.tn@betmgm.com
Virginia
804-823-9346
support.va@betmgm.com
West Virginia
n/a
support.wv@betmgm.com
Wyoming
307-414-1133
support.wy@betmgm.com
BetMGM responsible gambling tools
BetMGM offers several responsible gambling tools for users. Beyond that, BetMGM offers "GameSense," which is a variety of documentation discussing their value, explaining odds and helping to identify signs of problem gambling.
Here's a look at the tools on offer:
- Deposit limits: Users can set up exactly how much money they can deposit into their account in a day, week and/or month.
- Daily time limits: Users can set a limit on how much time they can play in a day. Once that limit is reached, the user is logged out with no ability to log back in until the next day.
- Loss limits: Limits can be set up for how much money can be lost on BetMGM in a day, week and/or month.
- Withdrawal lock-in: Users can opt into withdrawal lock-in, which prevents them from reversing a withdrawal once it is initiated.
BetMGM banking options
BetMGM has the standard banking options one would expect from an online sportsbook. Deposits can also be made digitally or at cashier windows for MGM-affiliated casinos. Withdrawals can be made via the same methods set up for deposits.
Deposit methods
The table below provides the details on each deposit method.
Deposit method
Fees
Process time
Minimum deposit
Online banking via Trustly
None
Instant
$10
Debit card
None
Instant
$10
Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover)
Cash advance fees may apply from your bank
Instant
$10
Apple Pay
None
Instant
$10
PayPal
None
Instant
$10
Venmo
None
Instant
$10
PayNearMe
None
Up to 24 hours
$10
VIP Preferred ACH Bank Transfer
None
Instant
$10
Wire transfer
Bank fees may apply; no BetMGM fee
Up to 24 hours
$1,000
Cash at casino
None
Instant
$50
BetMGM Gift Card
None
Instant
$0.01
Withdrawal methods
There aren't quite as many options for withdrawal, but every option is detailed in the table.
|Withdrawal method
|Maximum withdrawal
|Same-day withdrawal?
Online bank via Trustly
$25,000
Sometimes; usually less than 24 hours
Debit card
$100,000
Yes
PayPal
N/A
Yes
Venmo
N/A
Yes
VIP Preferred ACH Bank Transfer
N/A
No; 24-48 hours
Cash at casino
N/A
10-12 hours
Check by mail
$50,000
No; 7-10 business days
BetMGM Sportsbook review: Final verdict
BetMGM offers a tremendous amount of promotions for existing users even after the first bet insurance up to $1,500. You can claim same-game parlay boosts, second-chance bets, profit boosts, and more daily. We wish the app was more reliable, faster, and did not lag as much from one betting menu to the next, but if you can deal with that bit of annoyance, it works fine as a sportsbook app.
BetMGM Rewards being tied to the larger MGM Rewards program is also a nice perk, potentially meaning trips to in-state MGM casinos – or MGM casinos in Las Vegas can both build your rewards pool or you can use your accrued BetMGM Rewards for perks at those physical locations.
Overall, we do not think BetMGM is the best sportsbook app but it is a fine option that every serious bettor should consider using, as shopping for the best odds is one of the easiest and best sports betting strategies.
Honest feedback on how BetMGM Sportsbook can improve
- The app could use some upgrades to make navigating through it faster, with lower lag and loading times.
- Increase SGP options. Same-game parlay catalogs are not nearly as large as other sportsbooks.
BetMGM Sportsbook FAQ
What is the best BetMGM Sportsbook promo code?
The promo code CBSSPORTS for new users gives up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Sign up for a new account, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using the promo code, and receive the amount of your initial bet in bonus bets if you lose, up to $1,500.
How do you enter a promo code on BetMGM?
After clicking the deposit button in the app, there is a box along with the deposit information with the label "Got a promo code?" Enter your promo code before completing your deposit.
Does BetMGM offer promos for existing users?
BetMGM offers a very friendly blend of bonuses and promos for existing users across a variety of sports. In addition to offerings such as second chances on specific bets like NFL first touchdown scorer, profit boosts, parlay bonuses and referral bonuses, the site offers occasional daily games with the chance to win various bonuses or free bets.
Also, BetMGM often offers return deposit bonuses for users who have been inactive.
Which states is the BetMGM promo available in?
The promo is available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
BetMGM is not legal in Florida and Texas due to state laws.
Does BetMGM have a sports betting app?
Yes, BetMGM has a smartphone app with which you can make sports bets as well as play casino games. The app can only be used while physically in a state in which BetMGM is legal and available.
Do you need to verify an address for BetMGM?
Yes, you will need to provide account verification, which includes your address as well as other personal details. You will also have to share your location while using the app or website to prove you are in an area where using BetMGM is legal.
Does BetMGM have a referral bonus?
Yes, BetMGM has a "Refer A Friend" invitation. When someone signs up through your invitation, they must make a first deposit of $100 or more. After settling at least $100 of bets, both you and your friend will receive a $100 bonus.
How long does it take BetMGM to settle bets?
Bets are settled nearly instantly on BetMGM outside of unique and rare circumstances. Funds on winning bets should be immediately available.