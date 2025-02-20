The MGM brand is one of the most recognizable in the gambling and entertainment world. The latest BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for new users is a welcome offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Those interested can click CLAIM BONUS and register with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS.

In this extensive, honest review, we'll take a closer look at BetMGM and review what users can expect from the popular sportsbook. We'll dive into the promo code and welcome offers at the sportsbook and provide authentic opinions on the overall user experience of the sports betting app.

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code review: CBSSPORTS

The latest BetMGM promo code is a first-bet insurance welcome offer. New users can sign up with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to get started

Here are some more details to know about the bonus that comes with this welcome offer:

This offer is available only to new BetMGM Sportsbook users.

BetMGM users must be at least 21 years old.

Bonus bet amount is equal to the stake you lost on the first bet, up to $1,500. Bonus bets should be received shortly after the first bet is lost. If your first bet wins, it gets paid out like any other bet.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in 7 days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. For example, if a $100 bonus bet is placed at +100 odds and wins, the user earns only the $100 profit. A $100 cash bet on +100 odds that wins would pay out $200.

To qualify for the promo, new users must deposit at least $10, enter the promo code CBSSPORTS during registration, and place an initial bet. There is no minimum odds requirement on the initial bet.

How does the BetMGM promo compare to other sportsbook promos?

Here's how the BetMGM promo code compares to other sportsbook welcome offers.

Sportsbook Promo offer Promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

The BetMGM promo code is a "first-bet insurance" kind of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get the same amount as bonus bets if you lose.

The Fanatics promo code is also bet insurance, but offers it on more than just your first bet. Instead of a one-time chance, it offers 10 No Sweat Bets, the first bet up to $100 after opting in each day for the first 10 days your account is open.

"Bet-and-get" sign-up promos are the other popular type of welcome promos offered by sportsbooks. This is what the latest DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code offer, and the bet365 promo code also falls into this category. With these types of welcome offers, you generally need to place a $5 bet to receive a large amount of bonus bets. With bet-and-get sportsbook promos, it's important to check if you need to win your first bet in order to receive bonus bets. The current DraftKings and bet365 promo codes do not require you to win your first bet, while the FanDuel promotion does.

The new Caesars Sportsbook promo is also a bet-and-get offer, but Caesars is offering profit boost tokens rather than bonus bets.

These welcome promos allow novice bettors to try sportsbooks without having to wager hundreds of dollars; however, the amount of bonus bets offered changes for each sportsbook's welcome offer periodically.

How to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and claim the promo code

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

How to place a bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

When logged in to either the BetMGM app or website, placing a bet is a very simple process. First, select the sport you wish to wager on and find your intended game or match. Standard bets such as point spread, money line and totals are generally immediately viewable on the sport's screen.

Clicking on the game will take you to the full slate of available bets or to build a same-game parlay. Once you have selected a bet, it is added to your betslip, which you can continue to build out or submit immediately.

BetMGM promos and bonuses for existing users

BetMGM offers a very friendly blend of bonuses and promos for existing users across a variety of sports.

Second-chance scorer

BetMGM allows you to place an NFL first touchdown scorer wager, and if it loses but that player scores the second touchdown, the sportsbook will give you a refund in cash (not bonus bets).

This same type of promo is available for the NBA with first basket props. Get your cash back (not bonus bets) if the player you wagered on to score the first basket does not but scores the second basket.

Profit boosts

BetMGM will frequently provide profit boosts to boost your odds and potential payouts on straight bets, parlays, and same-game parlays. You can find what's offered to you right on the home screen after you log in.

Daily games

BetMGM offers daily games throughout the year to earn more profit boosts. They are retro video game-like animations with themes based on whichever sport is in season.

Deposit matches

BetMGM also sometimes offers existing users a deposit bonus. For example, we have seen 25% or 50% deposit bonuses up to $100 with only a 1x playthrough. So if it's a 25% bonus up to $100, a BetMGM user would need to deposit $400 to get the maximum $100 bonus.

There is no pattern to when users receive these though, so our best advice is to always check your promos tab after logging in to see if one has been offered.

MGM Rewards loyalty program

BetMGM has one of the best rewards programs in the industry. With every bet or parlay you place, you'll earn both reward points and tier credits. Rewards points can be redeemed for bonus bets, but also hotel stays, food and beverages, spa and salon services and many other things offered by MGM Resorts.

Tier credits determine what level of benefits and perks you receive. There are five tiers in the MGM Rewards system: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum, and NOIR. Once you're registered with MGM Rewards, you'll be in the Sapphire tier until you reach 20,000 tier credits, when you'll be elevated to Pearl. After that, 75,000 tier credits gets you to Gold, 200,000 gets you to Platinum and then the NOIR tier is invite only.

BetMGM Sportsbook user experience

Both the app and the website are easy to navigate and offer a wide range of betting options across almost every sport. Let's dive into how BetMGM is organized and whether it's fun and easy to use compared to other sportsbooks.

User interface

After logging into BetMGM, users find a home screen that is simpler and less cluttered than FanDuel and DraftKings. Whereas DK and FanDuel have more than 25 different buttons or banners you can tap on the home screen, BetMGM only has about 15 on the average day.

Here's what you'll find working from the top of the home screen to the bottom.

BetMGM Sportsbook home screen layout

Deposit: found in top-right corner

Search: both a search field and "Sports" button are available; the button opens the entire sportsbook catalog of betting menus

Trending: menu of buttons for what sports are trending that day; always begins with a "Live" button for in-game betting

My Active Promotions: here's you'll find any odds boosts available in your account

Promos: banner ads for that day's sportsbook promos

Game Tile: odds for a specific game that is popular that day

Bet Slip: any odds you have clicked on move here

App Navigation Menu: Home, My Bets, Promotions, and Account balance buttons

The search function inside the BetMGM app is unsatisfactory. It does a poor job of anticipating user intent. For example, we searched Travis Kelce, and instead of showing available Kelce player props, it displayed the spread, money line and total for the Chiefs' next game.

We also searched Duke, and the default search result was an obscure English League Two soccer game where neither team had Duke in their names. A basketball tab was available to filter down to potential Duke college basketball offerings, but after we clicked that button, we were met with a message that said, "Sorry, no events currently available." While Duke did not have a game on the day we searched, it still could have displayed Duke futures to win the national championship, reach the Final Four, etc.

Therefore, if a user is having a hard time finding the odds or props they want, it's frustrating not to have reliable search functionality.

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

When it comes to the most important parts of a sportsbook experience – finding events (minus the search bar), placing bets and tracking pending bets – BetMGM is satisfactory and offers a fine user experience.

However, the app can load slowly at times when trying to move quickly from screen to screen, compared to other sportsbooks. BetMGM is definitely behind its competitors in app reliability. It tends to lag when switching from screen to screen.

BetMGM app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)

Apple App Store (iOS): 4.8/5 stars (227k reviews)

Google Play (Android): 4.5/5 stars (27k reviews)

The website version of BetMGM is organized just fine with a Top Sports menu added to the left-hand side of the screen vs. what you'll find on the app. The one criticism would be where they place the "Sports A-Z" button, in case you're looking to bet something that is not in the Top Sports menu. It's tucked in the top-right corner halfway off the page and is easy to miss.

We thought the app was organized better and betting on a sportsbook's desktop website can include some geolocation troubleshooting at times. Some sports betting sites will require you to download third-party software to verify you are in a legal betting state.

Variety of sports & betting markets on BetMGM

BetMGM offers almost every sport you can imagine. At the time of this review, bets were available for everything from major upcoming NFL and NBA games to live table tennis matches. Here's a look at the variety of available sports markets on BetMGM.

Sport Bet types Baseball Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Boxing Money lines, money line three-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cricket Money lines, totals, method of fifth dismissal Cycling Winner, futures Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Football Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets Formula 1 Futures, winner, finishing position, props Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Hockey Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props Lacrosse Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads MMA Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals Motorsport Futures, winner, props, specials, finishing position NASCAR Futures, winner, finishing position, props Rugby League Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Rugby Union Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Snooker Two-way bets, money lines, point spreads, frame betting, total frames Soccer Money lines, goal spreads, totals, props, futures Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals

Quality of odds

BetMGM tends to sit in the middle of the road in terms of odds. The vig is in line with industry standards. While BetMGM's odds aren't always the best, the variety of available markets and wagers available for events can make up for where the sportsbook comes up a little bit short.

BetMGM key betting features

Here's what you need to know about placing bets with BetMGM:

Parlays and same-game parlays

BetMGM makes it easy to create parlays, same-game parlays, and traditional parlays combined with SGPs. Each game odds tile comes with a "Build Parlay" button before a game starts. You will not see it if the game is in progress and live odds are being presented.

After you hit the "Build Parlay" button, potential legs for your SGP are broken down into several tabs:

Popular

Players

Teams

Game

Clicking any of the odds will move that potential wager into your bet slip. As you add legs, the SGP odds update in the bet slip so you can determine whether the odds increase you just created is worth it to you or not.

Click on the bet slip and look for an add promo option. If available, you may have an odds boost in your account to further increase your SGP or traditional parlay odds.

Early cash-out

Early cash-out allows users to end their bet before it is settled. Sometimes a sportsbook offers a cash-out at a loss, and sometimes they offer a profit, depending on how the odds have changed vs. what you originally bet it at. If a four-leg parlay has three legs already hit, BetMGM might offer you a chunk of your potential winnings right then and there.

You can find early cash-out offers by clicking the My Bets button at the bottom of the app and seeing if any of your pending bets have offers to cash out. You can't miss it. The early cash-out buttons are large and gold.

Just know early cash-outs are typically not offered at fair prices, and hedging is generally the better decision mathematically.

Live betting

Live betting allows users to follow a game and bet on it as the odds change in real-time. Some betting markets only become available once the game is live, like "result of the next drive" in NFL betting.

Another term for this is micro betting, as you are wagering on small outcomes within a game and not the full result of one.

How to track your bets on BetMGM

All previously placed wagers, including settled, live or open bets are available to be seen by simply clicking the "my bets" button, which is prominently displayed on both the app and website.

BetMGM customer support

BetMGM has solid customer support, with the ability to submit messages via email, live chat between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET, and a support phone line for each state.

Responses through the chat and phone options are very quick and representatives are generally capable of handling most simple issues at the initial point of contact.

In one case, I had a deposit accidentally tied to a casino bonus, making that money unavailable for sports betting. Through the live chat, I was able to have the promo status removed and the money available for the sportsbook in a matter of minutes.

Here is the contact information for BetMGM customer support by state. Service hours for support by phone are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

State Phone Email address Arizona n/a support.az@betmgm.com Colorado 719-297-9169 support.co@betmgm.com Washington D.C. 202-864-0254 support.dc@betmgm.com Iowa 319-519-1500 support.ia@betmgm.com Illinois 312-284-8502 support.il@betmgm.com Indiana n/a support.in@betmgm.com Kansas n/a support.ks@betmgm.com Kentucky 502-747-3412 support.ky@betmgm.com Louisiana 225-427-1776 support.la@betmgm.com Massachusetts n/a support.ma@betmgm.com Maryland 410-216-1445 support.md@betmgm.com Michigan 219-249-3002 support.mi@betmgm.com Mississippi 601-419-2014 support.ms@betmgm.com Nevada 725-208-1909 support.nv@betmgm.com New Jersey 609-248-9531 support.nj@betmgm.com New York n/a support.ny@betmgm.com Ohio n/a support.oh@betmgm.com Ontario (CA) 343-488-5355 support@on.betmgm.ca Pennsylvania 267-825-7023 support.pa@betmgm.com Puerto Rico 719-297-9170 support.pr@betmgm.com Tennessee 423-345-1561 support.tn@betmgm.com Virginia 804-823-9346 support.va@betmgm.com West Virginia n/a support.wv@betmgm.com Wyoming 307-414-1133 support.wy@betmgm.com

BetMGM responsible gambling tools

BetMGM offers several responsible gambling tools for users. Beyond that, BetMGM offers "GameSense," which is a variety of documentation discussing their value, explaining odds and helping to identify signs of problem gambling.

Here's a look at the tools on offer:

Deposit limits: Users can set up exactly how much money they can deposit into their account in a day, week and/or month.

Daily time limits: Users can set a limit on how much time they can play in a day. Once that limit is reached, the user is logged out with no ability to log back in until the next day.

Loss limits: Limits can be set up for how much money can be lost on BetMGM in a day, week and/or month.

Withdrawal lock-in: Users can opt into withdrawal lock-in, which prevents them from reversing a withdrawal once it is initiated.

BetMGM banking options

BetMGM has the standard banking options one would expect from an online sportsbook. Deposits can also be made digitally or at cashier windows for MGM-affiliated casinos. Withdrawals can be made via the same methods set up for deposits.

Deposit methods

The table below provides the details on each deposit method.

Deposit method Fees Process time Minimum deposit Online banking via Trustly None Instant $10 Debit card None Instant $10 Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover) Cash advance fees may apply from your bank Instant $10 Apple Pay None Instant $10 PayPal None Instant $10 Venmo None Instant $10 PayNearMe None Up to 24 hours $10 VIP Preferred ACH Bank Transfer None Instant $10 Wire transfer Bank fees may apply; no BetMGM fee Up to 24 hours $1,000 Cash at casino None Instant $50 BetMGM Gift Card None Instant $0.01

Withdrawal methods

There aren't quite as many options for withdrawal, but every option is detailed in the table.

Withdrawal method Maximum withdrawal Same-day withdrawal? Online bank via Trustly $25,000 Sometimes; usually less than 24 hours Debit card $100,000 Yes PayPal N/A Yes Venmo N/A Yes VIP Preferred ACH Bank Transfer N/A No; 24-48 hours Cash at casino N/A 10-12 hours Check by mail $50,000 No; 7-10 business days

BetMGM Sportsbook review: Final verdict

BetMGM offers a tremendous amount of promotions for existing users even after the first bet insurance up to $1,500. You can claim same-game parlay boosts, second-chance bets, profit boosts, and more daily. We wish the app was more reliable, faster, and did not lag as much from one betting menu to the next, but if you can deal with that bit of annoyance, it works fine as a sportsbook app.

BetMGM Rewards being tied to the larger MGM Rewards program is also a nice perk, potentially meaning trips to in-state MGM casinos – or MGM casinos in Las Vegas can both build your rewards pool or you can use your accrued BetMGM Rewards for perks at those physical locations.

Overall, we do not think BetMGM is the best sportsbook app but it is a fine option that every serious bettor should consider using, as shopping for the best odds is one of the easiest and best sports betting strategies.

Honest feedback on how BetMGM Sportsbook can improve

The app could use some upgrades to make navigating through it faster, with lower lag and loading times.

Increase SGP options. Same-game parlay catalogs are not nearly as large as other sportsbooks.

BetMGM Sportsbook FAQ

What is the best BetMGM Sportsbook promo code?

The promo code CBSSPORTS for new users gives up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Sign up for a new account, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using the promo code, and receive the amount of your initial bet in bonus bets if you lose, up to $1,500.

How do you enter a promo code on BetMGM?

After clicking the deposit button in the app, there is a box along with the deposit information with the label "Got a promo code?" Enter your promo code before completing your deposit.

Does BetMGM offer promos for existing users?

BetMGM offers a very friendly blend of bonuses and promos for existing users across a variety of sports. In addition to offerings such as second chances on specific bets like NFL first touchdown scorer, profit boosts, parlay bonuses and referral bonuses, the site offers occasional daily games with the chance to win various bonuses or free bets.

Also, BetMGM often offers return deposit bonuses for users who have been inactive.

Which states is the BetMGM promo available in?

The promo is available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM is not legal in Florida and Texas due to state laws.

Does BetMGM have a sports betting app?

Yes, BetMGM has a smartphone app with which you can make sports bets as well as play casino games. The app can only be used while physically in a state in which BetMGM is legal and available.

Do you need to verify an address for BetMGM?

Yes, you will need to provide account verification, which includes your address as well as other personal details. You will also have to share your location while using the app or website to prove you are in an area where using BetMGM is legal.

Does BetMGM have a referral bonus?

Yes, BetMGM has a "Refer A Friend" invitation. When someone signs up through your invitation, they must make a first deposit of $100 or more. After settling at least $100 of bets, both you and your friend will receive a $100 bonus.

How long does it take BetMGM to settle bets?

Bets are settled nearly instantly on BetMGM outside of unique and rare circumstances. Funds on winning bets should be immediately available.